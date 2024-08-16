Pokémon Go: How to evolve Feebas and Wurmple quickly and easily

Evolving Feebas and Wurmple in Pokémon Go requires a lot of patience, but the reward is well worth it.

These Pokémon come from Generation III of the series, first introduced in Pokémon Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, all originally released on the Game Boy Advance in 2003. If you remember playing these games, you may have some nostalgia for, not only catching Feebas and Wurmple but to evolve them for your collection.

It's not as simple as training them up to certain levels, standing back, and seeing them transform into a new form — these Pokémon have some unique requirements in order to start the process.

With this in mind, we've created the guide below to help lay out the steps needed to evolve Feebas and Wurmple.

How to evolve Feebas into Milotic in Pokémon Go

Milotic is a Water-type Pokémon. It evolves from Feebas, which is reminiscent of Magikarp. Unlike Gyarados and Magikarp candy, though, It doesn't take 400 Feebas candy to evolve Milotic. It only takes 100. But, it also takes Friendship.

Friendship is a mechanic we saw introduced in Pokémon Go Gen 2 where, in order to evolve an Eevee into Espeon or Umbreon, you had to make it your Buddy Pokémon and walk it for 10 KM.

Feebas is similar. But in order to evolve it into Miltoic, you need to walk it 20 KM.

Important: You can't just walk any Feebas for 20 KM in order to evolve one into Milotic. You need to walk the specific Feebas you want to evolve for 20 KM. That means, if you want a good (high iV) Milotic, you first need to find a good (high IV) Feebas. If you find a better Feebas you'd rather evolve, you'll have to start over.

Tap on your Avatar. Tap on your Buddy. Tap on the Switch button, bottom right. Tap on Yes to confirm you want to switch buddies. Choose the Feebas you want to walk. Walk with your Feebas Buddy for 20 KM. Collect 100 Feebas candy as you go (if you haven't already). Tap on your Feebas Buddy. Tap Evolve.

Once you're done, you'll have your Milotic. If you didn't get Waterfall and Surf as the Fast and Charge moves, you'll want to TM them at your soonest opportunity.

How to evolve Wurmple into Dustox and Beautifly

Wurmple is like the Caterpie of Gen 3. It's a little bug that only requires 12 candies to evolve into its second stage. Unlike Caterpie, Wurmple has a split second-stage evolution: It can evolve into either Cascoon or Silcoon.

Split evolutions are something we've seen since Gen 1, also with Eevee. Evolve an Eevee and you could get Flareon, Jolteon, or Vaporeon. Picture that, but with only two second-stage possibilities — and with each of those possibilities having a third stage evolution.

Important: Unlike Eevee in Gen 1, there's no trainer name trick you can use to guarantee control of at least one of each evolution. Unlike Eevee in Gen 2, there's also no Friendship mechanic and day vs. night trick to guarantee control over all evolutions. With Wurmple, second-stage evolutions seem to be totally and completely random.