Picking out a new keyboard for your Mac can be tough, but having something that's efficient, easy-to-charge, and is good for the environment is a bonus-and-a-half. Here are the absolute best solar keyboards available for your Mac!
Highly rated and reliable
Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard
If you're looking for a highly rated and super solar-powered keyboard that'll work with your Mac, then we recommend taking a peek at the Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard. This particular keyboard is only a half-inch thick and can connect to your devices wirelessly, making it ideal for life on the go or work at the office. Any light source will keep your Logitech K750 Wireless Solar Keyboard charged for at least three months.
Versatile, sleek, and durable
Macally Wireless Solar Keyboard
Give your fingers and your Mac a treat with this super comfortable Macally Wireless Solar Keyboard. This solar-powered accessory is a little bit larger than the other keyboards on our list, but the super strong Bluetooth connection, subtle 10-degree tilt, and reasonable price tag make it a strong contender for supremely awesome solar-powered device. The Macally Wireless Solar Keyboard comes in a sleek black/gray color combination.
Charge via the sun and get going
Logitech K760 Wireless Solar Keyboard
Portable, popular, and perfect for powering up with some help from the sun, the Logitech K760 Wireless Solar Keyboard is a terrific keyboard to keep in mind. This keyboard doesn't only charge in the sun, but with lamplight, too, and when it's fully charged, it can run seamlessly for up to three months. The Logitech K760 Wireless Solar Keyboard is a little bit smaller, making it ideal for travel and work from anywhere on the go.
With such an awesome list of options, it can be hard to pick and choose a keyboard that works for you. Our personal favorite is the Macally Wireless Solar Keyboard because of its versatility, but everyone is different! Whatever you end up deciding on, we hope you're happy with this list. Good luck, and happy shopping!
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.