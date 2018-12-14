Picking out a new keyboard for your Mac can be tough, but having something that's efficient, easy-to-charge, and is good for the environment is a bonus-and-a-half. Here are the absolute best solar keyboards available for your Mac!

With such an awesome list of options, it can be hard to pick and choose a keyboard that works for you. Our personal favorite is the Macally Wireless Solar Keyboard because of its versatility, but everyone is different! Whatever you end up deciding on, we hope you're happy with this list. Good luck, and happy shopping!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.