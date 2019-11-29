Black Friday 2019 is a great time to find deals on robot vacuum cleaners at various price points. These machines can perform various jobs to clena up your family's dust and debris.

The following deals are hot and won't last long.

Works for you Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum That's right, this robot vacuum will empty its own dust bin into the base when it's full, and the base can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, strong suction, and so much more. $349.99 $549.99 $200 off See at Amazon

This deal sucks ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Today's deal is the best we've seen for this recently-released product. The vacuum automatically maps and navigates your home to keep it clean, and you can control it using a free app or your voice and a smart home assistant. $181.99 $279.99 $98 off See at Amazon

Smart Buy Ecovacs Deebot 661 Smart Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Control this smart robotic vacuum cleaner using an app on your phone, or even with your voice! It's compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, and today's one-day deal brings it to a new low price by over $100. $189.99 $343.44 $153 off See at Amazon

Robomaid Shark S86 Robot Cleaning System with Hand Vacuum This smart robot cleaning system is already at one of its lowest prices ever at various retailers now that it's down to $250, but Amazon's taking an extra $63 off when you reach checkout! That's easily the best deal ever for this robot vacuum bundle. $187.49 $368.87 $181 off See at Amazon

Robots are the future Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop This Alexa-compatible vac uses a dual-gyro system and motion tracking sensors to clean your floors in the most efficient way possible. It won't fall down stairs or get stuck on obstacles and the battery gives it 2.5 hours of cleaning. $229.99 $349.99 $120 off See at Amazon

Feature-loaded Neato Botvac D4 You have to clip the on-page coupon for the full savings here. Neato makes some of the best robot vacuums out there, and at this price its features are hard to beat. $279.99 $399.99 $120 off See at Amazon

Moves from hard floors to carpet. You can control how it cleans and where it goes thanks to smart navigation technology. The vacuum can talk to you to let you know its progress. Control it through an app or your smart home. Lasts up to 90 minutes.