Shark Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base - $449 (18% off) This self-cleaning robot vacuum is the dream cleaner of any busy home. It can hold up to 30 days of dirt and debris (probably less if you have pets) and has a compatible app to keep you up to date on how well it's doing its job. It's regularly priced at $549, but you can get it for $100 off this Cyber Monday

Shark IQ Self-Empty Robot Vacuum That's right, this robot vacuum will empty its own dust bin into the base when it's full, and the base can hold up to 30 days worth of dust and debris. It has a self-cleaning brush roll, strong suction, and so much more. $449 at Amazon

ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner - $200 ($80 off) This extra-suction robot vacuum is ideal for high-pile carpets. It's got an onboard voice to let you know if something is wrong (help, I'm stuck under this chair!). It's normally $280, but when you clip the digital coupon, you can save $80, which is a darn good deal considering this vacuum doesn't go on sale very often.

ILIFE A9 Robot Vacuum Cleaner The vacuum automatically maps and navigates your home to keep it clean, and you can control it using a free app or your voice and a smart home assistant. $200 at Amazon

Shark Robot Cleaning System S86 - $250 (50% off) What makes this robot vacuum stand out is its convenient app for scheduling cleanings. You can keep track of its progress and send it out on a job whenever you need to. It also comes with a small hand-held vacuum for those crumb catches on the couch. It's normally $500, but this excellent Cyber Monday deal drops it down by half the price.

Shark S86 Robot Cleaning System with Hand Vacuum This smart robot cleaning system is at one of its lowest prices ever now that it's down to $250, but you'd better act fast because it's not going to last very long. This is easily the best deal ever for this robot vacuum bundle. $250 at Amazon

Neato Botvac D4 Connect - $350 (34% off) Neato makes a simple-to-use robot vacuum that you don't have to be afraid of. If you're not particularly technological, this is a good vacuum to start with. On Cyber Monday, you'll save $180 and be able to keep your room clean with money in your pocket.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 - $135 (52% off) This entry-level Deebot is the lowest price we've seen it during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday shopping weekend. For less than the price of a pair of AirPods, you can grab yourself a personal floor cleaner. Sit back, relax, and watch the dust disappear. It's normally already low-priced at $280, but at just $135, you're the winner of Cyber Monday.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robotic Vacuum This low-cost robot vacuum is perfect for smaller rooms. It works with Alexa and has a full 2-hour run time with a Max Power mode for trouble areas. $135 at Amazon

DEEBOT N79S - $150 (17% off) This simple robot vacuum has an easy setup, easy configuration, and even comes with a remote so your non-tech savvy family can also play along. Normally priced at $180, you're getting this mini robot for just $150. You can also save an additional $22.50 at checkout this Cyber Monday

DEEBOT N79S Grab this easy-to-use basic robot vacuum for your everyday vacuuming needs and you'll be impressed with what it can do for such a low price. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba 960 - $399 (39% off) The Roomba popularized the robot vacuum industry and iRobot continues to be one of the top-selling brands, so the fact that this premium vacuum is on sale for nearly 40% off is something special for Cyber Monday. Normally priced at $650, the $250 discount is hard to pass up.

iRobot Roomba i7 - $499 (29% off) If you thought the Roomba 960 is a good deal, check out the discount on its big brother, the i7. With this extra strong vacuum, you'll be able to map out every single square inch of your house for a total room cleaning, plus clean out the dust and pet allergens. With a $200 discount, you'll be the envy of your bargain-hunting neighbors.

iRobot Roomba E5 - $279 (27% off) This mid-level Roomba is a fantastic vacuum for the average household. It performs excellently, has a fantastic sensor system that allows it to recognize furniture and avoid it. It's on sale for $100 off, making it just the right price for a present for yourself.

iRobot Roomba E5 For most households, this is the perfect mid-level robot vacuum. It has Alexa support and a useful app to help you map out your home. $279 at Amazon