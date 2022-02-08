Best third-party bands for Fitbit Alta iMore 2022

If you've got a Fitbit Alta or Fitbit Alta HR, you probably already know they're compatible with the same band size. That means plenty of options are available for those looking to mix up their look. If you've outworn your original band or are looking for some new options to add to the mix, these are the best third-party bands for your Fitbit Alta and Alta HR.

Classic silicone : Welltin Bands Staff Favorite These silicone bands by Welltin feature a classic design. They're made of high-quality silicone, making them durable and great to work out in. They're 100% waterproof, so you can rock them at the gym, shower, hot tub, or pool. With this purchase, you get four bands and have various color combinations to choose from. $8 at Amazon Luxurious leather : The Henoda Band Leather exudes sophistication, so if you're looking for a way to wear your Alta out on the town or to a classy event, these leather bands are the perfect way to dress it up. These bands are soft, comfortable, genuine leather, and fit most wrist sizes. $8 at Amazon Eye-catching patterns : Zerofire Bands These fun, brightly patterned bands come as one or a set of three. We're living for these eye-catching patterns, such a fun addition to any look! They are lightweight and made of soft silicone; they're perfect for all-day wear. There are tons of cool patterns to choose from to suit any style. $12 at Amazon Dynamic duo : Tobfit Leather and Suede Bands These adjustable bands are high-quality leather and suede to provide an exceptionally comfortable wearing experience. You can get one or a two-pack, and they come in a large assortment of colors and patterns. These bands are classy, professional-looking, and great for everyday wear. From $10 at Amazon Mesh metallics : Meliya Metal Bands These metal bands come in eight different color options. They are made of premium stainless steel and are flexible, adjustable, durable, and comfortable to wear. They feature a magnetic clasp and are simple to install and remove — no tools required. From $11 at Amazon Mad for metal : Greeninsync Metal Band These cool metal bands come in 17 different colors. They're made of premium stainless steel and come with the necessary removal tool for easy adjustments. Plus, they're outfitted with a high-quality double button folding clasp to ensure a secure fit. $13 at Amazon Elastic nylon : Wonfaith Band Wonfaith bands are elastic, adjustable, and come in six different colors. Each band has an easy-to-use adjustable buckle for the perfect fit. They're made of soft, breathable nylon, making them comfortable to wear, washable, and easy to clean. Installation is easy, and they are only compatible with Fitbit Alta and Alta HR. $13 at Amazon Versatile : AK Band This band is simple, classic, and elegant looking. It features many different patterns or solid colors, and these bands come in one or two packs. Each band is made of genuine leather and is outfitted with a stainless steel metal buckle. They're fully adjustable for a comfortable fit. $10 at Amazon Three for one : LEOVIEE Replacement Bands You get three silicone bands for the price of one with this three-pack. These bands are made of durable and flexible elastomer. They're skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. There are multiple color combos to choose from, ranging from neutral to metallic, and they come in large or small sizes to ensure the perfect fit. $8 at Amazon

The perfect band

Materials, colors, and fit were all considered when comprising this list of the best bands for your Fitbit Alta, so you can find the one that suits your look best. We've got bands that are elegant, workout bands, and great everyday bands represented here.

We love Welltin bands because they're a great value and feature a classic, silicone design. If you're looking for something eye-catching and fun, look no further than the Zerofire bands; they will definitely turn heads. Or maybe genuine leather is more your style? The Henoda band is elegant, comfortable, and classy. Whatever you're looking for in a band, these are the best third-party bands for Fitbit Alta.