Best Silicone Bands for Fitbit Alta HR

When fitness trackers first hit the market, they were honestly a little bland. Most of them came with black bands, and there weren't a whole lot of ways you could customize them or jazz them up. Thankfully, we live in a world where Amazon exists, which has quite literally opened up a whole new world of options for customizing your gear. The Fitbit Alta HR is a great fitness tracker, and if you got one over the holidays, you might be looking for a way to customize it a little. We've got you covered.

Sporty silicone straps

Customizing my gear is one of my favorite things to do because it makes it so much more personal. Instead of being simply a gadget, it becomes a part of my everyday life which is exactly how technology is supposed to work. I'm a huge fan of the Nike Apple Watch bands, so my favorite on this list is the Hanlesi band.

If you're more of a fashionista, you may prefer to have more color options. In that case, I suggest you go with the AK Fitbit Alta Bands which come in colored multi-packs, or the Baaletc Silicone Bands that you can get in multi-packs or as cute singles like one with puppy paw prints. You'll be certain to turn a few heads regardless of which of these silicone bands you choose for your Fitbit Alta HR!

