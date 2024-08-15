Pokémon Go: All the Regional Exclusives and where to find them

Did you know that there are regional exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go that can only be found in certain locations around the world? Having these Pokémon in your collection can earn you some serious bragging rights. But are they really worth the challenge to track down and catch?

Around the world, there are up to nine unique Pokémon that can only be found in certain regions. Kangaskhan, for example, can only be found in Australia. Keep in mind though, that Niantic, Pokémon Go's developer, has hosted special events in the past that can save you from traveling in different countries just to find certain exclusive Pokémon.

To help you on your quest, we've put together a guide below to highlight which Pokémon are exclusive to certain countries.

What are Regional Exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

Pokémon Go makes some Pokémon only available in certain regions of the world. Sometimes it's a country or island, a subcontinent or continent or part thereof, or in one case, coastlines around the equator. Whatever the region is, you have to go there to find its exclusive Pokémon.

What are the Regional Exclusive Pokémon in Pokémon Go?

(Image credit: Niantic)

There are over 40 regional exclusive Pokémon that can only be caught or hatched in specific parts of the world. While these Pokémon each have designated regions where they can be caught or hatched, there is the occasional overlap, as well as parts of regions that fall outside of the spawn areas. For example, the southern tip of Florida and Texas won't see the North American Regional Exclusive Tauros. Some Regional Exclusive Pokémon also swap regions periodically or during events.

Americas

Bouffalant

Carnivine

Corsola (Tropical regions)

Heracross

Pachirisu

Sigilyph (Southeastern USA)

Tauros

Central and South America, Caribbean

Corsola

Heracross

Europe, Middle East, Africa

Klefki (France)

Mr. Mime

Pansear

Sigilyph (Greece, Egypt)

Tropius

Volbeat

Zangoose

Asia

Farfetch’d

Kangaskhan

Mime Jr.

Pansage

Relicanth

Throh (Asia)

Torkoal

Oceania

Corsola (Tropical regions)

Kangaskhan

Relicanth

Volbeat

Zangoose

Do Pokémon Go Regional Exclusives ever change region?

They do! There are currently a few pairs that have swapped regions since their introduction, such as Zangoose and Seviper. Likewise, there is a trio of Legendary Pokémon, Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf, who swapped regions, giving Trainers a few weeks to attempt to catch each of them.

Have any Pokémon ever stopped being Regional and gone worldwide?

Plusle and Minun started off separately, like Zangoose and Seviper, but now both spawn globally. Rumor has it; that the Pokémon Company told Niantic the two best buddies shouldn't be separated.

Do Regionals sometimes appear in other regions, like during events?

Yes. Sometimes Regional Exclusive Pokémon will be included in events. It's almost always at real-world events like Go Fest Chicago, and sometimes during in-game events.

How do you catch Regionals in Pokémon Go?

You catch Regionals just like you catch any Pokémon in Pokémon Go but, if you have limited time or limited spawns, you're going to want to maximize your chances.

ABC. Always be curving. Once you can nail Curve Ball every time, you'll get a 1.7x bonus every time. Max out your medals. Some are easier to get than others, but they consume no resources like Great or Ultra Balls or Razz Berries, so once you get them, that 1.1x to 1.3x is automatically applied each time. Consistency counts. Aim for the smallest target you can nail every time. If that's Nice, it's nice. If that's Great or Excellent, even better. But the better the bonus you get the one you miss, and that extra 1.3 to 2x also doesn't consume resources and can make a difference. Razz for real. Use Razz Berries when you need to. Unlike Great or Ultra Balls, you can't miss a Razz Berry, and its 1.5x bonus will last until you hit. For Golden Razz Berries, it's 2.5x! Bump them Balls. Use Great and Ultra Balls to maximize your odds. You get an extra 1.5x for a Great Ball and 2x for an Ultra Ball, so use them to get those super rare or hard-to-catch Pokémon.

Trading for Regionals in Pokémon Go

If you just cannot afford to travel the globe in search of regionals, it is possible to trade with a friend who has. Well, for a price. If the Regional Pokémon is new to your Pokédex, it'll be considered a Special trade and cost both you and the person you're trading with a non-trivial amount of stardust. Here are the numbers:

Friend: No Special Trades

Good Friend: 20,000 Stardust

Great Friend: 16,000 Stardust

Ultra Friend: 1,600 Stardust

Best Friend: 800 Stardust

There are restrictions on Trades based on Friendship level and location. This is, in part, to discourage people from selling Pokémon. While you can meet other players through Facebook, Discord, and Reddit, most players willing to trade Regional Exclusive Pokémon aren't going to ask for money or anything offline in return. If they do, it's probably a scam.