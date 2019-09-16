Best Silicone Bands for Fitbit Alta HR iMore 2019
When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands, and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or jazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists, which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Fitbit Alta HR is a great fitness tracker, and if you got one over the holidays, you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.
- Comfortable and Breathable: Hanlesi Breathable Silicone Bands for Fitbit Alta HR
- Best bling: EPYSN Rhinestone Silicone Band for Fitbit Alta HR
- Shiny silicone: Welltin Fitbit Alta Bands
- For the colorful: AK Fitbit Alta Bands
- For the fashion forward: Baaletc Silicone Rubber Band for Fitbit Alta
Comfortable and Breathable: Hanlesi Breathable Silicone Bands for Fitbit Alta HROur Favorite
The tri-hole band design is one of my personal favorites, and the perforated design reminds me of the popular Nike bands for the Apple Watch.
Best bling: EPYSN Rhinestone Silicone Band for Fitbit Alta HR
Sometimes you just need a little bling, and that can be hard to come by with a silicone band. If you like shiny things, be sure to give this band a look.
Shiny silicone: Welltin Fitbit Alta Bands
SO SHINY. These bands have a cool textured pattern and are available in four-packs with fun colors like champagne and rose gold.
For the colorful: AK Fitbit Alta Bands
Why be content with just one color band? This 10-pack has enough color combinations for you to really stand out at the gym or on a night out.
For the fashion forward: Baaletc Silicone Rubber Band for Fitbit Alta
These fashion-forward bands come in some really cool designs and are available as singles or in multi-packs, so you've got plenty of options.
Sporty silicone straps
Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a huge fan of the Nike Apple Watch bands, so my favorite on this list is the Hanlesi band.
If you're more of a fashionista, you may prefer to have more color options. In that case, I suggest you go with the AK Fitbit Alta Bands which come in colored multi-packs, or the Baaletc Silicone Bands that you can get in multi-packs or as cute singles like one with puppy paw prints. You'll be certain to turn a few heads regardless of which of these silicone bands you choose for your Fitbit Alta HR!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Looking for a woven band for you Charge 3? Here are the best.
Why go for a woven band? Well they’re comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… Shall we go on?
Add style to your Fitbit Charge 3 with these leather bands
Picking out the perfect band for your Fitbit Charge 3 can be tough, but with so many incredible leather options out there, it’s worth it to take a peek at our list!
Keep your behind comfortable with one of these seat cushions
If you sit in a chair for work all day, here are some seat cushions to maximize your comfort.