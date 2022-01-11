First introduced as part of the Water Festival Event, with Magikarp and Gyarados, new Shiny Pokémon are added to Pokémon Go with just about every event and Community Day. There are now so many Shiny Pokémon that it can be hard to keep track of which Pokémon you should be checking. Here's the complete list of Shiny Pokémon as of right now, and how you can catch 'em all! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories; a Pokémon Go Plus or a Go-Tcha will make Shiny hunting go much quicker!
What are Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go?
Simply put, Shiny Pokémon are color variants. There is only one Shiny color variant per Pokémon. Some variants are obvious like Shiny Gyarados is red instead of blue. Others are more subtle, like Shiny Bulbasaur or Squirtle, which are the same color but slightly different shades. In the core games, every single Pokémon has a shiny variant, but in Pokémon Go, Shiny Pokémon are unlocked during Community Day, other events, or with updates.
If a Shiny isn't unlocked, it doesn't matter how many of that Pokémon you catch, you'll never find a Shiny Pokémon. On the other hand, once unlocked Shiny Pokémon are far more common in Pokémon Go than they are in the core games, especially during events. Still, they're pretty rare, so your best bet to finding Shiny Pokémon is to tap on every single Pokémon to spawn. Shiny checking takes time, but once you know which species can be Shiny, it is a lot easier.
Note: One other important thing to consider when Shiny Hunting, generally you cannot catch an evolved Shiny Pokémon. For example, if you tap on an Ivysaur on the map, it cannot be Shiny, even though Shiny Bulbasaur can be caught. There are rare events where this is not the case, and Mega Raids generally have the chance of being Shiny.
Limited case Shiny Pokémon
Although most Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny in Pokémon Go always have the chance of being Shiny, there are some exceptions. The following Pokémon have limits on when their Shiny variants can be encountered:
- Mew: Shiny Mew can only be obtained by completing the Masterwork Research line All-in-One #151 as a reward for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event and is limited to one per account.
- Celebi: Shiny Celebi can only be obtained by completing the Special Research line Distracted by Something Shiny that was only available during the Secrets of the Jungle event.
- Unown: Only select letters of Unown have the potential to be Shiny and only during select events.
- Smeargle: Shiny Smeargle was only available during the New Pokémon Snap event, but should be available again during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.
- Meltan: Shiny Meltan can only be encountered during select events.
- Melmetal: Shiny Melmetal can only be evolved and so is as limited as Shiny Meltan.
Every Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
On February 20, 2021, every missing Gen I Shiny Pokémon was added to Pokémon Go and in February of 2022, the remaining Gen II Shiny Pokémon will be added. Here are all the Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, divided by generation and sorted by international Pokédex number.
Every Gen I Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Found in the Kanto region of Gen I, the first 151 Pokémon's Shiny variants have all been featured in Pokémon Go
- Bulbasaur (Variants: Shedinja, Party Hat, Pikachu Hat)
- Ivysaur
- Venusaur (Variants: Clone, Mega)
- Charmander (Variants: Cubone, Party Hat, Pikachu Hat)
- Charmeleon
- Charizard (Variants: Clone, Mega X, Mega Y)
- Squirtle (Variants: Sunglasses, Yamask, Party Hat, Pikachu Hat)
- Wartortle (Variants: Sunglasses)
- Blastoise (Variants: Sunglasses, Clone, Mega)
- Caterpie
- Metapod
- Butterfree
- Weedle
- Kakuna
- Beedrill (Variants: Mega)
- Pidgey
- Pidgeotto
- Pidgeot (Variants: Mega)
- Rattata (Variants: Alolan)
- Raticate (Variants: Alolan, Party Hat)
- Spearow
- Fearow
- Ekans
- Arbok
- Pikachu (Variants: Ash Caps, Party Hat, Santa Hat, Witch Hat, Fragment Cap, Summer Hat, Detective Hat, Flower Crown, Straw Hat, Mimikyu, Snow Beanie, Holiday Sweater, New Years Hat, Charizard Cap, Umbreon Cap, Rayquaza Cap, Lucario Cap, Holiday Pikachu, Explorer Pikachu, Flying Pikachu, Pikachu Libre, World Cap)
- Raichu (Variants: Ash Caps, Party Hat, Santa Hat, Witch Hat, Fragment Cap, Summer Hat, Detective Hat, Flower Crown, Alolan, Snow Beanie, New Years Hat, World Cap, )
- Sandshrew (Variants: Alolan)
- Sandslash (Variants: Alolan)
- Nidoran♀
- Nidorina
- Nidoqueen
- Nidoran♂
- Nidorino (Variants: Party Hat)
- Nidoking
- Clefairy
- Clefable
- Vulpix (Variants: Alolan)
- Ninetails (Variants: Alolan)
- Jigglypuff
- Wigglytuff
- Zubat
- Golbat
- Oddish
- Gloom
- Vileplume
- Paras
- Parasect
- Venonat
- Venomoth
- Diglett (Variants: Alolan)
- Dugtrio (Variants: Alolan)
- Meowth (Variants: Alolan)
- Persian (Variants: Alolan)
- Psyduck
- Golduck
- Mankey
- Primeape
- Growlithe
- Arcanine
- Poliwag
- Poliwhirl
- Poliwrath
- Abra
- Kadabra
- Alakazam
- Machop
- Machoke
- Machamp
- Bellsprout
- Weepinbell
- Victreebel
- Tentacool
- Tentacruel
- Geodude (Variants: Alolan)
- Graveler (Variants: Alolan)
- Golem (Variants: Alolan)
- Ponyta
- Rapidash
- Slowpoke (Variants: New Years Glasses)
- Slowbro (Variants: New Years Glasses, Mega)
- Magnemite
- Magneton
- Farfetch'd
- Doduo
- Dodrio
- Seel
- Dewgong
- Grimer (Variants: Alolan)
- Muk (Variants: Alolan)
- Shellder
- Cloyster
- Gastly
- Hunter
- Gengar (Variants: Party Hat, Mega Banette costume, Mega)
- Onix
- Drowzee
- Hypno
- Krabby
- Kingler
- Voltorb
- Electrode
- Exeggcute
- Exeggutor (Variants:Alolan)
- Cubone
- Marowak (Variants: Alolan)
- Hitmonchan
- Hitmonlee
- Lickitung
- Koffing
- Weezing (Variants: Galarian)
- Rhyhorn
- Rhydon
- Chansey
- Tangela
- Kangaskhan
- Horsea
- Seadra
- Goldeen
- Seaking
- Staryu
- Starmie
- Mr. Mime
- Scyther
- Jynx
- Electabuzz
- Magmar
- Pinsir
- Tauros
- Magikarp
- Gyarados (Variants: Mega)
- Lapras
- Ditto
- Eevee (Variants: Flower Crown, Party Hat)
- Vaporeon (Variants: Flower Crown)
- Jolteon (Variants: Flower Crown)
- Flareon (Variants: Flower Crown)
- Porygon
- Omanyte
- Omastar
- Kabuto
- Kabutops
- Aerodactyl
- Snorlax
- Articuno
- Zapdos
- Moltres
- Dratini
- Dragonair
- Dragonite
- Mewtwo
- Mew Only through Special Research
Every Gen II Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Originally discovered in the Johto region, all of the Gen II Shiny Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Go after February 2022:
- Chikorita
- Bayleef
- Meganium
- Cyndaquil
- Quilava
- Typhlosion
- Totodile
- Croconaw
- Feraligatr
- Sentret
- Furret
- Hoothoot (Variants: New Years hat)
- Noctowl
- Ledyba
- Ledian
- Spinarak
- Ariados
- Crobat
- Chinchou
- Lanturn
- Pichu (Variants: Ash Cap, Party Hat, Santa Hat, Witch Hat, Summer Style, Snow Beanie)
- Cleffa
- Igglybuff
- Togepi
- Togetic
- Natu
- Xatu
- Mareep
- Flaaffy
- Ampharos (Variants: Mega)
- Bellossom
- Marill
- Azumarill
- Sudowoodo
- Politoed
- Hoppip after 2-26-22
- Skiploom after 2-26-22
- Jumpluff after 2-26-22
- Aipom
- Sunkern
- Sunflora
- Yanma
- Wooper
- Quagsire
- Espeon (Variants: Flower Crown)
- Umbreon (Variants: Flower Crown)
- Murkrow
- Slowking
- Misdreavus
- Unown (Variants: A, C, F, G, J, L, O, R, T, and U)
- Wobbuffet (Variants: Party Hat)
- Girafarig after 2-26-22
- Pineco
- Forretress
- Dunsparce
- Gligar
- Steelix (Variants: Mega)
- Snubbull
- Granbull
- Qwilfish
- Scizor
- Shuckle
- Heracross
- Sneasel
- Teddiursa
- Ursaring
- Slugma
- Magcargo
- Swinub
- Piloswine
- Corsola after 2-26-22
- Remoraid after 2-26-22
- Octillery after 2-26-22
- Delibird (Variants: Holiday Ribbon)
- Mantine after 2-26-22
- Skarmory
- Houndour
- Houndoom (Variants: Mega)
- Kingdra
- Phanpy after 2-26-22
- Donphan after 2-26-22
- Porygon2
- Stantler (Variants: Jingle Bells)
- Smeargle
- Tyrogue after 2-26-22
- Hitmontop after 2-26-22
- Smoochum (Variants: Bow Tie)
- Elekid
- Magby
- Miltank
- Blissey
- Raikou
- Entei
- Suicune
- Larvitar
- Pupitar
- Tyranitar
- Lugia
- Ho-Oh
- Celebi Only through Special Research
Every Gen III Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Originally discovered in the Hoenn region, here's every Gen III Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go:
- Treeko
- Grovyle
- Sceptile
- Torchic
- Combusken
- Blaziken
- Mudkip
- Marshtomp
- Swampert
- Poochyena
- Mightyena
- ZIgzagoon (Variants: Galarian)
- Linoone (Variants: Galarian)
- Wurmple (Variants: Party Hat)
- Silcoon
- Beautifly
- Cascoon
- Dustox
- Lotad
- Lombre
- Ludicolo
- Seedot
- Nuzleaf
- Shiftry
- Taillow
- Swellow
- Wingull
- Pelipper
- Ralts
- Kirlia
- Gardevoir
- Slakoth
- Vigoroth
- Slaking
- Nincada
- Ninjask
- Whismur
- Loudred
- Exploud
- Makuhita
- Hariyama
- Azurill
- Nosepass
- Skitty
- Delcatty
- Sableye
- Mawile
- Aron
- Lairon
- Aggron
- Meditite
- Medicham
- Electrike
- Manectric (Variants: Mega)
- Plusle
- Minun
- Volbeat
- Illumise
- Roselia
- Carvanha
- Sharpedo
- Wailmer
- Wailord
- Spoink
- Grumpig
- Spinda (Variants: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9)
- Trapinch
- Vibrava
- Flygon
- Swablu
- Altaria (Variants: Mega)
- Zangoose
- Seviper
- Lunatone
- Solrock
- Barboach
- Whiscash
- Baltoy
- Claydol
- Lileep
- Cradily
- Anorith
- Armaldo
- Feebas
- Milotic
- Castform (Variants:Normal, Rainy)
- Shuppet
- Banette
- Duskull
- Dusclops
- Chimecho
- Absol
- Wynaut
- Snorunt
- Glalie
- Spheal (Variants: Holiday Scarf)
- Sealeo
- Walrein
- Clamperl
- Huntail
- Gorebyss
- Luvdisc
- Bagon
- Shelgon
- Salamence
- Beldum
- Metang
- Metagross
- Regirock
- Regice
- Registeel
- Latias
- Latios
- Kyogre
- Groudon
- Rayquaza
- Deoxys (Variants: Normal forme, Defense forme)
Every Gen IV Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, here's every Gen IV Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go:
- Turtwig
- Grotle
- Torterra
- Chimchar
- Monferno
- Infernape
- Piplup
- Prinplup
- Empoleon
- Bidoof
- Bibarel
- Kricketot
- Kricktune
- Shinx (Variants: Top hat)
- Luxio
- Luxray
- Budew
- Roserade
- Cranidos
- Rampardos
- Shieldon
- Bastiodon
- Burmy (Variants: Plant, Sandy, Trash)
- Wormadam (Variants: Plant, Sandy, Trash)
- Mothim
- Buizel
- Floatzel
- Ambipom
- Drifloon
- Drifblim
- Buneary
- Lopunny
- Mismagius
- Honchkrow
- Glameow
- Purugly
- Bronzor
- Bronzong
- Bonsly
- Mime Jr.
- Happiny
- Spiritomb
- Gible
- Gabite
- Garchomp
- Riolu
- Lucario
- Hippopotas
- Hippowdon
- Skorupi
- Drapion
- Croagunk (Variants: Baseball Cap)
- Toxicroak
- Snover
- Abomasnow (Variants: Mega)
- Weavile
- Magnezone
- Lickilicky
- Rhyperior
- Tangrowth
- Electivire
- Magmortar
- Togekiss
- Yanmega
- Leafeon (Variants: Flower Crown)
- Glaceon (Variants: Flower Crown, Holiday Cape)
- Gliscor
- Mamoswine
- Porygon-Z
- Gallade
- Probopass
- Dusknoir
- Froslass
- Uxie
- Mesprit
- Azelf
- Dialga
- Palkia
- Heatran
- Regigigas
- Giratina (Variants: Origin forme, Altered forme)
- Cresselia
- Darkrai
Every Gen V Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Originally discovered in the Unova region, here's every Gen V Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go:
- Snivy
- Servine
- Serperior
- Tepig
- Pignite
- Emboar
- Oshawott
- Dewott
- Samurott
- Patrat
- Watchog
- Lillipup
- Herdier
- Stoutland
- Pidove
- Tranquill
- Unfezant
- Blitzle
- Zebstrika
- Roggenrola
- Boldore
- Gigalith
- Woobat
- Swoobat
- Audino
- Timburr
- Gurdurr
- Conkeldurr
- Tympole
- Palpitoad
- Seismitoad
- Throh
- Sawk
- Darumaka (Variants: Unovan, Galarian)
- Darmanitan (Variants: Unovan, Galarian)
- Dwebble
- Crustle
- Yamask (Variants: Unovan only)
- Cofagrigus
- Trubbish
- Garbodor
- Minccino
- Cinccino
- Alomomola
- Ferroseed
- Ferrothorn
- Klink
- Klang
- Klinklang
- Cubchoo (Variants: Holiday Ribbon)
- Beartic
- Rufflet
- Braviary
- Vullaby
- Mandibuzz
- Heatmor
- Durrant
- Deino
- Zweilous
- Hydreigon
- Terrakion
- Virizion
- Tornadus (Variants: Incarnate forme only)
- Thundurus (Variants: Incarnate forme only)
- Reshiram
- Zekrom
- Landorus (Variants: Incarnate forme only)
- Kyurem
- Genesect (Variants: Burn Drive)
Every Gen VI Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Originally discovered in the Kalos region, here's every Gen VI Shiny Pokémon available:
- Druddigon
- Bunnelby
- Diggersby
- Fletchling
- Fletchinder
- Talonflame
- Sylveon
Every Gen VII Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
In addition to Gen I through Gen V, there are two special Pokémon from Gen VII available as Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, as well as the Alolan Variants for a few Gen I Pokémon:
- Alolan Rattata
- Alolan Raticate
- Alolan Raichu
- Alolan Sandshrew
- Alolan Sandslash
- Alolan Vulpix
- Alolan Ninetales
- Alolan Diglett
- Alolan Dugtrio
- Alolan Meowth
- Alolan Persian
- Alolan Geodude
- Alolan Graveler
- Alolan Golem
- Alolan Grimer
- Alolan Muk
- Alolan Exeggutor
- Alolan Marowak
- Meltan
- Melmetal
Every Gen VIII Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Although we're a ways off from seeing most of the Pokémon from the Galar region introduced in Pokémon Go, there are a few who have already been introduced, as well as Galarian Variants of a few previous Gen Pokémon. So far, the only Shiny Pokémon from Gen VIII are:
- Galarian Meowth
- Galarian Ponyta
- Galarian Rapidash
- Galarian Farfetch'd
- Galarian Weezing
- Galarian Zigzagoon
- Galarian Linoone
- Galarian Darumaka
- Galarian Darmanitan
- Galarian Stunfisk
- Obstagoon
- Perrserker
- Sirfetch'd
What are the odds of finding a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go?
Currently, most estimate Shiny encounters outside of events at 1/400, but during events (in particular Community Day) the chances are much higher, sometimes even as high as 1/20. Even outside of events, however, this is a dramatic increase from the 1/4096 base rate in core games, or 1/512 using both the Masuda Method and a Shiny Charm.
That having been said, It's still random, so you can get a Shiny right away, or it might take you two or even three times as long as someone else. Your best bet to finding Shiny Pokémon is to tap on every single Pokémon that spawns.
Can you hatch Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go?
Yes and there is even some evidence to support that baby Pokémon have a higher chance of being Shiny than other hatched Pokémon.
Do Shiny Pokémon show up on Nearby or Sightings in Pokémon Go?
No. While all Pokémon show up on Nearby or Sightings, they look normal just like they look on the map.
It's only revealed as a Shiny when you tap on it and go to the catch screen. So, if you see a normal Magikarp or Pikachu on Nearby or Sightings, don't discount it — once you tap on it, it could be a Shiny. And that list of possible Shiny Pokémon gets longer all the time, so make sure to Shiny check them all!
Are Shiny Pokémon Shiny for everyone in Pokémon Go?
No. With Ditto, once a Pokémon is determined to be Ditto, the servers make it Ditto for everyone. With Shiny Pokémon, it's done on a player-by-player basis.
That means you and a friend can both catch the same Magikarp, yours could turn out to be Shiny, and theirs not.
There has been one exception so far: For the July 2018 Community Day, Pokémon Go had Sunglasses Squirtle available through Field Research and, tasks that had a Shiny Sunglasses Squritle were Shiny for everyone!
Can you show off Shiny Pokémon in Gyms in Pokémon Go?
You can, but with two caveats:
- Shiny Legendaries still can't go in Gyms.
- Shiny versions don't count as different Pokémon, so if there's already a regular version in the Gym, you can't add your Shiny version.
Do Shiny Pokémon show up in the Pokédex in Pokémon Go?
They do. Although they are not separate entries, you can access the Shiny variants on the main entries just like gender vaniants. To see the Shiny variants, follow these easy step:
- Tap the Menu button (looks like a Poké Ball), button right.
- Tap Pokédex, top middle.
- Tap on the Pokémon you want to check. (Only Magikarp and Gyarados for now.)
- Look for the Shiny badge.
Of course, the Shiny badge will only show up once you've caught a Shiny version of that Pokémon. Alternatively, if the Shiny Variant is the only one you've caught, you won't be able to see the standard forme in your Pokédex.
Do Shiny Pokémon perform differently in Pokémon Go?
Nope. Shiny Pokémon have the same stats (IV) as non-Shiny variants. Which is to say, a range. You can catch a perfect Shiny Magikarp, but you can also catch a not-so-great one. They also have no special movesets or powers of any kind. Aside from looking different, they're exactly the same.
However, Community Day is the easiest time to catch Shiny Pokémon. If evolved during the event window, Shiny Pokémon will get the exclusive move just like the normal featured Pokémon, so a lot of Shiny Pokémon do have that exclusive move.
If you evolve Shiny Pokémon do you get its Shiny evolution in Pokémon Go?
Yes. Shiny status, just like IVs, stays with a Pokémon during evolution. If you get a Shiny Magikarp and decide to hit the Evolution button, you'll end up with a Shiny Gyarados. In fact, with very limited exceptions, this is the only way to get a Shiny evolved Pokémon.
If you catch a shiny Pokémon, can it turn into a Shiny Ditto in Pokémon Go?
No. Magikarp was removed from the Ditto potentials shortly after Shiny Magikarp became available, and the same has held true for other common Pokémon since. However, on February 20, 2021, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event will unlock the remaining Gen 1 Shiny Pokémon, including Ditto. It is unclear if this means that Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny will be able to be Ditto or if Niantic will handle Shiny Ditto differently than other Shiny Pokémon.
Can your transfer Shiny Pokémon back to the professor in Pokémon Go?
You can transfer Shiny Pokémon, but the game will give you a warning in much the same way as event Pokémon.
When are more Shiny Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go?
New Shiny Pokémon are released during most events and Community Days. Sometimes, they are also introduced with updates. You can count on at least one evolutionary family being added to the Shiny pool each month.
OK, fine, just tell me how to catch 'em all!
First, you have to find as many Pokémon as you can. That means finding spawns or nests where those types of Pokémon are common. Then tap, tap, tap away and see if you encounter a Shiny.
For eggs and babies, collect as many as you can. Walk as much as you can. And hatch, hatch, hatch.
For the Raid Pokémon, the story is the same. Find the Raids. Beat the Raid Boss. Hope the one you get is Shiny.
Field Research. Find the tasks that give you a Pokémon with a Shiny form, then work with your community to find the PokéStops giving away the right tasks, and then complete as many as you can.
Shiny Field Research Pokémon have a 0% flee rate, but for everything else, remember your basics:
- ABC. Always be curving. Once you can nail Curve Ball every time, you'll get a 1.7x bonus every time.
- Max out your medals. Some are easier to get than others but they consume no resources like Great or Ultra Balls or Razz Berries, so once you get them, that 1.1x to 1.3x is automatically applied each time.
- Consistency counts. Aim for the smallest target you can nail every time. If that's Nice, it's nice. If that's Great or Excellent, even nicer. But better the bonus you get then one you miss, and that extra 1.3 to 2x also doesn't consume resources and can make a difference.
- Razz for real. Use Razz Berries when you need to. Unlike Great or Ultra Balls, you can't miss with a Razz Berry and its 1.5x bonus will last until you hit. For the new Golden Razz Berries, it's 2.5x!
- Bump them Balls. Use Great and Ultra Balls to maximize your odds. You get an extra 1.5x for a Great Ball and 2x for an Ultra Ball so use them to get those super rare or hard to catch Pokémon.
For a complete explanation and many more details:
How to catch rare Pokémon in Pokémon Go
Any Shiny Pokémon questions?
Do you have any questions about catching Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Want to show off your latest Shiny catch? Drop us a comment below and be sure to check out our Complete Pokédex so you can be the very best like no one ever was!
