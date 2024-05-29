Best Movesets to Change with Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Go

Features
By
published

Make your Pokémon more powerful with the right TM.

Pokemon Go on iPhone
(Image credit: iMore)
Jump to:

In Pokémon Go, even the best Pokémon can be useless if it has the wrong moveset. Fortunately, if you spend enough time fighting Raids and PvP battles, your Pokémon won't be stuck with those inferior Moves. Technical Machines (TMs) are what let you change movesets in Pokémon Go. You can get them from winning Raid and PvP Battles, as well as from some Research. You can even get special Elite TMs on a rare occasion. But knowing which Pokémon to use your TMs on can be tricky.

Fortunately, we here at iMore know which moves you should prioritize for TMs, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What you'll need

Want to get the best Pokémon Go experience? Why not invest in the best iPhone Apple has to offer with long battery life and a huge display? While you're at it, we recommend purchasing one of the best portable batteries for iPhone.

iPhone 15 Plus | $899 at Apple

iPhone 15 Plus | $899 at Apple

The iPhone 15 Plus has the best battery in any iPhone we've ever used, perfect for playing Pokémon Go for long periods of time.

View Deal
Mophie Snap + Juice charger |$49.95$44 at Amazon

Mophie Snap + Juice charger | $49.95 $44 at Amazon

The Mophie Snap is ideal for anyone who wants some extra juice from their smartphone. If your battery is struggling on an older iPhone, a battery pack like this will help you get through to the end of the day.

View Deal

What are TMs in Pokémon Go anyway?

Pokemon Go How To Use Tms

(Image credit: iMore/Rene Ritchie)

In any Pokémon game, TMs or Technical Machines are special devices used to teach your Pokémon new moves. In Pokémon Go, TMs come in four varieties: Fast, Charged, Elite Fast, and Elite Charged. Each can be gained in a few different ways and used once to change a Pokémon's Fast or Charged Move. You can read more about how to get and use TMs in our TM Guide, however, if you already know the basics, read on for the best moves you can use your TMs to replace!

What are the best movesets to change with TMs in Pokémon Go?

If Raid Battles are your things and you want to beat the Raid Bosses, these are the Pokémon you want to use your TMs on and the Fast Moves and Charged Moves you want to get. They're all single Fast TM or single Charged TM safe, which means you're guaranteed to get something better than you have. While there are "best movesets" for every Pokémon out there, there are plenty of exceptions and special cases. We've got the best movesets here but you might find other movesets are useful too.

Note: before changing any move, double-check to make sure you do not have a Legacy Move. A Legacy Move is one that is no longer available in a Pokémon's pool of Moves. Sometimes a Move is removed during an update, and sometimes it was only available for Community Day or Special Raids. While some Legacy Moves are less useful or even outright bad, some of them are outstanding, and some players collect Legacy Move Pokémon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PokémonUseChange FromChange To
MachampFast TMBullet PunchCounter
Row 1 - Cell 0 Charge TMHeavy Slam or Close CombatDynamic Punch
GengarFast TMSucker Punch or HexShadow Claw
Row 3 - Cell 0 Charge TMFocus Blast or Dark PulseShadow Ball
KinglerFlash TMAny MoveBubble
Row 5 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveCrabhammer
ZapdosCharge TMAny MoveThunderbolt
MoltresFast TMWing AttackFire Spin
Row 8 - Cell 0 Charge TMAncient Power, Heat Wave or Fire BlastOverheat
DragoniteFast TMAny MoveDragon Tail
Row 10 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveOutrage
MewtwoFast TMPsycho CutConfusion
Row 12 - Cell 0 Charge TMFocus Blast, Hyper Beam, Flamethrower, Ice Beam, or ThunderboltPsychic
RaikouFast TMVolt SwitchThunder Shock
Row 14 - Cell 0 Charge TMThunder Bolt or Shadow BallWild Charge
TyranitarFast TMIron TailBite
Row 16 - Cell 0 Charge TMFire BlastCrunch*
Blaziken*Charge TMFocus Blast, Stone Edge, or Brave BirdBlaze Kick
Swampert*Fast TMMud ShotWater Gun
Breloom*Charge TMSludge Bomb or Seed BombDynamic Punch
SalamenceFast TMFire FangDragon Tail
Row 21 - Cell 0 Charge TMFireblast or Hydro PumpDraco Meteor
MetagrossFast TMZen HeadbuttBullet Punch
Row 23 - Cell 0 Charge TMFlash CannonPsychic
KyogreCharge TMAny MoveSurf
RayquazaFast TMAir SlashDragon Tail
Row 26 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveOutrage
RoseradeCharge TMDazzling Gleam or Solar BeamGrass Knot or Sludge Bomb
RampardosFast TMZen HeadbuttSmack Down
Row 29 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveRock Slide
GarchompFast MoveMud ShotDragon Tail
Row 31 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveOutrage
ElectivireFast TMLow KickThunder Shock
Row 33 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveWild Charge
MamoswineFast TMMud SlapPowder Snow
Row 35 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveAvalanche
DialgaFast TMMetal ClawDragon Breath
Row 37 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDraco Meteor
PalkiaFast TMDragon TailDragon Breath
Row 39 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDraco Meteor
Giratina (Origin Forme)Fast TMDragon TailShadow Ball
Row 41 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveShadow Ball
DarkraiFast TMAny MoveSnarl
Row 43 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveShadow Ball
ExcadrillFast TMMetal ClawMud Slap
Row 45 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDrill Run
ChandelureCharge TMEnergy BallOverheat or Shadow Ball
HaxorusFast TMCounterDragon Tail
Row 48 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDragon Claw
TerrakionFast TMZen HeadbuttSmack Down
Row 50 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveRock Slide

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Mega Evolution?

With the introduction of Mega Evolution, these are the movesets you'll want for Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving. Some of the best movesets for Mega Evolved Pokémon include Legacy Moves so if you don't have a move indicated with an asterisk, it will require an Elite TM:

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PokémonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy Plant*
Mega Charizard XDragon Breath*Dragon Claw
Mega Charizard YFire SpinBlast Burn*
Mega BlastoiseWater GunHydro Cannon*
Mega BeedrillBug Bite* or Poison JabSludge Bomb
Mega PidgeotGust*Brave Bird
Mega GengarShadow ClawShadow Ball
Mega GyaradosWaterfallHydro Pump
Mega AmpharosVolt SwitchZap Cannon
Mega HoundoomSnarlFoul Play
Mega ManectricCharge BeamWild Charge
Mega AltariaDragon BreathDazzling Gleam
Mega LopunnyLow KickFocus Blast
Mega AbomasnowPowder SnowWeather Ball

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Gym Battles?

It's hard to recommend anyone "waste" TMs on defenders anymore, given how the Gym system in Pokémon Go operates now. By punishing defenders with CP of 3000 or higher, limiting each Gym to only one Pokémon of the same kind at any given time, and making it much easier to take down Gyms, there's very little room left for classical "Gym defenders."

You're better off investing TMs — and stardust — in Raid Boss counters (see above) since anything you put into a Gym defender will, at most, only slow down an attacker by seconds. Still, if having the best defense is a point of pride for you, and you have the TMs to burn, here are some of the top Gym defenders.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PokémonUseChange FromChange To
ExeggcutorFast TMAny MoveConfusion
Row 1 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveSeed Bomb
Chansey*Fast TMPoundZen Headbutt
Row 3 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDazzling Gleam
Snorlax*Fast TMLickZen Headbutt
Row 5 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveBody Slam or Heavy Slam
DragoniteFast TMAny MoveDragon Tail
Row 7 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDragon Claw
SteelixCharge TMAny MoveCrunch
DonphanFast TMAny MoveCharm
Row 10 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MovePlay Rough
BilsseyFast TMPoundZen Headbutt
Row 12 - Cell 0 Charge TMAny MoveDazzling Gleam
GardevoirFast TMConfusionCharm
Row 14 - Cell 0 Charge TMDazzling Gleam or PsychicShadow Ball or Synchronoise
Slaking*Charge TMAny MovePlay Rough
MiloticFast TMWaterfallDragon Tail
Row 17 - Cell 0 Charge TMHyper BeamSurf or Blizzard

Get the right moves for your Pokémon

Whenever you're dealing with TMs, the best options will depend on the Pokémon you're using and what you're doing with it. Take advantage of changing these movesets as you see fit to give your Pokémon a fighting edge. 

Rene Ritchie
Rene Ritchie
Contributor

Rene Ritchie is one of the most respected Apple analysts in the business, reaching a combined audience of over 40 million readers a month. His YouTube channel, Vector, has over 90 thousand subscribers and 14 million views and his podcasts, including Debug, have been downloaded over 20 million times. He also regularly co-hosts MacBreak Weekly for the TWiT network and co-hosted CES Live! and Talk Mobile. Based in Montreal, Rene is a former director of product marketing, web developer, and graphic designer. He's authored several books and appeared on numerous television and radio segments to discuss Apple and the technology industry. When not working, he likes to cook, grapple, and spend time with his friends and family.