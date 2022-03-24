While it may seem like Combat Power (CP) or stats (IVs) are the most important factors in Pokémon Go, movesets play a critical role as well. Movesets are the combination of the fast attack and charged attack your Pokémon uses in battles. The wonderful, terrible thing about movesets is that they're usually determined at random. The good news is that, with Technical Machines (TMs) and Elite TMs, you change your old, terrible moves. But how do you know which movesets will help your Pokémon win at PvP Trainer Battles and decimate Gyms and Raids and which will make a fight simply unwinnable? Here's the newly updated list! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories to take your game to the next level!

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets? While we won't go into the best movesets for every single Pokémon — after all, even with the best moves, a Pidgey isn't getting you very far — we do have the best moves for all the Legendary and Mythical Pokémon, as well as the best non-Legendary Pokémon. And now, with the introduction of Mega Evolution, we've got your Mega Pokémon too! Mega Pokémon

Mega Evolution has finally made its way to Pokémon Go and it's quite the game changer! Mega Evolution gives your Pokémon a huge stat boost, as well as boosting other Pokémon you battle with during Raids.

Legendary and Mythical Pokémon

While there are some Trainers who have entire teams of each Legendary Pokémon, Legendaries and Mythicals are some of the rarest Pokémon in the game. On top of that, they require the most walking to earn Candies, so it can be extremely time-consuming and outright expensive to power them up and teach them new moves. However, they're also some of the most powerful Pokémon in the game, so you'll want them to have the best possible movesets.

Note on Mew and Mewtwo: Mew's best moveset is technically Shadow Claw and Psyshock; however, Mew and Mewtwo's greatest strength is the wide variety in their movepools. Mewtwo can excel as with Ice Beam, Flamethrower, and Thunderbolt in special cases. The big difference is that Mew's stats aren't particularly great, while Mewtwo is the best in the game. Non-Legendary Pokémon

Most other species of Pokémon can be found more easily than Legendary and Mythical Pokémon. Many are featured in Community Days and other events, so earning Candies for these Pokémon is easier. You probably won't want to waste Elite TMs on most of these Pokémon, but normal TMs can definitely get you some really good moves. While we won't tell you every single Pokémon's best moves (because, let's face it, even with the best moves and top CP, Pidgey isn't going to serve you well in any sort of fight,) here are some of the best non-Legendary Pokémon in the game, along with their ideal movesets:

Pokémon Attack Venusaur Vine Whip + Frenzy Plant*

Razor Leaf + Sludge Bomb Charizard Fire Spin + Blast Burn* Blastoise Water Gun + Hydro Canon* Arcanine Fire Fang + Flamethrower Alakazam Confusion + Psychic* Machamp Counter + Dynamic Punch Victreebel Razor Leaf + Leaf Blade Golem Rock Throw + Stone Edge or Rock Blast Alolan Golem Rock Throw + Rock Blast

Volt Switch + Wild Charge Slowbro Confusion + Psychic or Ice Beam Muk Poison Jab or Acid + Gunk Shot Alolan Muk Poison Jab + Gunk Shot

Bite + Dark Pulse Gengar Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball Hypno Confusion + Psychic Kingler Bubble + Crabhammer Hisuian Electrode Thunder Shock + Wild Charge or Energy Ball Exeggutor Confusion + Psychic

Bullet Seed + Solar Beam Alolan Exeggutor Bullet Seed + Solar Beam Rhydon Mud Slap + Stone Edge or Earthquake Mr. Mime Confusion + Psychic Galarian Mr. Mime Confusion + Psychic or Ice Punch Pinser Bug Bite + X-Scissor Gyarados Waterfall + Hydro Pump Lapras Frost Breath + Blizzard Vaporeon Water Gun + Hydro Pump Jolteon Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt Flareon Fire Spin + Overheat Omastar Rock Throw* + Rock Slide* Aerodactyl Rock Throw + Rock Slide Snorlax Lick + Return* Dragonite Dragon Breath or Dragon Tail + Outrage Meganium Vine Whip or Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant Typhlosion Ember + Overheat Feraligatr Waterfall + Hydro Cannon Ampharos Charge Beam + Zap Cannon Espeon Confusion + Psychic Umbreon Snarl + Foul Play or Psychic* Slowking Confusion + Psychic Steelix Iron Tail + Heavy Slam Scizor Bullet Punch + Iron Head Heracross Counter + Close Combat Usaring Counter + Hyper Beam Donphan Counter + Earthquake Tyranitar Bite + Crunch

Smack Down* + Stone Edge Sceptile Bullet Seed + Frenzy Plant* Blaziken Fire Spin + Blast Burn* Swampert Water Gun + Hydro Cannon* Gardevoir Charm + Dazzling Gleam

Confusion + Synchronoise Breloom Counter + Dynamic Punch Slaking Yawn + Hyper Beam Hariyama Counter + Dynamic Punch Aggron Iron Tail + Heavy Slam Wailord Water Gun + Surf Flygon Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw

Mud Shot + Earth Power Armaldo Fury Cutter + Rock Blast Claydol Confusion + Psychic Milotic Waterfall + Surf Banette Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball Walrein Frost Breath + Blizzard Salamence Dragon Tail + Outrage* Metagross Bullet Punch + Meteor Mash* Torterra Razor Leaf + Frenzy Plant* Infernape Fire Spin + Blast Burn* Empoleon Waterfall + Hydro Cannon* Roserade Razor Leaf + Grass Knot

Poison Jab + Sludge Bomb Rampardos Smack Down + Rock Slide Mismagius Hex or Sucker Punch + Shadow Ball Honchkrow Peck + Sky Attack Garchomp Mud Shot + Earth Power

Dragon Tail + Outrage Lucario Counter + Aura Sphere Weavile Snarl + Foul Play

Ice Shard + Avalanche Magnezone Spark + Wild Charge Rhyperior Smack Down + Rock Wrecker*

Mud Slap + Earthquake Tangrowth Vine Whip + Power Whip Electivire Thunder Shock + Wild Charge Togekiss Charm + Dazzling Gleam Yanmega Bug Bite + Bug Buzz Leafeon Razor Leaf or Quick Attack + Leaf Blade Glaceon Frost Breath + Avalanche Mamoswine Powder Snow + Avalanche Porygon Z Lock-On + Tri-Attack* Gallade Confusion + Synchronoise Probopass Spark + Thunderbolt Froslass Powder Snow + Avalanche or Shadow Ball Rotom (Wash) Thunder Shock + Thunderbolt Serperior Vine Whip + Grass Knot Emboar Low Kick + Focus Blast Samurott Water Fall + Hydro Pump Unfezant Air Slash + Sky Attack Excadrill Mud Slap + Drill Run Conkeldurr Counter + Dynamic Punch Darmanitan Fire Fang + Overheat Galarian Darmanitan Ice Fang + Avalanche Cofagrigus Astonish + Shadow Ball Gothitelle Confusion + Psychic Reuniclus Hidden Power + Shadow Ball Escavalier Bug Bite + Megahorn Ferrothorn Bullet Seed + Power Whip Klinklang Thunder Shock + Zap Cannon Chandelure Fire Spin + Overheat

Hex + Shadow Ball Haxorus Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw Beartic Powder Snow + Ice Punch Golurk Mud Slap + Earth Power Bisharp Snarl + Dark Pulse Druddigon Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw Braviary Air Slash + Brave Bird Mandibuzz Snarl + Foul Play Hydreigon Bite + Dark Pulse

Dragon Breath + Dragon Pulse Chesnaught Vine Whip + Solar Beam Delphox Fire Spin + Flamethrower

Zen Headbutt + Psychic Greninja Bubble + Surf Talonflame Fire Spin or Peck + Fire Blast or Brave Bird Pyroar Fire Fang + Overheat Florges Vine Whip + Moonblast Pangoro Low Kick + Close Combat

Snarl + Night Slash Meowstic (Female) Confusion + Shadow Ball Meowstic (Male) Confusion + Psychic Clawitzer Water Gun + Crabhammer Malamar Psycho Cut + Foul Play Sylveon Charm + Dazzling Gleam or Psyshock* Trevenant Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball Gourgeist Hex + Shadow Ball Avalugg Ice Fang + Avalanche Noivern Air Slash + Hurricane or Psychic Goodra Dragon Breath + Draco Meteor Decidueye Razor Leaf + Energy Ball Incineroar Snarl + Dark Pulse

Fire Fang + Fire Blast Primarina Waterfall + Hydro Pump

Charm + Moonblast Lycanroc (Midday) Rock Throw + Stone Edge Lycanroc (Midnight) Rock Throw + Stone Edge Kommo-o Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw Obstagoon Lick + Night Slash Perrserker Metal Claw + Iron Head Sirfetch'd Counter + Close Combat Mr. Rime Confusion + Psychic

Ice Shard + Ice Punch

Legacy Moves are indicated with an asterisk. Shadow Pokémon

With the latest rebalance of Shadow Pokémon and the addition of events where you can change Frustration for another Charged attack, there are Shadow Pokémon that you will want in your roster too. You can only change a Shadow Pokémon's Charged attack during specific events, but once it knows a normal attack, you can change it again and again. Here are the Shadow Pokémon worth keeping and investing in: Shadow Mewtwo

Shadow Metagross

Apex Shadow Lugia

Apex Shadow Ho-Oh

Shadow Salamence

Shadow Machamp

Shadow Mamoswine

Shadow Raikou

Shadow Dragonite

Shadow Weavile

Shadow Tyranitar

Shadow Moltres

Shadow Swampert

Shadow Hariyama

Shadow Zapdos

Shadow Electivire

Shadow Magnezone

Shadow Aerodactyl

Shadow Entei

Shadow Torterra

Shadow Venusaur

Shadow Tangrowth

Shadow Gyarados

Shadow Honchkrow

Shadow Exeggutor

Shadow Charizard

Shadow Alakazam

Shadow Staraptor

Shadow Gardevoir

Shadow Scizor

Shadow Pinsir

Shadow Blaziken

Shadow Gallade

Shadow Mismagius

Shadow Shiftry

Shadow Arcanine

Shadow Banette

Shadow Victreebel

Shadow Houndoom

Shadow Magmortar

Shadow Omastar

Shadow Porygon-Z

Shadow Cacturne

Shadow Sharpedo

Shadow Blastoise

Shadow Flygon

Shadow Scyther

Shadow Absol

Shadow Lugia

Shaodw Ho-Oh Note: While most Shadow Pokémon have the same ideal movesets as their normal counterparts, Shadow Mewtwo is in a class unto itself. It is by far the strongest Pokémon in the game. As such, many of its Charged attacks are well worth having. Shadow Ball is exceptionally useful against other Psychic types. Psystrike makes it the most powerful Psychic-type attacker. Even some of its other attacks, like Ice Beam, Flamethrower, and Thunderbolt are very useful in particular Raids and PVP fights. Focus Blast and Hyper Beam are the only Charged attacks without good uses.

