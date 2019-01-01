Through years of research, we've come across hundreds of different travel cases and pouches for technology products. Each of the ones listed here will do an excellent job of protecting your fitness band when not in use. Many are large enought to hold additional accessories at the same time.

Inexpensive yet stylish

EnvyDeal Grey Carrying Case

This low priced stylish personal organizer travel pouch is perfect for men and women. Made of high quality felt with a synthetic leather strap, the item is ideally suited to carry smartwatches, fitness bands, and the like. I've included this pouch on this list as it's the one I recently purchased to carry my Apple Watch. It's relatively tiny size is perfect.

$6 at Amazon

Practice purchase

EVA On-The-Go Storage Zip Case

This universal storage case features a nylon layer and carabiner clip. With a built-in soft mesh pocket, the case works well for storing your Fitbit replacement bands, external batteries, flash drives, and more. If you're looking for a simple solution, this is the case to get.

$8 at Amazon

Many uses

ProCase Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag

With a double layer of protection, this portal organizer can hold technology products big and small, not just your Fitbit Alta HR. Use it to store your tablet, cables, power bank, and other accessories.

$19 at Amazon

Let's roll

Genuine Crazy Horse Leather Electronics Organizer

For something different, consider this organizer roll made from genuine Crazy Horse cow leather. Use the case to organize your technology accessories using the included seven elastic loops, one leather Velcro, three mesh pockets, and two mesh zipper compartments.

$40 at Amazon

Soft to touch

NIDOO Portable Felt Storage Pouch Bag Case

This felt case is soft and durable. Available in dark gray and gray, the case can help to store your fitness band and additional technology items. Before purchasing the EnvyDeal case mentioned above, this is the one I considered.

$9 at Amazon

Multiple Colors

CaseSack Travel Protection and Storage Case

This universal case is available in eight color choices, including rose gold, blue, and red. Ideally suited to store small audio products such as Apple AirPods, it also is a great way to store fitness trackers.

$12+ at Amazon

Whether you're for a larger all-in-one solution such as the ProCase or something a little bit smaller and personal like the CaseSack, these cases will help to protect your Fitbit Atla HR band for many years to come.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.