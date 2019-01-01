Through years of research, we've come across hundreds of different travel cases and pouches for technology products. Each of the ones listed here will do an excellent job of protecting your fitness band when not in use. Many are large enought to hold additional accessories at the same time.
Inexpensive yet stylish
EnvyDeal Grey Carrying Case
This low priced stylish personal organizer travel pouch is perfect for men and women. Made of high quality felt with a synthetic leather strap, the item is ideally suited to carry smartwatches, fitness bands, and the like. I've included this pouch on this list as it's the one I recently purchased to carry my Apple Watch. It's relatively tiny size is perfect.
Practice purchase
EVA On-The-Go Storage Zip Case
This universal storage case features a nylon layer and carabiner clip. With a built-in soft mesh pocket, the case works well for storing your Fitbit replacement bands, external batteries, flash drives, and more. If you're looking for a simple solution, this is the case to get.
Many uses
ProCase Universal Electronics Accessories Organizer Bag
With a double layer of protection, this portal organizer can hold technology products big and small, not just your Fitbit Alta HR. Use it to store your tablet, cables, power bank, and other accessories.
Let's roll
Genuine Crazy Horse Leather Electronics Organizer
For something different, consider this organizer roll made from genuine Crazy Horse cow leather. Use the case to organize your technology accessories using the included seven elastic loops, one leather Velcro, three mesh pockets, and two mesh zipper compartments.
Soft to touch
NIDOO Portable Felt Storage Pouch Bag Case
This felt case is soft and durable. Available in dark gray and gray, the case can help to store your fitness band and additional technology items. Before purchasing the EnvyDeal case mentioned above, this is the one I considered.
Multiple Colors
CaseSack Travel Protection and Storage Case
This universal case is available in eight color choices, including rose gold, blue, and red. Ideally suited to store small audio products such as Apple AirPods, it also is a great way to store fitness trackers.
Whether you're for a larger all-in-one solution such as the ProCase or something a little bit smaller and personal like the CaseSack, these cases will help to protect your Fitbit Atla HR band for many years to come.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.