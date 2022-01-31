Best Verizon Disney Plus bundles iMore 2022

You can make a tidy saving right now with these Verizon Disney Plus bundles. That's right folks, one of the best perks of the Verizon unlimited plans in 2022 is getting Disney Plus for free. Actually, it's even better than that as you're getting the wider entertainment package which also includes Hulu and ESPN Plus. Overall, the best plan for Disney Plus on Verizon Wireless is the Play More Unlimited plan. Take a look below for a breakdown of this deal and also the options available to you.

The appropriately-named Play More Unlimited plan is a Verizon Wireless plan geared towards streaming. This is the cheapest plan with 720p video streaming. You'll get a good, high-quality stream that will provide more than enough clarity and color depth to enjoy premium content on Disney+. Luckily, if you want a more consistent high-quality video, you can download videos for offline viewing. This is true for many other video streaming services such as Hulu and ESPN+, which are included with this plan as well. This plan comes with Premium Network Access, which ensures your connection will be as fast as possible with up to 50GB of monthly usage before slowing down. Premium Network Access also nets you 720p streaming so long as you remember to enable it in your account settings. Streaming on other devices such as a tablet is also hindered with only 15GB of hotspot data, which makes it feel like an oversight on a streaming focused plan. 5G Ultra Wideband service is included in this plan if you live in an area with it available. Ultra Wideband is completely unlimited premium data and will allow you to stream in the highest quality possible. Nationwide 5G will eventually come to Verizon and will work with this plan as well as all other postpaid unlimited plans. This plan also includes six months of Apple Music to round off your multimedia experience. Pros: 720p quality capable

Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu included

Premium Network Access (50GB premium data)

5G Ultra Wideband included for some areas

Apple Music included Cons: Only 15GB hotspot

5G limited (for now)

Best Overall Play More Unlimited A plan for streaming With Play More Unlimited, you get a plan geared towards streaming and plenty of data to download an entire series. From $80 per month at Verizon

No Compromises: Get More Unlimited

The Get More Unlimited plan is the best of Verizon Wireless, but you have to pay for it. You get Verizon's Premium Network Access, which gives you a healthy 50GB of premium data as well as the option to enable 720p streaming on your account. 5G Ultra Wideband support is here, as well as support for Verizon's future nationwide 5G network. You can also set your download quality to the max without worrying about data caps to keep your quality maxed out. 30GB of LTE hotspot data won't be enough to rely on it for 4K streaming on your TV but should be fine for tablets. Apple Music is also included, making this a premium streaming experience for video and audio in one package. You're in for a great experience if you're willing to pay the entry fee. Pros: 720p quality capable

Disney Plus, ESPN+, and Hulu included

Apple Music included

Premium Network Access (50GB premium data)

5G included nationwide Cons: Expensive

Not enough for 4K streaming on TV

No Compromises Get More Unlimited Simply everything The Get More Unlimited plan has everything a heavy streamer needs to keep going without giving up quality or speeds. From $90 per month at Verizon

Best for Multiple Devices: Do More Unlimited

The Do More Unlimited plan is the same price as the Play More plan but it's geared more towards getting work done on more devices thanks to getting 50% off of an Unlimited connected device plan. This means that you can get a Verizon powered tablet online with plenty of data for less. It also includes six months of Disney+ and Apple Music. Premium Network Access gets you 50GB of premium data as well as optional 720p video streaming. If you have 5G service in your area, all other concerns dissolve and you get unlimited service with full quality videos while streaming. 5G Ultra Wideband and nationwide 5G will work on this network. Unless you want to get another device connected, you'll likely find a better value in the Play More Unlimited plan for the same price. Still, for the right customer, this plan is nice to have in the lineup. Pros: 720 quality capable

Premium Network Access (50GB premium data)

5G nationwide works

Reduced connected device plan Cons: Only six months of Disney+ and Apple Music

No ESPN+ or Hulu

Best for Multiple Devices Do More Unlimited More premium data The Do More Unlimited plan is geared more to downloading large amounts of data than streaming. From $80 per month at Verizon

Best Value: Start Unlimited

Start Unlimited is the most basic unlimited plan available at Verizon Wireless. It gets rid of the bells and whistles like premium data, hotspot, 720p video, and 5G but it keeps the most important bit: unlimited LTE data. If you plan ahead and download your videos to your phone you can still get a great Disney+ experience for the six months you get for free and $7 per month after that. You also get six months of Apple Music to use, which is a nice addition. 480p video streams should still work fine if the towers aren't congested, meaning this is great for streaming if you don't need high-definition video available at a moment's notice. Pros: Cheapest plan

Unlimited data

Six months of Disney Plus and Apple Music Cons: Only 480p video streams

Premium Network Access unavailable

No hotspot

No 5G

No Hulu or ESPN+

Best Value Start Unlimited Unlimited Disney for less Start Unlimited is a more basic plan but it has the essentials and the lower costs help more people get in. From $70 per month at Verizon