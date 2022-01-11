First introduced as part of the Water Festival Event, with Magikarp and Gyarados, new Shiny Pokémon are added to Pokémon Go with just about every event and Community Day. There are now so many Shiny Pokémon that it can be hard to keep track of which Pokémon you should be checking. Here's the complete list of Shiny Pokémon as of right now, and how you can catch 'em all! And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories; a Pokémon Go Plus or a Go-Tcha will make Shiny hunting go much quicker!

What are Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

Simply put, Shiny Pokémon are color variants. There is only one Shiny color variant per Pokémon. Some variants are obvious like Shiny Gyarados is red instead of blue. Others are more subtle, like Shiny Bulbasaur or Squirtle, which are the same color but slightly different shades. In the core games, every single Pokémon has a shiny variant, but in Pokémon Go, Shiny Pokémon are unlocked during Community Day, other events, or with updates. If a Shiny isn't unlocked, it doesn't matter how many of that Pokémon you catch, you'll never find a Shiny Pokémon. On the other hand, once unlocked Shiny Pokémon are far more common in Pokémon Go than they are in the core games, especially during events. Still, they're pretty rare, so your best bet to finding Shiny Pokémon is to tap on every single Pokémon to spawn. Shiny checking takes time, but once you know which species can be Shiny, it is a lot easier. Note: One other important thing to consider when Shiny Hunting, generally you cannot catch an evolved Shiny Pokémon. For example, if you tap on an Ivysaur on the map, it cannot be Shiny, even though Shiny Bulbasaur can be caught. There are rare events where this is not the case, and Mega Raids generally have the chance of being Shiny. Limited case Shiny Pokémon Although most Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny in Pokémon Go always have the chance of being Shiny, there are some exceptions. The following Pokémon have limits on when their Shiny variants can be encountered: Mew: Shiny Mew can only be obtained by completing the Masterwork Research line All-in-One #151 as a reward for the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event and is limited to one per account.

Celebi: Shiny Celebi can only be obtained by completing the Special Research line Distracted by Something Shiny that was only available during the Secrets of the Jungle event.

Unown: Only select letters of Unown have the potential to be Shiny and only during select events.

Smeargle: Shiny Smeargle was only available during the New Pokémon Snap event, but should be available again during the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event.

Meltan: Shiny Meltan can only be encountered during select events.

Melmetal: Shiny Melmetal can only be evolved and so is as limited as Shiny Meltan. Every Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go On February 20, 2021, every missing Gen I Shiny Pokémon was added to Pokémon Go and in February of 2022, the remaining Gen II Shiny Pokémon will be added. Here are all the Shiny Pokémon available in Pokémon Go, divided by generation and sorted by international Pokédex number. Every Gen I Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Found in the Kanto region of Gen I, the first 151 Pokémon's Shiny variants have all been featured in Pokémon Go Bulbasaur (Variants: Shedinja, Party Hat, Pikachu Hat)

Ivysaur

Venusaur (Variants: Clone, Mega)

Charmander (Variants: Cubone, Party Hat, Pikachu Hat)

Charmeleon

Charizard (Variants: Clone, Mega X, Mega Y)

Squirtle (Variants: Sunglasses, Yamask, Party Hat, Pikachu Hat)

Wartortle (Variants: Sunglasses)

Blastoise (Variants: Sunglasses, Clone, Mega)

Caterpie

Metapod

Butterfree

Weedle

Kakuna

Beedrill (Variants: Mega)

Pidgey

Pidgeotto

Pidgeot (Variants: Mega)

Rattata (Variants: Alolan)

Raticate (Variants: Alolan, Party Hat)

Spearow

Fearow

Ekans

Arbok

Pikachu (Variants: Ash Caps, Party Hat, Santa Hat, Witch Hat, Fragment Cap, Summer Hat, Detective Hat, Flower Crown, Straw Hat, Mimikyu, Snow Beanie, Holiday Sweater, New Years Hat, Charizard Cap, Umbreon Cap, Rayquaza Cap, Lucario Cap, Holiday Pikachu, Explorer Pikachu, Flying Pikachu, Pikachu Libre, World Cap)

Raichu (Variants: Ash Caps, Party Hat, Santa Hat, Witch Hat, Fragment Cap, Summer Hat, Detective Hat, Flower Crown, Alolan, Snow Beanie, New Years Hat, World Cap, )

Sandshrew (Variants: Alolan)

Sandslash (Variants: Alolan)

Nidoran♀

Nidorina

Nidoqueen

Nidoran♂

Nidorino (Variants: Party Hat)

Nidoking

Clefairy

Clefable

Vulpix (Variants: Alolan)

Ninetails (Variants: Alolan)

Jigglypuff

Wigglytuff

Zubat

Golbat

Oddish

Gloom

Vileplume

Paras

Parasect

Venonat

Venomoth

Diglett (Variants: Alolan)

Dugtrio (Variants: Alolan)

Meowth (Variants: Alolan)

Persian (Variants: Alolan)

Psyduck

Golduck

Mankey

Primeape

Growlithe

Arcanine

Poliwag

Poliwhirl

Poliwrath

Abra

Kadabra

Alakazam

Machop

Machoke

Machamp

Bellsprout

Weepinbell

Victreebel

Tentacool

Tentacruel

Geodude (Variants: Alolan)

Graveler (Variants: Alolan)

Golem (Variants: Alolan)

Ponyta

Rapidash

Slowpoke (Variants: New Years Glasses)

Slowbro (Variants: New Years Glasses, Mega)

Magnemite

Magneton

Farfetch'd

Doduo

Dodrio

Seel

Dewgong

Grimer (Variants: Alolan)

Muk (Variants: Alolan)

Shellder

Cloyster

Gastly

Hunter

Gengar (Variants: Party Hat, Mega Banette costume, Mega)

Onix

Drowzee

Hypno

Krabby

Kingler

Voltorb

Electrode

Exeggcute

Exeggutor (Variants:Alolan)

Cubone

Marowak (Variants: Alolan)

Hitmonchan

Hitmonlee

Lickitung

Koffing

Weezing (Variants: Galarian)

Rhyhorn

Rhydon

Chansey

Tangela

Kangaskhan

Horsea

Seadra

Goldeen

Seaking

Staryu

Starmie

Mr. Mime

Scyther

Jynx

Electabuzz

Magmar

Pinsir

Tauros

Magikarp

Gyarados (Variants: Mega)

Lapras

Ditto

Eevee (Variants: Flower Crown, Party Hat)

Vaporeon (Variants: Flower Crown)

Jolteon (Variants: Flower Crown)

Flareon (Variants: Flower Crown)

Porygon

Omanyte

Omastar

Kabuto

Kabutops

Aerodactyl

Snorlax

Articuno

Zapdos

Moltres

Dratini

Dragonair

Dragonite

Mewtwo

Mew Only through Special Research Every Gen II Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Originally discovered in the Johto region, all of the Gen II Shiny Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Go after February 2022: Chikorita

Bayleef

Meganium

Cyndaquil

Quilava

Typhlosion

Totodile

Croconaw

Feraligatr

Sentret

Furret

Hoothoot (Variants: New Years hat)

Noctowl

Ledyba

Ledian

Spinarak

Ariados

Crobat

Chinchou

Lanturn

Pichu (Variants: Ash Cap, Party Hat, Santa Hat, Witch Hat, Summer Style, Snow Beanie)

Cleffa

Igglybuff

Togepi

Togetic

Natu

Xatu

Mareep

Flaaffy

Ampharos (Variants: Mega)

Bellossom

Marill

Azumarill

Sudowoodo

Politoed

Hoppip after 2-26-22

Skiploom after 2-26-22

Jumpluff after 2-26-22

Aipom

Sunkern

Sunflora

Yanma

Wooper

Quagsire

Espeon (Variants: Flower Crown)

Umbreon (Variants: Flower Crown)

Murkrow

Slowking

Misdreavus

Unown (Variants: A, C, F, G, J, L, O, R, T, and U)

Wobbuffet (Variants: Party Hat)

Girafarig after 2-26-22

Pineco

Forretress

Dunsparce

Gligar

Steelix (Variants: Mega)

Snubbull

Granbull

Qwilfish

Scizor

Shuckle

Heracross

Sneasel

Teddiursa

Ursaring

Slugma

Magcargo

Swinub

Piloswine

Corsola after 2-26-22

Remoraid after 2-26-22

Octillery after 2-26-22

Delibird (Variants: Holiday Ribbon)

Mantine after 2-26-22

Skarmory

Houndour

Houndoom (Variants: Mega)

Kingdra

Phanpy after 2-26-22

Donphan after 2-26-22

Porygon2

Stantler (Variants: Jingle Bells)

Smeargle

Tyrogue after 2-26-22

Hitmontop after 2-26-22

Smoochum (Variants: Bow Tie)

Elekid

Magby

Miltank

Blissey

Raikou

Entei

Suicune

Larvitar

Pupitar

Tyranitar

Lugia

Ho-Oh

Celebi Only through Special Research Every Gen III Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Originally discovered in the Hoenn region, here's every Gen III Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go: Treeko

Grovyle

Sceptile

Torchic

Combusken

Blaziken

Mudkip

Marshtomp

Swampert

Poochyena

Mightyena

ZIgzagoon (Variants: Galarian)

Linoone (Variants: Galarian)

Wurmple (Variants: Party Hat)

Silcoon

Beautifly

Cascoon

Dustox

Lotad

Lombre

Ludicolo

Seedot

Nuzleaf

Shiftry

Taillow

Swellow

Wingull

Pelipper

Ralts

Kirlia

Gardevoir

Slakoth

Vigoroth

Slaking

Nincada

Ninjask

Whismur

Loudred

Exploud

Makuhita

Hariyama

Azurill

Nosepass

Skitty

Delcatty

Sableye

Mawile

Aron

Lairon

Aggron

Meditite

Medicham

Electrike

Manectric (Variants: Mega)

Plusle

Minun

Volbeat

Illumise

Roselia

Carvanha

Sharpedo

Wailmer

Wailord

Spoink

Grumpig

Spinda (Variants: #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6, #7, #8, #9)

Trapinch

Vibrava

Flygon

Swablu

Altaria (Variants: Mega)

Zangoose

Seviper

Lunatone

Solrock

Barboach

Whiscash

Baltoy

Claydol

Lileep

Cradily

Anorith

Armaldo

Feebas

Milotic

Castform (Variants:Normal, Rainy)

Shuppet

Banette

Duskull

Dusclops

Chimecho

Absol

Wynaut

Snorunt

Glalie

Spheal (Variants: Holiday Scarf)

Sealeo

Walrein

Clamperl

Huntail

Gorebyss

Luvdisc

Bagon

Shelgon

Salamence

Beldum

Metang

Metagross

Regirock

Regice

Registeel

Latias

Latios

Kyogre

Groudon

Rayquaza

Deoxys (Variants: Normal forme, Defense forme) Every Gen IV Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Originally discovered in the Sinnoh region, here's every Gen IV Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go: Turtwig

Grotle

Torterra

Chimchar

Monferno

Infernape

Piplup

Prinplup

Empoleon

Bidoof

Bibarel

Kricketot

Kricktune

Shinx (Variants: Top hat)

Luxio

Luxray

Budew

Roserade

Cranidos

Rampardos

Shieldon

Bastiodon

Burmy (Variants: Plant, Sandy, Trash)

Wormadam (Variants: Plant, Sandy, Trash)

Mothim

Buizel

Floatzel

Ambipom

Drifloon

Drifblim

Buneary

Lopunny

Mismagius

Honchkrow

Glameow

Purugly

Bronzor

Bronzong

Bonsly

Mime Jr.

Happiny

Spiritomb

Gible

Gabite

Garchomp

Riolu

Lucario

Hippopotas

Hippowdon

Skorupi

Drapion

Croagunk (Variants: Baseball Cap)

Toxicroak

Snover

Abomasnow (Variants: Mega)

Weavile

Magnezone

Lickilicky

Rhyperior

Tangrowth

Electivire

Magmortar

Togekiss

Yanmega

Leafeon (Variants: Flower Crown)

Glaceon (Variants: Flower Crown, Holiday Cape)

Gliscor

Mamoswine

Porygon-Z

Gallade

Probopass

Dusknoir

Froslass

Uxie

Mesprit

Azelf

Dialga

Palkia

Heatran

Regigigas

Giratina (Variants: Origin forme, Altered forme)

Cresselia

Darkrai Every Gen V Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Originally discovered in the Unova region, here's every Gen V Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go: Snivy

Servine

Serperior

Tepig

Pignite

Emboar

Oshawott

Dewott

Samurott

Patrat

Watchog

Lillipup

Herdier

Stoutland

Pidove

Tranquill

Unfezant

Blitzle

Zebstrika

Roggenrola

Boldore

Gigalith

Woobat

Swoobat

Audino

Timburr

Gurdurr

Conkeldurr

Tympole

Palpitoad

Seismitoad

Throh

Sawk

Darumaka (Variants: Unovan, Galarian)

Darmanitan (Variants: Unovan, Galarian)

Dwebble

Crustle

Yamask (Variants: Unovan only)

Cofagrigus

Trubbish

Garbodor

Minccino

Cinccino

Alomomola

Ferroseed

Ferrothorn

Klink

Klang

Klinklang

Cubchoo (Variants: Holiday Ribbon)

Beartic

Rufflet

Braviary

Vullaby

Mandibuzz

Heatmor

Durrant

Deino

Zweilous

Hydreigon

Terrakion

Virizion

Tornadus (Variants: Incarnate forme only)

Thundurus (Variants: Incarnate forme only)

Reshiram

Zekrom

Landorus (Variants: Incarnate forme only)

Kyurem

Genesect (Variants: Burn Drive) Every Gen VI Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Originally discovered in the Kalos region, here's every Gen VI Shiny Pokémon available: Druddigon

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Sylveon Every Gen VII Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

In addition to Gen I through Gen V, there are two special Pokémon from Gen VII available as Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go, as well as the Alolan Variants for a few Gen I Pokémon: Alolan Rattata

Alolan Raticate

Alolan Raichu

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Sandslash

Alolan Vulpix

Alolan Ninetales

Alolan Diglett

Alolan Dugtrio

Alolan Meowth

Alolan Persian

Alolan Geodude

Alolan Graveler

Alolan Golem

Alolan Grimer

Alolan Muk

Alolan Exeggutor

Alolan Marowak

Meltan

Melmetal Every Gen VIII Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go

Although we're a ways off from seeing most of the Pokémon from the Galar region introduced in Pokémon Go, there are a few who have already been introduced, as well as Galarian Variants of a few previous Gen Pokémon. So far, the only Shiny Pokémon from Gen VIII are: Galarian Meowth

Galarian Ponyta

Galarian Rapidash

Galarian Farfetch'd

Galarian Weezing

Galarian Zigzagoon

Galarian Linoone

Galarian Darumaka

Galarian Darmanitan

Galarian Stunfisk

Obstagoon

Perrserker

Sirfetch'd What are the odds of finding a Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Currently, most estimate Shiny encounters outside of events at 1/400, but during events (in particular Community Day) the chances are much higher, sometimes even as high as 1/20. Even outside of events, however, this is a dramatic increase from the 1/4096 base rate in core games, or 1/512 using both the Masuda Method and a Shiny Charm. That having been said, It's still random, so you can get a Shiny right away, or it might take you two or even three times as long as someone else. Your best bet to finding Shiny Pokémon is to tap on every single Pokémon that spawns. Can you hatch Shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Go? Yes and there is even some evidence to support that baby Pokémon have a higher chance of being Shiny than other hatched Pokémon. Do Shiny Pokémon show up on Nearby or Sightings in Pokémon Go?

No. While all Pokémon show up on Nearby or Sightings, they look normal just like they look on the map. It's only revealed as a Shiny when you tap on it and go to the catch screen. So, if you see a normal Magikarp or Pikachu on Nearby or Sightings, don't discount it — once you tap on it, it could be a Shiny. And that list of possible Shiny Pokémon gets longer all the time, so make sure to Shiny check them all! Are Shiny Pokémon Shiny for everyone in Pokémon Go? No. With Ditto, once a Pokémon is determined to be Ditto, the servers make it Ditto for everyone. With Shiny Pokémon, it's done on a player-by-player basis. That means you and a friend can both catch the same Magikarp, yours could turn out to be Shiny, and theirs not. There has been one exception so far: For the July 2018 Community Day, Pokémon Go had Sunglasses Squirtle available through Field Research and, tasks that had a Shiny Sunglasses Squritle were Shiny for everyone! Can you show off Shiny Pokémon in Gyms in Pokémon Go? You can, but with two caveats: Shiny Legendaries still can't go in Gyms.

Shiny versions don't count as different Pokémon, so if there's already a regular version in the Gym, you can't add your Shiny version. Do Shiny Pokémon show up in the Pokédex in Pokémon Go?

They do. Although they are not separate entries, you can access the Shiny variants on the main entries just like gender vaniants. To see the Shiny variants, follow these easy step: Tap the Menu button (looks like a Poké Ball), button right. Tap Pokédex, top middle. Tap on the Pokémon you want to check. (Only Magikarp and Gyarados for now.) Look for the Shiny badge. Of course, the Shiny badge will only show up once you've caught a Shiny version of that Pokémon. Alternatively, if the Shiny Variant is the only one you've caught, you won't be able to see the standard forme in your Pokédex. Do Shiny Pokémon perform differently in Pokémon Go? Nope. Shiny Pokémon have the same stats (IV) as non-Shiny variants. Which is to say, a range. You can catch a perfect Shiny Magikarp, but you can also catch a not-so-great one. They also have no special movesets or powers of any kind. Aside from looking different, they're exactly the same. However, Community Day is the easiest time to catch Shiny Pokémon. If evolved during the event window, Shiny Pokémon will get the exclusive move just like the normal featured Pokémon, so a lot of Shiny Pokémon do have that exclusive move. If you evolve Shiny Pokémon do you get its Shiny evolution in Pokémon Go?

Yes. Shiny status, just like IVs, stays with a Pokémon during evolution. If you get a Shiny Magikarp and decide to hit the Evolution button, you'll end up with a Shiny Gyarados. In fact, with very limited exceptions, this is the only way to get a Shiny evolved Pokémon. If you catch a shiny Pokémon, can it turn into a Shiny Ditto in Pokémon Go? No. Magikarp was removed from the Ditto potentials shortly after Shiny Magikarp became available, and the same has held true for other common Pokémon since. However, on February 20, 2021, the Pokémon Go Tour: Kanto event will unlock the remaining Gen 1 Shiny Pokémon, including Ditto. It is unclear if this means that Pokémon with the potential to be Shiny will be able to be Ditto or if Niantic will handle Shiny Ditto differently than other Shiny Pokémon. Can your transfer Shiny Pokémon back to the professor in Pokémon Go? You can transfer Shiny Pokémon, but the game will give you a warning in much the same way as event Pokémon. When are more Shiny Pokémon coming to Pokémon Go? New Shiny Pokémon are released during most events and Community Days. Sometimes, they are also introduced with updates. You can count on at least one evolutionary family being added to the Shiny pool each month. OK, fine, just tell me how to catch 'em all!