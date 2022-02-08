Best third-party bands for Fitbit Alta iMore 2022
If you've got a Fitbit Alta or Fitbit Alta HR, you probably already know they're compatible with the same band size. That means plenty of options are available for those looking to mix up their look. If you've outworn your original band or are looking for some new options to add to the mix, these are the best third-party bands for your Fitbit Alta and Alta HR.
- Classic silicone: Welltin Bands
- Luxurious leather: The Henoda Band
- Eye-catching patterns: Zerofire Bands
- Dynamic duo: Tobfit Leather and Suede Bands
- Mesh metallics: Meliya Metal Bands
- Mad for metal: Greeninsync Metal Band
- Elastic nylon: Wonfaith Band
- Versatile: AK Band
- Three for one: LEOVIEE Replacement Bands
Classic silicone: Welltin BandsStaff Favorite
These silicone bands by Welltin feature a classic design. They're made of high-quality silicone, making them durable and great to work out in. They're 100% waterproof, so you can rock them at the gym, shower, hot tub, or pool. With this purchase, you get four bands and have various color combinations to choose from.
Luxurious leather: The Henoda Band
Leather exudes sophistication, so if you're looking for a way to wear your Alta out on the town or to a classy event, these leather bands are the perfect way to dress it up. These bands are soft, comfortable, genuine leather, and fit most wrist sizes.
Eye-catching patterns: Zerofire Bands
These fun, brightly patterned bands come as one or a set of three. We're living for these eye-catching patterns, such a fun addition to any look! They are lightweight and made of soft silicone; they're perfect for all-day wear. There are tons of cool patterns to choose from to suit any style.
Dynamic duo: Tobfit Leather and Suede Bands
These adjustable bands are high-quality leather and suede to provide an exceptionally comfortable wearing experience. You can get one or a two-pack, and they come in a large assortment of colors and patterns. These bands are classy, professional-looking, and great for everyday wear.
Mesh metallics: Meliya Metal Bands
These metal bands come in eight different color options. They are made of premium stainless steel and are flexible, adjustable, durable, and comfortable to wear. They feature a magnetic clasp and are simple to install and remove — no tools required.
Mad for metal: Greeninsync Metal Band
These cool metal bands come in 17 different colors. They're made of premium stainless steel and come with the necessary removal tool for easy adjustments. Plus, they're outfitted with a high-quality double button folding clasp to ensure a secure fit.
Elastic nylon: Wonfaith Band
Wonfaith bands are elastic, adjustable, and come in six different colors. Each band has an easy-to-use adjustable buckle for the perfect fit. They're made of soft, breathable nylon, making them comfortable to wear, washable, and easy to clean. Installation is easy, and they are only compatible with Fitbit Alta and Alta HR.
Versatile: AK Band
This band is simple, classic, and elegant looking. It features many different patterns or solid colors, and these bands come in one or two packs. Each band is made of genuine leather and is outfitted with a stainless steel metal buckle. They're fully adjustable for a comfortable fit.
Three for one: LEOVIEE Replacement Bands
You get three silicone bands for the price of one with this three-pack. These bands are made of durable and flexible elastomer. They're skin-friendly and comfortable to wear. There are multiple color combos to choose from, ranging from neutral to metallic, and they come in large or small sizes to ensure the perfect fit.
The perfect band
Materials, colors, and fit were all considered when comprising this list of the best bands for your Fitbit Alta, so you can find the one that suits your look best. We've got bands that are elegant, workout bands, and great everyday bands represented here.
We love Welltin bands because they're a great value and feature a classic, silicone design. If you're looking for something eye-catching and fun, look no further than the Zerofire bands; they will definitely turn heads. Or maybe genuine leather is more your style? The Henoda band is elegant, comfortable, and classy. Whatever you're looking for in a band, these are the best third-party bands for Fitbit Alta.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Make a statement with one of the best bands for Fitbit Versa 3
Tired of your Fitbit Versa 3 looking like an activity tracker? Take your look to the next level with a new band.
Charge up your look with a cool new band for Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5 is Fitbit's most advanced health and fitness tracker to date. Make Charge 5 your own with a shiny, new band.
These versatile bands make sense for Fitbit Sense
Dress your Fitbit Sense up or down with these versatile bands. With options for every taste and need, you'll be sure to find one that feels just right.