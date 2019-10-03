Best Wireless Doorbells iMore 2019

Are you tired of that same old doorbell chime? Why not replace your old wired doorbell with a wireless battery-powered door that can play a ton of different tunes. Wireless doorbells are easy to install and are way more customizable than the pre-existing hardwired doorbell on your house. These are five of the best wireless doorbells you can buy and install in your home in minutes!

Lot of different chimes

Wireless doorbells are pretty easy to install in most cases and offer a wide variety of features that your old hard wired doorbell just doesn't have. If you're looking to replace your doorbell wireless is the way to go.

The Honeywell Series9 is loud, highly customizable, and has a LED light to give a visual signal when someone presses your doorbell, making it an excellent product for most people looking to replace their old doorbell.

If you love variety, the SadoTech CXR comes with over 50 different chimes, making it easy to switch your chime up whenever you want. Plus, it also gets really loud, which is useful for making sure you hear when someone is at the door.

Lastly, if you want to upgrade into the smart doorbell market, there's nothing better than the Ring Video Doorbell. It's not only a doorbell but a security camera that allows you to see who's at your door through the app. You can even speak to the person at the door with the built-in microphone and speaker, making it easy to tell your UPS driver to leave packages for you if you can't make it to the door.

