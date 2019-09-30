Best Wireless Keyboards iMore 2019

There are a lot of reasons why you might need a wireless keyboard. Some people use a wireless keyboard with their desktop computers. Others use wireless keyboards with their tablets, smartphones, TVs, or gaming systems. There's a keyboard out there that suits just about every purpose. I need only a simple keyboard to use with my iPad when I travel, so I like the Apple Magic Keyboard. But if you need a specific type of keyboard, there are plenty of other options for you.

My wireless keyboard needs are pretty simple, and the Apple Magic Keyboard fits the bill. I only use one occasionally with my iPad when I want to travel light, and I don't want to bring my laptop. Apple's Magic Keyboard is lightweight and easy to pack. Charging is simple, and the rechargeable battery is built right in. I charge it with the same USB Type-C cable and charger I use for my iPad. I rarely need to charge the keyboard anyway, since the battery lasts a long time. Pairing is quick and easy. Like most Apple products, it just works (and looks good doing it.) Pros: Sleek, compact and attractive

Comfortable typing experience

Built-in rechargeable battery Cons: Pricey

Best Overall Apple Magic Keyboard The Apple experience Apple's Magic Keyboard pairs perfectly with your Apple devices. $89 at Amazon

Best Value: Arteck Wireless Keyboard

This straightforward wireless keyboard has a bargain price tag. It's lightweight and compact, but it's a full-sized keyboard. Setup is easy; you just insert the nano USB receiver into your computer and go. The lithium battery can last up to six months on a single charge, based on two hours of use per day. The USB cable you need for charging and the nano USB receiver are included in the box. Pros: Inexpensive

Light and compact

Long battery life Cons: Some users report connectivity or quality issues

Most Ergonomic: Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo

Logitech's MK550 Wireless Wave is an ergonomically designed keyboard plus a precision laser mouse. The wave design puts less stress on your hands and wrists. The integrated palm rest further reduces wrist fatigue. The keyboard's legs adjust to three different heights so you can choose what's most comfortable for you. Talk about long battery life: the keyboard lasts up to three years; the mouse up to two. Four AA-batteries provide power. This is a PC keyboard, not for use with Apple devices. Pros: Ergonomic design alleviates wrist fatigue

Mouse is included

Long battery life Cons: Only for PC, not Apple products

Best TV Controller: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard

Connect your PC to your TV and control it from across the room. This convenient keyboard with a built-in touchpad makes it easy. It has a 10-meter (33-foot) range, so it's perfect for the living room or family room. It's standard QWERTY keyboard with additional media keys such as volume built right in. Power it with two AA batteries; you can go up to 18 months before you need to replace them. Pros: Media controller

Built-in touchpad

Long-range Cons: Not for use with Apple products

Best Mechanical Keyboard: VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

If you are used to the depth of a mechanical keyboard, then the low-profile keys of slimmer keyboards will not satisfy. Nice, big, "crunchy" keys populate the VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. Not only does this make typing more satisfying, but it can also help you type faster. If you've never used a mechanical keyboard before, be aware that the clacking of the keys will be louder than what you're used to. You can charge this keyboard while in use. Pros: Satisfying, faster typing experience

Universal compatibility

Can charge keyboard while typing Cons: Noisier than lower-profile keyboards

Best Mechanical Keyboard VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Satisfying For some, there is no substitute for a clacky mechanical keyboard. $47 at Amazon

Best Gaming Keyboard: KLIM Chroma Wireless Gaming Keyboard

This high-performance keyboard boasts a response time of only two milliseconds. It also has an anti-ghosting function. The keyboard is backlit with a rainbow color theme for a pleasing look. Not just for gaming, this keyboard is compatible with a PC and Mac as well as PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Don't worry about spilling your water; this keyboard is waterproof. It also has a two-year warranty. Pros: Fast response time

Colorful backlighting

Waterproof Cons: Some users report bugginess

Best Folding Keyboard: MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard

When space is at a premium, and you need your keyboard on the go, the MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is what you want. The ultra-thin, ergonomic keyboard folds in half for easy transport. It's compatible with three major operating systems: Apple, Android, and Windows. It weighs less than five ounces. Opening the keyboard turns it on automatically, folding it shut turns it off. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for 40 hours of operation or 30 days on standby. Charge it from any USB port with the included cable. Pros: Ultra-portable, tiny and light

Curved ergonomic design

Apple, Android, and Windows compatible Cons: Some users report a lack of responsiveness