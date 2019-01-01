Through years of research, we've come across hundreds of different travel cases and pouches for technology products. Each of the ones listed here will do an excellent job of protecting your fitness band when not in use. Many are large enought to hold additional accessories at the same time.

Whether you're for a larger all-in-one solution such as the ProCase or something a little bit smaller and personal like the CaseSack, these cases will help to protect your Fitbit Atla HR band for many years to come.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.