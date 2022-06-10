Amazon Prime Day 2022 will soon be upon us, and bring with it some great AirPod Deals. As always, we'll be the first to tell you of the best deals to be found - and here, we'll keep you updated as to the deals you can nab on a pair of Apple's ever-popular wireless headphone selection, from the tiny AirPod Pro to the hefty AirPod Max.

We're still not completely sure on a date, but we're expecting mid-July. If you want to know before anyone else, bookmark this page and check regularly - we'll be updating it as often as we can as we learn more about Prime Day 2022.

Prime Day is often the best time of year to find some impressive discounts on many hot-ticket items, and Apple's AirPods are no different. Last year we saw many all-time low prices on everything from the AirPods 2 all the way up to the AirPods Max, and with some models ageing further, we can expect some deep discounts this year. Late last year also saw the release of the shiny new AirPods 3, so if you've been casting jealous gazes over Apple's latest earphones, Prime Day could be what tips you over the edge.

Current AirPod deals

Can't wait to grab a pair of AirPods? Here are some of the best AirPod prices right now.

Prime Day 2022 - all your questions answered

When is Prime Day 2022?

Amazon is still yet to release a solid date for Prime Day 2022, but looking at previous years we can fairly reliably predict when it's going to be.

While last year's Prime Day had to be pushed earlier in the year to account for pandemic-related stock fears, this year it should be back to normal. Normally, Amazon Prime Day nestles itself into a mid-July date, on a Monday and a Tuesday. So we think this year it will be around Monday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 19.

Am I going to need to be a Prime Member for Amazon Prime Day AirPods deals?

If you want the best deals that Amazon had to offer, and it's likely that will include the AirPod Prime Day Deals, you're going to need an Amazon Prime subscription. Don't worry if you don't have one right now, though as there's a 30-day free trial so you'll be able to access those deals, along with Amazon's suite of Prime benefits.

Even then, non-Prime members can find deals elsewhere - other retailers are often looking to get a slice of Amazon's pie, and reduce the price of their own stock accordingly. Last year, the likes of Walmart, Target and Best Buy all had some great AirPod deals that in some cases beat Amazon's already lower prices.

Amazon Prime