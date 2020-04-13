Best Screen Protectors for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2020
Fitbit's Charge 3 and 4 are two of the most impressive fitness trackers on the market these days. Like all modern tech, though, their screens scratch, shatter and pick up dings with everyday usage. Thankfully, you can do something about that by using a screen protector. The Charge 3 and 4 share the same screen size, so these screen protectors work for both models. Unsure of which is right for you? Read on, because we have opinions.
- Tough enough for battle: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield 4-pack
- Virtually invisible: SpectreShield Screen Protector 8-pack
- Solid protection, great price: RinoGear RinoSkin Shield 8-pack
- Clear as can be: IQ Shield LiQuid Shield 6-pack
- Antishock protection: Ace Armor Shield Waterproof Screen Protector 8-pack
Tough enough for battle: ArmorSuit MilitaryShield 4-packStaff Pick
ArmorSuit MilitaryShield lives up to its name. Made from the same film material used to protect military aircraft and space shuttles, ArmorSuit MilitaryShield keeps your Fitbit Charge's LCD looking as good as the day you bought it. The MilitaryShield is also self-healing so it eliminates minor scratches to the film over time. MilitaryShield is easy to apply, always remains bubble-free, and comes with a lifetime warranty.
Virtually invisible: SpectreShield Screen Protector 8-pack
SpectreShield screen protectors fit the Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 like a glove, providing an almost invisible layer of coverage while keeping your screen shiny and new-looking. These easy-to-apply screen protectors guard your Fitbit against scratches, dirt, and wear and tear, plus they're a breeze to install.
Solid protection, great price: RinoGear RinoSkin Shield 8-pack
RinoGear RinoSkin Shields have precision laser cuts to fit your Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 correctly. Each flexible screen protector has "smart skin," a film material that bends easily around curves and corners and stays in place no matter what. RinoSkin prevents your Fitbit's display from gathering scratches while keeping your device's LCD touch-friendly. This is an eight-pack bundle, and it's a steal.
Clear as can be: IQ Shield LiQuid Shield 6-pack
Some screen protectors yellow with age or collect so many scratches, making your Fitbit hard to see and difficult to use. IQ Shield screen protectors always stay clear and touch-friendly no matter how much abuse they endure. The flexible, tough film is completely transparent and backed by a lifetime replacement warranty.
Antishock protection: Ace Armor Shield Waterproof Screen Protector 8-pack
Engineered to serve as an invisible layer on your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4, Ace Armor Shield is tough enough to keep your Fitbit screen clear and safe no matter how active your lifestyle. You'll get military anti-shock grade protection with these self-healing screen protectors, plus an added layer of waterproofing. Ace Armor backs its screen protectors with a free replacement program.
Which screen protector do you need?
Not all screen protectors do the same thing, so it's important to read the fine print and find the one that suits your needs. If you do CrossFit, or work with your hands and need bulletproof protection, the best screen protector on the market is the MilitaryShield from ArmorSuit. You'll get a four-pack of screen protectors that never yellow, are easy to apply, and are tough enough to come with a lifetime guaranty.
The six-pack of screen protectors from IQ Shield are also a great choice. They never bubble during or after installation. They're also designed thin, so your Fitbit screen stays responsive.
If you have multiple Fitbits in the family, you'll want to jump on the eight-pack bundle of screen protectors from RinoGear. RinoSkins offer excellent scratch protection and adhere tightly to your Fitbit screen.
