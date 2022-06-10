Amazon Prime Day 2022 will soon be upon us, and bring with it some great AirPod Deals. As always, we'll be the first to tell you of the best deals to be found - and here, we'll keep you updated as to the deals you can nab on a pair of Apple's ever-popular wireless headphone selection, from the tiny AirPod Pro to the hefty AirPod Max.
We're still not completely sure on a date, but we're expecting mid-July. If you want to know before anyone else, bookmark this page and check regularly - we'll be updating it as often as we can as we learn more about Prime Day 2022.
Prime Day is often the best time of year to find some impressive discounts on many hot-ticket items, and Apple's AirPods are no different. Last year we saw many all-time low prices on everything from the AirPods 2 all the way up to the AirPods Max, and with some models ageing further, we can expect some deep discounts this year. Late last year also saw the release of the shiny new AirPods 3, so if you've been casting jealous gazes over Apple's latest earphones, Prime Day could be what tips you over the edge.
Current AirPod deals
Can't wait to grab a pair of AirPods? Here are some of the best AirPod prices right now.
Prime Day 2022 - all your questions answered
When is Prime Day 2022?
Amazon is still yet to release a solid date for Prime Day 2022, but looking at previous years we can fairly reliably predict when it's going to be.
While last year's Prime Day had to be pushed earlier in the year to account for pandemic-related stock fears, this year it should be back to normal. Normally, Amazon Prime Day nestles itself into a mid-July date, on a Monday and a Tuesday. So we think this year it will be around Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.
Am I going to need to be a Prime Member for Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals?
If you want the best deals that Amazon had to offer, and it's likely that will include the AirPod Prime Day Deals, you're going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. Don't worry if you don't have one right now, though as there's a 30-day free trial so you'll be able to access those deals, along with Amazon's suite of Prime benefits.
Even then, non-Prime members can find deals elsewhere - other retailers are often looking to get a slice of Amazon's pie, and reduce the price of their own stock accordingly. Last year, the likes of Walmart, Target and Best Buy all had some great AirPod deals that in some cases beat Amazon's already lower prices.
Amazon Prime
Amazon's 30-day free trial will not only let you in on those AirPod Prime Day deals, but also into Amazon's suite of other benefits - Prime Video and super-fast delivery to name but a few.
What kind of AirPod deals can I expect?
Prime Day is often the best time of year to look at picking up a pair of AirPods at a bargain price, and we're sure that this year will be no different. Here's what we think you can expect from the various models, given Prime Days of years past.
AirPods 2
Apple feels like it's almost ready to move on from the AirPods 2 - but that doesn't mean they're not worth your time. They're small, comfortable, and boast an impressive 24-hour battery life. They've sat pretty consistently at around $100 over the last year or so, so watch out for even further discounts come Prime Day this year, although they're all but gone from most stores now in all honesty.
AirPods 3
Apple's AirPods 3 are the newest member of the AirPods family and feature a refreshed design that looks more like the AirPods Pro rather than the AirPods of old. They've got smaller stalks, revised buds, and some impressive features for a model almost $100 cheaper than their bigger siblings. There's Apple's lauded 'Spatial Audio' built-in, as well as a MagSafe charging case and the same haptic touch pads that made the AirPods Pro so much easier to use. Given that they're new, we've not seen much of a reduction so far, but given how other new product prices have been cut in the past, it's worth watching out for a nice $30 price drop.
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro are the pick of the in-ear bunch, featuring the full gamut of features. There's the extremely impressive noise cancelling, the comfortable silicone tips, sweat resistance and Dolby Atmos is brought over by the spatial audio update. The 4.5-hour bud battery life is starting to look a little dainty compared to others out there, but the AirPods Pro still dominate the market - and for good reason. Last year, the Pros saw a discount down to $189, but the lowest price all year was found in Black Friday at $159. We're not expecting the heady lows of that price, but we wouldn't be surprised if they hit $169.
AirPods Max
Apple's most premium headphone option, with a price to match. The earphones themselves are milled out of aluminium, and the band is a strange mesh that Apple put countless hours of research into to find the most comfortable material possible. They are also as wireless as wireless gets - there isn't even the option to pop a cable in if the battery dies. Last year, Prime Day saw them drop to $529, and then Black Friday further still to $429. This year, you can expect closer to the former price rather than the latter - but it's worth keeping an eye out, given their price has fluctuated a little over the past year or so.
Last year's Prime Day AirPods deals
There were some great deals on AirPods last year, and we expect the same thing this year. We can't guarantee that they'll inform the prices of Prime Day 2022, but they can be valuable in telling us a little of what to expect.
Still excellent
Apple AirPods 2
For lighter wallets
The 2nd generation AirPods have been out for a few years now, but they are still a solid option for iOS users that want something that sounds good and is extremely easy to use - they connect to iOS, iPadOS and MacOS with a flick of the lid. $119 puts them close to the affordable $100 mark - and they are definitely worth every one of those dollars.
The shiny new ones
Apple AirPods 3
Apple's latest
The newest model on the block, the AirPod 3's have some really cool features - a MagSafe charging case to hold the shrunk-down buds, spatial audio for Dolby Atmos support, and a healthy 30-hour combined battery life. They've even seen a nice reduction in price since their release last October - they're currently sitting comfortably with around $20 off on Amazon.
The ones for the bus
AirPods Pro
Cancelling all the noise
The AirPods Pro are, as always, a very tempting proposition for anyone looking for a pair of great-sounding, super convenient, noise cancelling in-ear wireless earbuds. They're called class-leading for a reason - and with $75 off at the moment, they're well worth the plunge.
The ones for Apple faithful
AirPods Max
Big, heavy and very, very good
Apple's Airpods Max are one of the best sounding sets of wireless headphones out there, but not without their own foibles - you can forget Apple Music lossless playback, for example. While at full price such an omission stings, a nice $70 reduction takes some of the edge off. Some.
