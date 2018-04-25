ecobee4 Thermostat

Not only is it our pick for the best smart thermostat, the $240 ecobee4 also happens to be one of my favorite smart home accessories. My love of this product is due in large part to the ever-so-clever remote sensors that independently measure temperature and sense motion. You can use these sensors to give your thermostat a better idea of the temperature in your home (averaged out across the various sensors) as well as whether or not anyone is home and in what rooms they might be located.

The ecobee4 comes with Amazon's Alexa voice assistant built in, thanks to embedded microphones that feature far-field voice recognition (the same technology that makes the Amazon Echo hear you from across the room) and a speaker that makes Alexa sound loud and clear, despite coming from a thermostat fastened to your wall. That means, on top of having all the same great features as the ecobee3 — works with Apple HomeKit, remote room sensors, energy-saving benefits — you can use the ecobee4 in the same way you'd use an Echo device. Ask Alexa to set a timer, adjust the lighting, remind you to take out the trash, play some polka — you can do it all right from your smart thermostat.

The scheduling features and location-based controls give you granular controls over your heating and cooling system so you'll be able to save money on energy costs by, for example, turning down the heat when no one is home. It's not quite the learning thermostat that the Nest is, but it's an excellent all-in-one thermostat with the added bonus of having Alexa built right in!