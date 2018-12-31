If you love your Fitbit Charge 3, you'll want to have it with you wherever you go, and if you travel a lot, that means bringing not only the Fitbit itself but also its charger and any additional bands that you might want to use. To do this, you'll want a travel case to keep your Fitbit and all of its accessories safe and together.

A travel case is a great accessory to have no matter what small items you need to fit in it. If I were getting a travel case for my Fitbit Charge 3 or other small electronics, I'd go with the AmazonBasics case. It's inexpensive, durable, has a hard shell, and enough space to fit all of the small accessories I could need.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.