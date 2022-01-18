Best screen protectors for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2022

The Fitbit Charge 3 and Fitbit Charge 4 are two of the most impressive fitness trackers on the market these days. Like all modern tech, though, their screens scratch, shatter and pick up dings with everyday usage. Thankfully, you can do something about that by using a screen protector. The Charge 3 and 4 share the same screen size, so these screen protectors work for both models. Unsure of which is right for you? Read on because we have opinions.

Which screen protector do you need?

Whether you're to protect your or accessorize your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4, there are plenty of options available out there. Not all screen protectors do the same thing, so it's important to read the fine print and find the one that suits your needs. If you do CrossFit or work with your hands and need bulletproof protection, the best screen protector on the market comes from Ace Armor Shield. They have military-grade anti-shock protection, and they're waterproof.

The six-pack of screen protectors from IQ Shield is also a great choice. They never bubble during or after installation. They're also designed thin, so your Fitbit screen stays responsive.

If you have multiple Fitbits in the family, you'll want to jump on the eight-pack bundle of screen protectors from RinoGear. RinoSkins offer excellent scratch protection and adhere tightly to your Fitbit screen.

