Best Movesets to Change with Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Go
Make your Pokémon more powerful with the right TM.
In Pokémon Go, even the best Pokémon can be useless if it has the wrong moveset. Fortunately, if you spend enough time fighting Raids and PvP battles, your Pokémon won't be stuck with those inferior Moves. Technical Machines (TMs) are what let you change movesets in Pokémon Go. You can get them from winning Raid and PvP Battles, as well as from some Research. You can even get special Elite TMs on a rare occasion. But knowing which Pokémon to use your TMs on can be tricky.
What are TMs in Pokémon Go anyway?
In any Pokémon game, TMs or Technical Machines are special devices used to teach your Pokémon new moves. In Pokémon Go, TMs come in four varieties: Fast, Charged, Elite Fast, and Elite Charged. Each can be gained in a few different ways and used once to change a Pokémon's Fast or Charged Move. You can read more about how to get and use TMs in our TM Guide, however, if you already know the basics, read on for the best moves you can use your TMs to replace!
What are the best movesets to change with TMs in Pokémon Go?
If Raid Battles are your things and you want to beat the Raid Bosses, these are the Pokémon you want to use your TMs on and the Fast Moves and Charged Moves you want to get. They're all single Fast TM or single Charged TM safe, which means you're guaranteed to get something better than you have. While there are "best movesets" for every Pokémon out there, there are plenty of exceptions and special cases. We've got the best movesets here but you might find other movesets are useful too.
Note: before changing any move, double-check to make sure you do not have a Legacy Move. A Legacy Move is one that is no longer available in a Pokémon's pool of Moves. Sometimes a Move is removed during an update, and sometimes it was only available for Community Day or Special Raids. While some Legacy Moves are less useful or even outright bad, some of them are outstanding, and some players collect Legacy Move Pokémon.
|Pokémon
|Use
|Change From
|Change To
|Machamp
|Fast TM
|Bullet Punch
|Counter
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Heavy Slam or Close Combat
|Dynamic Punch
|Gengar
|Fast TM
|Sucker Punch or Hex
|Shadow Claw
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Focus Blast or Dark Pulse
|Shadow Ball
|Kingler
|Flash TM
|Any Move
|Bubble
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Crabhammer
|Zapdos
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Thunderbolt
|Moltres
|Fast TM
|Wing Attack
|Fire Spin
|Row 8 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Ancient Power, Heat Wave or Fire Blast
|Overheat
|Dragonite
|Fast TM
|Any Move
|Dragon Tail
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Outrage
|Mewtwo
|Fast TM
|Psycho Cut
|Confusion
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Focus Blast, Hyper Beam, Flamethrower, Ice Beam, or Thunderbolt
|Psychic
|Raikou
|Fast TM
|Volt Switch
|Thunder Shock
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Thunder Bolt or Shadow Ball
|Wild Charge
|Tyranitar
|Fast TM
|Iron Tail
|Bite
|Row 16 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Fire Blast
|Crunch*
|Blaziken*
|Charge TM
|Focus Blast, Stone Edge, or Brave Bird
|Blaze Kick
|Swampert*
|Fast TM
|Mud Shot
|Water Gun
|Breloom*
|Charge TM
|Sludge Bomb or Seed Bomb
|Dynamic Punch
|Salamence
|Fast TM
|Fire Fang
|Dragon Tail
|Row 21 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Fireblast or Hydro Pump
|Draco Meteor
|Metagross
|Fast TM
|Zen Headbutt
|Bullet Punch
|Row 23 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Flash Cannon
|Psychic
|Kyogre
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Surf
|Rayquaza
|Fast TM
|Air Slash
|Dragon Tail
|Row 26 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Outrage
|Roserade
|Charge TM
|Dazzling Gleam or Solar Beam
|Grass Knot or Sludge Bomb
|Rampardos
|Fast TM
|Zen Headbutt
|Smack Down
|Row 29 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Rock Slide
|Garchomp
|Fast Move
|Mud Shot
|Dragon Tail
|Row 31 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Outrage
|Electivire
|Fast TM
|Low Kick
|Thunder Shock
|Row 33 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Wild Charge
|Mamoswine
|Fast TM
|Mud Slap
|Powder Snow
|Row 35 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Avalanche
|Dialga
|Fast TM
|Metal Claw
|Dragon Breath
|Row 37 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Draco Meteor
|Palkia
|Fast TM
|Dragon Tail
|Dragon Breath
|Row 39 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Draco Meteor
|Giratina (Origin Forme)
|Fast TM
|Dragon Tail
|Shadow Ball
|Row 41 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Shadow Ball
|Darkrai
|Fast TM
|Any Move
|Snarl
|Row 43 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Shadow Ball
|Excadrill
|Fast TM
|Metal Claw
|Mud Slap
|Row 45 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Drill Run
|Chandelure
|Charge TM
|Energy Ball
|Overheat or Shadow Ball
|Haxorus
|Fast TM
|Counter
|Dragon Tail
|Row 48 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Dragon Claw
|Terrakion
|Fast TM
|Zen Headbutt
|Smack Down
|Row 50 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Rock Slide
What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Mega Evolution?
With the introduction of Mega Evolution, these are the movesets you'll want for Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving. Some of the best movesets for Mega Evolved Pokémon include Legacy Moves so if you don't have a move indicated with an asterisk, it will require an Elite TM:
|Pokémon
|Fast Move
|Charged Move
|Mega Venusaur
|Vine Whip
|Frenzy Plant*
|Mega Charizard X
|Dragon Breath*
|Dragon Claw
|Mega Charizard Y
|Fire Spin
|Blast Burn*
|Mega Blastoise
|Water Gun
|Hydro Cannon*
|Mega Beedrill
|Bug Bite* or Poison Jab
|Sludge Bomb
|Mega Pidgeot
|Gust*
|Brave Bird
|Mega Gengar
|Shadow Claw
|Shadow Ball
|Mega Gyarados
|Waterfall
|Hydro Pump
|Mega Ampharos
|Volt Switch
|Zap Cannon
|Mega Houndoom
|Snarl
|Foul Play
|Mega Manectric
|Charge Beam
|Wild Charge
|Mega Altaria
|Dragon Breath
|Dazzling Gleam
|Mega Lopunny
|Low Kick
|Focus Blast
|Mega Abomasnow
|Powder Snow
|Weather Ball
What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Gym Battles?
It's hard to recommend anyone "waste" TMs on defenders anymore, given how the Gym system in Pokémon Go operates now. By punishing defenders with CP of 3000 or higher, limiting each Gym to only one Pokémon of the same kind at any given time, and making it much easier to take down Gyms, there's very little room left for classical "Gym defenders."
You're better off investing TMs — and stardust — in Raid Boss counters (see above) since anything you put into a Gym defender will, at most, only slow down an attacker by seconds. Still, if having the best defense is a point of pride for you, and you have the TMs to burn, here are some of the top Gym defenders.
|Pokémon
|Use
|Change From
|Change To
|Exeggcutor
|Fast TM
|Any Move
|Confusion
|Row 1 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Seed Bomb
|Chansey*
|Fast TM
|Pound
|Zen Headbutt
|Row 3 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Dazzling Gleam
|Snorlax*
|Fast TM
|Lick
|Zen Headbutt
|Row 5 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Body Slam or Heavy Slam
|Dragonite
|Fast TM
|Any Move
|Dragon Tail
|Row 7 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Dragon Claw
|Steelix
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Crunch
|Donphan
|Fast TM
|Any Move
|Charm
|Row 10 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Play Rough
|Bilssey
|Fast TM
|Pound
|Zen Headbutt
|Row 12 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Dazzling Gleam
|Gardevoir
|Fast TM
|Confusion
|Charm
|Row 14 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Dazzling Gleam or Psychic
|Shadow Ball or Synchronoise
|Slaking*
|Charge TM
|Any Move
|Play Rough
|Milotic
|Fast TM
|Waterfall
|Dragon Tail
|Row 17 - Cell 0
|Charge TM
|Hyper Beam
|Surf or Blizzard
Get the right moves for your Pokémon
Whenever you're dealing with TMs, the best options will depend on the Pokémon you're using and what you're doing with it. Take advantage of changing these movesets as you see fit to give your Pokémon a fighting edge.
