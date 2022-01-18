Best screen protectors for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2022
The Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Charge 4 are two of the most impressive fitness trackers on the market these days. Like all modern tech, though, their screens scratch, shatter and pick up dings with everyday usage. Thankfully, you can do something about that by using a screen protector. The Charge 3 and 4 share the same screen size, so these screen protectors work for both models. Unsure of which is right for you? Read on because we have opinions.
- Antishock protection: Ace Armor Shield (8 Pack)
- Full coverage: Tensea 2 Pack screen protector
- Tough enough for battle: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector 6-pack
- Virtually invisible: SpectreShield screen protector 8-pack
- Colorful wraparound protection: NANW 4-pack screen protector case
- Solid protection, great price: RinoGear RinoSkin Shield 8-pack
- Clear as can be: IQ Shield LiQuid Shield 6-pack
Antishock protection: Ace Armor Shield (8 Pack)Staff Pick
Engineered to serve as an invisible layer on your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4, Ace Armor Shield is tough enough to keep your Fitbit screen clear and safe no matter how active your lifestyle. You'll get military anti-shock grade protection with these self-healing screen protectors, plus an added layer of waterproofing. Ace Armor backs its screen protectors with a free replacement program.
Full coverage: Tensea 2 Pack screen protector
Unlike thin film screen protectors that adhere to the top of your Fitbit Charge screen, this model from Tensea wraps around the screen, giving it complete protection. This two-pack comes with a soft bumper that cushions the sides of your Fitbit from damage, one transparent screen protector, and one black screen cover.
Tough enough for battle: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield screen protector 6-pack
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield lives up to its name. Made from the same film material used to protect military aircraft and space shuttles, ArmorSuit MilitaryShield keeps your Fitbit Charge's LCD looking as good as the day you bought it. The MilitaryShield is also self-healing, eliminating minor scratches to the film over time. MilitaryShield is easy to apply, always remains bubble-free, and comes in a six-pack.
Virtually invisible: SpectreShield screen protector 8-pack
SpectreShield screen protectors fit the Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 like a glove, providing an almost invisible layer of coverage while keeping your screen shiny and new-looking. These easy-to-apply screen protectors guard your Fitbit against scratches, dirt, and wear and tear, plus they're a breeze to install.
Colorful wraparound protection: NANW 4-pack screen protector case
This tough bumper-like case wraps around your Fitbit Charge while still giving you access to the buttons. Made by NANW, this kit comes with four screen cases, all different colors. Change your shade with your mood or to match your clothes. These screen protectors are easy to put on and remove and wipe clean.
Solid protection, great price: RinoGear RinoSkin Shield 8-pack
RinoGear RinoSkin Shields have precision laser cuts to fit your Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 correctly. Each flexible screen protector has "smart skin," a film material that bends easily around curves and corners and stays in place no matter what. RinoSkin prevents your Fitbit's display from gathering scratches while keeping your device's LCD touch-friendly. This is an eight-pack bundle, and it's a steal.
Clear as can be: IQ Shield LiQuid Shield 6-pack
Some screen protectors yellow with age or collect so many scratches, making your Fitbit hard to see and difficult to use. IQ Shield screen protectors always stay clear and touch-friendly no matter how much abuse they endure. The flexible, tough film is completely transparent and backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.
Which screen protector do you need?
Whether you're to protect your or accessorize your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4, there are plenty of options available out there. Not all screen protectors do the same thing, so it's important to read the fine print and find the one that suits your needs. If you do CrossFit or work with your hands and need bulletproof protection, the best screen protector on the market comes from Ace Armor Shield. They have military-grade anti-shock protection, and they're waterproof.
The six-pack of screen protectors from IQ Shield is also a great choice. They never bubble during or after installation. They're also designed thin, so your Fitbit screen stays responsive.
If you have multiple Fitbits in the family, you'll want to jump on the eight-pack bundle of screen protectors from RinoGear. RinoSkins offer excellent scratch protection and adhere tightly to your Fitbit screen.
