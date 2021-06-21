The Apple iPad has become the go-to for tablet buyers around the world, and Apple now offers iPad models of various sizes and with varying features to suit all needs and budgets. If you want to get your hands on an iPad, iPad Air, or iPad Pro but don't want to pay full price for it, there are regular Apple deals to be found at popular retailers. Some of them offer discounts, while others offer gift cards or accessories with your purchase to sweeten the deal. With Prime Day fast approaching, we're expexcting to see some of the best iPad deals yet.

When it comes to iPad pricing, the best time to buy is around major shopping events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Amazon Prime Day. These events are when retailers are competing for shoppers' dollars, particularly ahead of the gift-giving season, so you're more likely to save big, though other events throughout the year spark some savings too. That being said, Apple tech tends to hold its value extremely well, so don't expect to save hundreds of bucks regardless of when you choose to buy. It's also worth keeping your eyes peeled for when Apple releases new iPad models. The previous-gen devices don't stick around for too long, but in the days and weeks just after a new product launch, they tend to get steeply discounted so that the retailer can clear out its inventory. If you don't need something brand new, refurbished units are the way to go. When purchased from a reputable seller like Apple or Best Buy, you can save a good amount and get hardware that looks and performs like new. iPad vs. iPad Air vs iPad Pro vs iPad mini: Which should you buy on Prime Day?