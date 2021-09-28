Best rugged cases for iPhone 13 iMore 2021

So you like living on the edge? If you're always seeking the next adventure and enjoy living a rigorous, outdoorsy lifestyle, you'll need a case to match it. The best rugged cases for iPhone 13 can weather rough drops, plenty of jostling, and all of the harsh elements. We scoured the interweb and found this list of products to help you pinpoint the best choice.

Go hard or go home

Don't worry about your iPhone during life's roughest adventures. All you need is one of the best rugged cases for iPhone 13 to keep it safe and sound. My own personal favorite is the Otterbox Defender since it has has such a well-established history of rugged protection. This one also comes with a removable belt holster for easy attachment to a belt or pocket.

The toughest case for the wildest adventures is probably the Rokform. Because of its built-in mounting system, this case can be attached to just about anything, from a bicycle to a climbing belt. You'll want to consider your own lifestyle and preferences before you decide which rugged case will work best for your iPhone 13.