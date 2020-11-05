Best services for wedding invitations iMore 2020

With so many options out there, it can be hard to choose the best service for creating your wedding invitations. It's an important decision, as those invitations send your guests a message about who you are and what sort of wedding they can expect. There are a lot of factors to consider, such as the designs, ease of use, and cost. Additionally, many couples are looking for greener options as they wish to minimize their carbon footprint.

I've been using The Knot to plan my daughter's wedding. The Knot gives you a free wedding website and planning tools to handle every last wedding detail. Dream up your wedding vision and make it come to life. Create a custom wedding website. Make a wedding checklist. Find and book vendors. Put together a gift registry. Upload your guest list and you can keep in touch with your guests digitally with a few taps. There is no cost to use The Knot's website and the app is free as well. If you do want to order wedding invitations from The Knot, it's easy to do, there are tons of choices, and prices are competitive. You can order invitations that match your wedding website if you like. The Knot will address your invitations for you if you wish. Should your wedding plans change, there is no cost to reprint the invitations. Pros: Plan your whole wedding with The Knot

Hundreds of options

Can match your invitations to your wedding website

Will address your envelopes if you wish

No cost to reprint invitations if plans change Cons: Not the cheapest option

All-Around Package: Zola

Zola is another great all-around wedding planning service like The Knot. You can use Zola to plan your wedding from the start with its full suite of free tools: wedding checklist, vendors, guest list, RSVP tracking, registry, advice, and more. Choose from hundreds of designs or upload your own. Request a free sample pack to see some of your options. Envelopes and guest addressing are included in the price. Pros: Complete set of wedding planning tools

Hundreds of invitation choices or upload your own design

Addressed envelopes included in price Cons: Not the cheapest option

Easiest: Ink Cards

I've used Ink Cards to send cards for years, and they do offer several wedding-themed cards. You can make simple wedding invitations, Save the Date cards, engagement/wedding announcements, thank you notes, and more. What I love about Sincerely Ink is that you choose your template and color scheme, fill it in, and then choose your recipients from your iPhone's contacts. No addressing, stuffing, sealing, stamping, and mailing: the app does it all for you. It's ridiculously quick and easy; you could choose, design, and mail out all of your invitations in minutes from your iPhone. The price per invitation for their best quality paper is a hefty $4, but keep in mind that does include postage as well as all of the labor. Keep an eye out for sales and promo codes; you can usually buy credits in bulk at a discount. Pros: So easy

Upload addresses from your phone

Invitations get sent directly to recipients Cons: Very limited selection

No complex wedding suites

Pricey

Greenest: Forever Fiancés

Of course, the greenest option would be not to send out paper invites at all, but rather just send out all of your invitations digitally with a service like Evite. But if you want to send out formal, paper invitations, you still have some greener options. Forever Fiancés prints on recycled paper, plus you can choose seeded paper. That's right, your guests can literally plant your invitation when your wedding is over, and grow beautiful wildflowers that will remind them of your special day long after it's over. For an extra fee, you can have your envelopes addressed for you. Pros: Greener option with recycled and plantable paper with wildflower seeds embedded within

Hundreds of styles

Envelope addressing an option Cons: Not the cheapest option

Best Value: Vistaprint

I ordered my daughter's wedding invitations from Vistaprint, as seen in the photo above. It's not the fanciest option, but my daughter and her fiancé have simple tastes. Vistaprint's prices are so reasonable and you can frequently find coupon codes. I've always been happy with their service, having ordered from Vistaprint many times in the past for other occasions. You can design your invitations yourself starting with their many templates, or upload your own design if you prefer. It's easy to do and an inexpensive way to get your paper invitations printed. Choose from six different papers ranging from basic to more luxurious. Pros: Inexpensive option

Frequent sales and coupon codes available

Plenty of design choices

Can upload your own design Cons: Not as luxe as some

Envelopes are not included (but are not expensive)

Best for DIY: Etsy

If you have the time, the skill set, and the equipment, you can make your own wedding invitations. You can create your own template or you can easily buy one from Etsy, such as the one seen in this photo. For the more complex designs, you'll need a cutting machine such as a Cricut to cut out the invitations. For simpler designs, your regular printer and a basic paper trimmer will do the trick. Pros: Save money

Create something truly unique

Satisfaction in creating something yourself Cons: Time-consuming