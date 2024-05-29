Best Movesets to Change with Technical Machines (TMs) in Pokémon Go

In Pokémon Go, even the best Pokémon can be useless if it has the wrong moveset. Fortunately, if you spend enough time fighting Raids and PvP battles, your Pokémon won't be stuck with those inferior Moves. Technical Machines (TMs) are what let you change movesets in Pokémon Go. You can get them from winning Raid and PvP Battles, as well as from some Research. You can even get special Elite TMs on a rare occasion. But knowing which Pokémon to use your TMs on can be tricky.

Fortunately, we here at iMore know which moves you should prioritize for TMs, and be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you're fully equipped on your Pokémon Journey!

What are TMs in Pokémon Go anyway?

In any Pokémon game, TMs or Technical Machines are special devices used to teach your Pokémon new moves. In Pokémon Go, TMs come in four varieties: Fast, Charged, Elite Fast, and Elite Charged. Each can be gained in a few different ways and used once to change a Pokémon's Fast or Charged Move. You can read more about how to get and use TMs in our TM Guide, however, if you already know the basics, read on for the best moves you can use your TMs to replace!

What are the best movesets to change with TMs in Pokémon Go?

If Raid Battles are your things and you want to beat the Raid Bosses, these are the Pokémon you want to use your TMs on and the Fast Moves and Charged Moves you want to get. They're all single Fast TM or single Charged TM safe, which means you're guaranteed to get something better than you have. While there are "best movesets" for every Pokémon out there, there are plenty of exceptions and special cases. We've got the best movesets here but you might find other movesets are useful too.

Note: before changing any move, double-check to make sure you do not have a Legacy Move. A Legacy Move is one that is no longer available in a Pokémon's pool of Moves. Sometimes a Move is removed during an update, and sometimes it was only available for Community Day or Special Raids. While some Legacy Moves are less useful or even outright bad, some of them are outstanding, and some players collect Legacy Move Pokémon.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Use Change From Change To Machamp Fast TM Bullet Punch Counter Row 1 - Cell 0 Charge TM Heavy Slam or Close Combat Dynamic Punch Gengar Fast TM Sucker Punch or Hex Shadow Claw Row 3 - Cell 0 Charge TM Focus Blast or Dark Pulse Shadow Ball Kingler Flash TM Any Move Bubble Row 5 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Crabhammer Zapdos Charge TM Any Move Thunderbolt Moltres Fast TM Wing Attack Fire Spin Row 8 - Cell 0 Charge TM Ancient Power, Heat Wave or Fire Blast Overheat Dragonite Fast TM Any Move Dragon Tail Row 10 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Outrage Mewtwo Fast TM Psycho Cut Confusion Row 12 - Cell 0 Charge TM Focus Blast, Hyper Beam, Flamethrower, Ice Beam, or Thunderbolt Psychic Raikou Fast TM Volt Switch Thunder Shock Row 14 - Cell 0 Charge TM Thunder Bolt or Shadow Ball Wild Charge Tyranitar Fast TM Iron Tail Bite Row 16 - Cell 0 Charge TM Fire Blast Crunch* Blaziken* Charge TM Focus Blast, Stone Edge, or Brave Bird Blaze Kick Swampert* Fast TM Mud Shot Water Gun Breloom* Charge TM Sludge Bomb or Seed Bomb Dynamic Punch Salamence Fast TM Fire Fang Dragon Tail Row 21 - Cell 0 Charge TM Fireblast or Hydro Pump Draco Meteor Metagross Fast TM Zen Headbutt Bullet Punch Row 23 - Cell 0 Charge TM Flash Cannon Psychic Kyogre Charge TM Any Move Surf Rayquaza Fast TM Air Slash Dragon Tail Row 26 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Outrage Roserade Charge TM Dazzling Gleam or Solar Beam Grass Knot or Sludge Bomb Rampardos Fast TM Zen Headbutt Smack Down Row 29 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Rock Slide Garchomp Fast Move Mud Shot Dragon Tail Row 31 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Outrage Electivire Fast TM Low Kick Thunder Shock Row 33 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Wild Charge Mamoswine Fast TM Mud Slap Powder Snow Row 35 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Avalanche Dialga Fast TM Metal Claw Dragon Breath Row 37 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Draco Meteor Palkia Fast TM Dragon Tail Dragon Breath Row 39 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Draco Meteor Giratina (Origin Forme) Fast TM Dragon Tail Shadow Ball Row 41 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Shadow Ball Darkrai Fast TM Any Move Snarl Row 43 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Shadow Ball Excadrill Fast TM Metal Claw Mud Slap Row 45 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Drill Run Chandelure Charge TM Energy Ball Overheat or Shadow Ball Haxorus Fast TM Counter Dragon Tail Row 48 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Dragon Claw Terrakion Fast TM Zen Headbutt Smack Down Row 50 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Rock Slide

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Mega Evolution?

With the introduction of Mega Evolution, these are the movesets you'll want for Pokémon capable of Mega Evolving. Some of the best movesets for Mega Evolved Pokémon include Legacy Moves so if you don't have a move indicated with an asterisk, it will require an Elite TM:

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Gym Battles?

What are the best Pokémon Go movesets to change with TMs for Gym Battles?

It's hard to recommend anyone "waste" TMs on defenders anymore, given how the Gym system in Pokémon Go operates now. By punishing defenders with CP of 3000 or higher, limiting each Gym to only one Pokémon of the same kind at any given time, and making it much easier to take down Gyms, there's very little room left for classical "Gym defenders."

You're better off investing TMs — and stardust — in Raid Boss counters (see above) since anything you put into a Gym defender will, at most, only slow down an attacker by seconds. Still, if having the best defense is a point of pride for you, and you have the TMs to burn, here are some of the top Gym defenders.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Pokémon Use Change From Change To Exeggcutor Fast TM Any Move Confusion Row 1 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Seed Bomb Chansey* Fast TM Pound Zen Headbutt Row 3 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Dazzling Gleam Snorlax* Fast TM Lick Zen Headbutt Row 5 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Body Slam or Heavy Slam Dragonite Fast TM Any Move Dragon Tail Row 7 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Dragon Claw Steelix Charge TM Any Move Crunch Donphan Fast TM Any Move Charm Row 10 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Play Rough Bilssey Fast TM Pound Zen Headbutt Row 12 - Cell 0 Charge TM Any Move Dazzling Gleam Gardevoir Fast TM Confusion Charm Row 14 - Cell 0 Charge TM Dazzling Gleam or Psychic Shadow Ball or Synchronoise Slaking* Charge TM Any Move Play Rough Milotic Fast TM Waterfall Dragon Tail Row 17 - Cell 0 Charge TM Hyper Beam Surf or Blizzard

Get the right moves for your Pokémon

Whenever you're dealing with TMs, the best options will depend on the Pokémon you're using and what you're doing with it. Take advantage of changing these movesets as you see fit to give your Pokémon a fighting edge.