Pokémon Go is great on its own, but it's even better with accessories. Whether you want to hatch eggs faster, catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops more quickly and easily, re-charge as you go, or simply stop dropping your phone, here's how to take your game to the next level!

Pokémon Go Plus

The Pokémon Go Plus is a small Bluetooth accessory made to work with the Pokémon Go app on iPhone or Android. It's plastic, but sturdy, has a rumble pack inside so it can alert you to nearby Pokémon and PokéStops, has a changeable battery and optional wrist strap, and a single, light up button that lets you catch and spin with a single click. More importantly, it lets you catch Pokémon and spin PokéStops faster and more easily than ever. It's especially great if you want to catch (and later evolve) a ton of common Pokémon for XP or spin a ton of stops to stock up on supplies.

When you're racing for that Dragonite up the mountain, or that Snorlax across the park, one of the worst things that can happen is you drop your phone. Especially if it's a big screen phone, you're sweaty, it's raining or snowing, and there are only a few seconds left on the spawn. Save yourself the grief and get a Spigen Style Ring. Slap it on the back of your phone or case, slide your finger(s) in, and then not only can you kickstand it up to watch videos, or hang it in your car or kitchen, but you can keep from dropping it no matter how excited you are while playing Pokémon Go.

Even with the best battery life a smartphone can offer, apps like Pokémon Go keep the screen lit, GPS pinging, and data transferring for minutes or hours at a time, and that can drain your phone fast. If you don't want to run out of juice while you're tracking down that Unown or taking down the latest Raids, you'll want a battery case. If you have an iPhone Apple's Smart Battery Case is one of the most efficient you can get. If you have an Android phone, here are some of our favorites for the Galaxy S20 and the Pixel 4

Battery cases are intentionally kept slim and light but that means they can't really add too much charge. To get more — a lot more — you'll need a battery pack. You'll need to carry it separately, which means more space and weight in your bag or pocket, but in this case you get what you carry. You can even get battery packs with multiple charging ports. That way you can hunt for Pokémon in pairs or tackle Gyms in teams and help keep everyone powered up and playing. And since most are USB-A, you can plug in any phone as long as you have the right type of cable with you.

$20 at Walmart Bluetooth headphones

