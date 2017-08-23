Best replacement bands for Fitbit Alta

What are the best replacement bands for the Fitbit Alta?

Sure, the band your Fitbit Alta came with is great, but what if you're heading out for a night on the town and still want to track steps? Or, what if you just want to switch it up now and again with different colors or styles? Changing your Alta's band is ridiculously easy, so why not grab a band for every day of the week?

Here are our favorite bands for the Fitbit Alta.

Henoda leather band

Leather exudes sophistication, and if you're looking for a way to wear your Alta out on the town or to a classy event, Henoda's leather bands are the perfect way to jazz up your Fitbit.

These bands are made of soft, comfortable, genuine leather and fit wrists sized 5.9 to 7.6 inches.

You can pick one up for about $30 and they come in 10 colors, including "Magic Purple" and "Wine Red".

See at Amazon





UMTele silicone band

Looking for a more textured silicone band with a bit of a gold flair? Check out UMTele's bands, which come in packs of 6 (or individually) and feature a gold buckle and a gold casing that fits around your Alta.

The 6-pack features black, purple, red, turquoise, blue, and pink and it only costs roughly $17.

See at Amazon





CreateGreat bracelets

All of CreateGreat's bracelets are so pretty that I could choose just one. If you're looking for a beautifully stylish way to show off your Fitbit Alta, then these are definitely the bands for you.

Bands range in price from about $10 to $20 and feature neat designs, like a Milanese loop and simple links, in silver or rose gold.

There are 12 bands to choose from, each with 3 sizes, so make sure you choose the right band and size before you check out.

See at Amazon

TreasureMax

Looking for a silicone band but want something a bit funkier than solid colors? TreasureMax's bands come in a bunch of colors, patterns, and textures, and start around $6, so you can buy a bunch and mix and match as you please.

They have garish patterns, like florals and hearts, as well as more subdued patterns, like some cross-hatching and other neat line-based designs.

There are a bunch of options to choose from ranging from about $7 - $20, so check them all out and make sure you pick the right one before checking out.

See at Amazon

GreenInSync 10-pack

Fitbits are supposed to follow you wherever you go, so you might not want some elegant bracelet that's going to get scuffed up at the best of times. GreenInSync's silicone bands are a harder silicone and a little more rugged than the other silicone bands on this list, making them ideal for your more intense workouts.

These come in a pack of 10 for about $15, so don't be afraid to get a little rough and tumble with them. There are two 10-packs to choose from, each with different colors or different shades of certain colors, or you can opt for 5- or 3-pack.

Make sure you choose the right pack and size (small or large) before checking out.

See at Amazon

How 'bout you?

Do you like to swap bands on your Fitbit Alta or do you just wear the one it came with? Which third-party band do you use? Let me know in the comments below.