Quiplash comes from the folks behind the popular YOU DON'T KNOW JACK games, as well as Fibbage and Drawful, so you know it's going to be a good time. Best online learning tools for kids: ABCmouse, Reading IQ, & more The goal of Quiplash is to pit your answer to questions with others in a battle of supremacy for cleverness or comedic gold. Other players in the audience will vote for their favorite answer, and the winner gets the point. There are no rules, and there are no correct answers - just whatever you want!

Quiplash Answer questions with whatever you want, and try to be more clever or funny than your opponent. Anything goes! $10 at App Store

The Jackbox Party Games

When it comes to party games, it's hard to beat the Jackbox Party Packs. The latest in the series is Jackbox Party Pack 6, but there are five more before it, and each one is worth picking up since they have an assortment of different party games. What makes The Jackbox Party Pack games so popular is the fact that many people can join in (some games support up to 10 participants) and play together, whether it's locally in the same room or even through a video conference call. The only thing each player who wants to participate needs is their own phone, tablet, or even computer. It's perfect for our stay-at-home time. You can find all previous Jackbox Party Packs from the Jackbox Games website, along with many of the company's other party games.

Fibbage XL

If you have played The Jackbox Party Pack, then you may be familiar with Fibbage XL. This is the standalone version of the game, which is cheaper than purchasing one of the Party Packs. Plus, if you love Fibbage, then this could be all you want! Fibbage XL is a bluffing party game that can only be played in local multiplayer. The goal is to fool your friends with lies, while avoiding theirs and finding the outrageous truth. If you can fool everyone else into thinking your lie is the truth, then you'll rack up those points! Just make sure you don't pick an opponent's bluff. This game is best suited for 2-8 players.

Fibbage XL Come up with a lie and fool your opponents into thinking it's true. $10 at App Store

World of Warcraft

If you're toughing it out on your own, then a party game just doesn't really make sense. But you could check out an MMORPG like the highly popular World of Warcraft from Blizzard, no Warcraft experience necessary. You can try the game for free until you hit level 20. In WoW, you can choose between two factions and select from a handful of different races and hero classes to create your character. Then you'll embark on taking up quests from NPCs for experience and advancing the story, battle bosses in dungeons and raids, and you can even join guilds to play with other people. Once your trial is up, you'll need to add game time or subscribe for $15 a month (it's slightly cheaper if you buy in three or six month increments at a time).

World of Warcraft World of Warcraft is one of the most popular MMORPGs out there. Start a trial and escape reality. Try for free at Blizzard

Diablo 3: Eternal Collection

Don't want to hop on the WoW bandwagon or just don't want to end up with another subscription fee? Then you should try Diablo 3 instead. I personally have put hundreds of hours into Diablo 3 across multiple platforms (Mac, PS4, and Nintendo Switch) since the game originally came out because I absolutely love it that much. In Diablo 3: Eternal Collection, you can pick from seven different hero classes: Barbarian, Monk, Demon Hunter, Sorcerer, Witch Doctor, Crusader, and Necromancer (the last two are from the DLC, which is included with Eternal Collection). Each character has a different play style, so they're all unique in their own ways. You can choose to go through the Campaign mode (recommended for first time players), or even do Adventure mode for the loot grind. There are also Seasons with unique rewards to obtain, but you have to start fresh each season. Every hero has many skills and abilities to unlock as you level them up to 70, and the loot grind is endless. And there's nothing more satisfying than ripping through a horde of demons and monsters and watching a new Legendary weapon or armor drop. Diablo 3 is one of my favorite games to play to pass time, and you can also play with up to three other people at once. So share the dungeon crawling fun! There is a free trial available.

Cuphead

Looking for some retro run-and-gun game to play with someone else? Try Cuphead, the hard-as-nails game that's finally available on Mac. This game is hard and heavily focuses on boss battles, so you've been warned. It's visually and audibly inspired by the cartoons of the 1930s, which explains the unique style and form. Each level features a unique world and new boss to tackle, and there are plenty of weapons, super moves, and secrets to find. The game has local co-op, so grab a friend and team up.