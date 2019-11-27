Best Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch Accessories for Pokémon Sword and Shield iMore 2019
Whether you're purchasing one of the new Pokémon Sword and Shield games for yourself or someone else, there are tons of sweet Pokémon-themed accessories that pair perfectly with these games. I've gathered together the best options out there for you to look through. See if any catch your eye.
- Pikachu backpack: Hori Travel Bag (Pikachu Edition)
- All Sword and Shield starters: PowerA Wireless Controller - Pokémon starters
- Poké Ball-themed case: Poké Ball Starter Kit Case
- Fire-type starter: PowerA Enchanced Wireless Controller - Scorbunny
- Sword and Shield starters: HORI Pokémon Sword and Shield Case
- Pokédex-themed Game Case: Funlab Premium Game Card Case
- Paperback Pokédex: Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Pokédex
- Strategy guide: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Strategy Guide: Collector's Edition
- Pikachu vs. Mew: PowerA Wireless Controller - Pokémon Battle
- Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur: PowerA Protection Case Kit for Switch Lite
- Nintendo Switch Console Carrying Case: NSTang Travel Case - Pokémon Pikachu
- Protect your Switch: Hori Nintendo Switch Pikachu Protector
Pikachu backpack: Hori Travel Bag (Pikachu Edition)Staff Favorite
This cross-shoulder backpack makes it easy to travel with your Nintendo Switch and any other accessories you wish to take with you. It's large enough to fit your Switch or Switch Lite while in a hardshell case. I love the black and yellow coloring and the awesome-looking Pikachu tail at the bottom. There's also a Poké Ball-themed option as well.
All Sword and Shield starters: PowerA Wireless Controller - Pokémon starters
This impressive wireless Switch Controller works with both the Nintendo Switch and the Switch Lite. It displays all three starters on the front. You can get this Blue one with the coloring for Sword, or there's also a Red one with the coloring for Shield. They both look super cool.
Poké Ball-themed case: Poké Ball Starter Kit Case
If you're getting a Nintendo Switch for the first time, you're definitely going to want a carrying case. Not only does this protect the system from bumps and drops, but it makes it easier to carry accessories and games. Plus, it comes with a cleaning cloth, silicon Joy-Con grips, and a USB-C power cable. That's a great starter kit.
Fire-type starter: PowerA Enchanced Wireless Controller - Scorbunny
I love the look of these wireless controllers. In addition to Scorbunny, there's also a Grookey-themed and a Sobble-themed controller, as well. These are exclusive to Target, so numbers are limited. These feel way better in your hands than Joy-Cons, and no cables are involved. It works with the Switch and the Switch Lite. Order one while they're still available.
Sword and Shield starters: HORI Pokémon Sword and Shield Case
This wonderful case not only keeps the Switch protected from damage but also shows off the Pokémon Sword and Shield starters. One side is red while the other is blue, reflecting the two versions. It has room to hold up to 10 Switch games and continues the red and blue theme inside.
Paperback Pokédex: Pokémon Sword & Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Pokédex
This awesome book shows off all 400 Pokémon from the Sword and Shield games and talks about each one's strengths and weaknesses. It's sure to be helpful as you play through the latest games. This book releases on December 20, 2019, just in time for Christmas.
Strategy guide: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield: The Official Galar Region Strategy Guide: Collector's Edition
This awesome-looking official strategy guide not only helps guide you through the game but also features exclusive concept artwork. It also comes with a Pokémon Sword and Shield Joy-Con controller skin and tech decal pack so you can spice up your Switch in style. It releases December 3, 2019.
Pikachu vs. Mew: PowerA Wireless Controller - Pokémon Battle
If the person you're buying for is more of a Gen 1 fan, they'll love this sweet controller that shows Mew and Pikachu fighting. I love the sweet turquoise and pink paint splatters. Additionally, the feel of this controller in your hands is way better than using a Joy-Con. It's compatible with both the Switch and the Switch Lite.
Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur: PowerA Protection Case Kit for Switch Lite
This small protective case features Pikachu, Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur in a turquoise checkerboard pattern. This is the smaller case only intended for the Switch Lite. It won't work with the larger Switch; it features a zipper storage area, a carrying handle, and can hold up to six Switch games. It also comes with a cleaning cloth and a screen protector.
Nintendo Switch Console Carrying Case: NSTang Travel Case - Pokémon Pikachu
If you anticipate needing to bring the larger Switch around with you and other accessories, this case will do the trick. It has room for a Pro Controller, nine game cartridges, the Switch charger, and, of course, your Switch console. I love that it has a hardshell and a carrying case to protect it and make it easier to transport.
Protect your Switch: Hori Nintendo Switch Pikachu Protector
This case attaches to the larger Switch to provide extra protection against drops and bumps. It also has an awesome metallic gold Pikachu print that goes over the Joy-Cons and backside of your Switch. The Joy-Cons can still be removed while the case is in place.
I choose you!
Pokémon Sword and Shield are super fun RPGs for the Nintendo Switch. If you're looking for some sweet Pokémon-themed accessories for yourself or someone else this holiday season, there are plenty to choose from.
My absolute favorite is the Pikachu-themed Hori Travel Bag since it works with both the Switch and the Switch Lite. It also makes it easier to bring your Switch and favorite accessories with you wherever you go.
If you're getting a Switch for the first time, I highly recommend you get a carrying case, like this Poké Ball Starter Kit Case to protect the console from damage. This particular case comes with an extra USB-C cable, a cleaning cloth, and silicone Joy-Con grips. Finally, if you're looking for a more comfortable gaming experience, you should really consider getting one of these PowerA wireless controllers. They feel way better in your hands than the Joy-Cons, and there's a different theme for each one of the Sword and Shield starters. However, they're exclusive to Target, so you'll want to hurry and pick one up before they're all gone.
