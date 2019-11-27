Best Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch Accessories for Pokémon Sword and Shield iMore 2019

Whether you're purchasing one of the new Pokémon Sword and Shield games for yourself or someone else, there are tons of sweet Pokémon-themed accessories that pair perfectly with these games. I've gathered together the best options out there for you to look through. See if any catch your eye.

I choose you!

Pokémon Sword and Shield are super fun RPGs for the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking for some sweet Pokémon-themed accessories for yourself or someone else this holiday season, there are plenty to choose from.

My absolute favorite is the Pikachu-themed Hori Travel Bag since it works with both the Switch and the Switch Lite. It also makes it easier to bring your Switch and favorite accessories with you wherever you go.

If you're getting a Switch for the first time, I highly recommend you get a carrying case, like this Poké Ball Starter Kit Case to protect the console from damage. This particular case comes with an extra USB-C cable, a cleaning cloth, and silicone Joy-Con grips. Finally, if you're looking for a more comfortable gaming experience, you should really consider getting one of these PowerA wireless controllers. They feel way better in your hands than the Joy-Cons, and there's a different theme for each one of the Sword and Shield starters. However, they're exclusive to Target, so you'll want to hurry and pick one up before they're all gone.

