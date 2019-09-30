Best Wireless Keyboards iMore 2019
There are a lot of reasons why you might need a wireless keyboard. Some people use a wireless keyboard with their desktop computers. Others use wireless keyboards with their tablets, smartphones, TVs, or gaming systems. There's a keyboard out there that suits just about every purpose. I need only a simple keyboard to use with my iPad when I travel, so I like the Apple Magic Keyboard. But if you need a specific type of keyboard, there are plenty of other options for you.
- Best Overall: Apple Magic Keyboard
- Best Value: Arteck Wireless Keyboard
- Most Ergonomic: Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
- Best TV Controller: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard
- Best Mechanical Keyboard: VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
- Best Gaming Keyboard: KLIM Chroma Wireless Gaming Keyboard
- Best Folding Keyboard: MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
Best Overall: Apple Magic Keyboard
My wireless keyboard needs are pretty simple, and the Apple Magic Keyboard fits the bill. I only use one occasionally with my iPad when I want to travel light, and I don't want to bring my laptop. Apple's Magic Keyboard is lightweight and easy to pack.
Charging is simple, and the rechargeable battery is built right in. I charge it with the same USB Type-C cable and charger I use for my iPad. I rarely need to charge the keyboard anyway, since the battery lasts a long time. Pairing is quick and easy. Like most Apple products, it just works (and looks good doing it.)
Pros:
- Sleek, compact and attractive
- Comfortable typing experience
- Built-in rechargeable battery
Cons:
- Pricey
Best Overall
Apple Magic Keyboard
The Apple experience
Apple's Magic Keyboard pairs perfectly with your Apple devices.
Best Value: Arteck Wireless Keyboard
This straightforward wireless keyboard has a bargain price tag. It's lightweight and compact, but it's a full-sized keyboard. Setup is easy; you just insert the nano USB receiver into your computer and go. The lithium battery can last up to six months on a single charge, based on two hours of use per day. The USB cable you need for charging and the nano USB receiver are included in the box.
Pros:
- Inexpensive
- Light and compact
- Long battery life
Cons:
- Some users report connectivity or quality issues
Best Value
Arteck Wireless Keyboard
Simple bargain
This no-frills keyboard gets the job done inexpensively.
Most Ergonomic: Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Logitech's MK550 Wireless Wave is an ergonomically designed keyboard plus a precision laser mouse. The wave design puts less stress on your hands and wrists. The integrated palm rest further reduces wrist fatigue. The keyboard's legs adjust to three different heights so you can choose what's most comfortable for you. Talk about long battery life: the keyboard lasts up to three years; the mouse up to two. Four AA-batteries provide power. This is a PC keyboard, not for use with Apple devices.
Pros:
- Ergonomic design alleviates wrist fatigue
- Mouse is included
- Long battery life
Cons:
- Only for PC, not Apple products
Most Ergonomic
Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Keyboard and Mouse Combo
Comfortable design
If you're PC user, give your wrists a break with this contoured keyboard and mouse.
Best TV Controller: Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard
Connect your PC to your TV and control it from across the room. This convenient keyboard with a built-in touchpad makes it easy. It has a 10-meter (33-foot) range, so it's perfect for the living room or family room. It's standard QWERTY keyboard with additional media keys such as volume built right in. Power it with two AA batteries; you can go up to 18 months before you need to replace them.
Pros:
- Media controller
- Built-in touchpad
- Long-range
Cons:
- Not for use with Apple products
Best TV Controller
Logitech K400 Plus Wireless Touch TV Keyboard
TV controller
Control your PC-connected TV with this keyboard. The touchpad is built right in.
Best Mechanical Keyboard: VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
If you are used to the depth of a mechanical keyboard, then the low-profile keys of slimmer keyboards will not satisfy. Nice, big, "crunchy" keys populate the VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard. Not only does this make typing more satisfying, but it can also help you type faster. If you've never used a mechanical keyboard before, be aware that the clacking of the keys will be louder than what you're used to. You can charge this keyboard while in use.
Pros:
- Satisfying, faster typing experience
- Universal compatibility
- Can charge keyboard while typing
Cons:
- Noisier than lower-profile keyboards
Best Mechanical Keyboard
VELOCIFIRE Wireless Mechanical Keyboard
Satisfying
For some, there is no substitute for a clacky mechanical keyboard.
Best Gaming Keyboard: KLIM Chroma Wireless Gaming Keyboard
This high-performance keyboard boasts a response time of only two milliseconds. It also has an anti-ghosting function. The keyboard is backlit with a rainbow color theme for a pleasing look. Not just for gaming, this keyboard is compatible with a PC and Mac as well as PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. Don't worry about spilling your water; this keyboard is waterproof. It also has a two-year warranty.
Pros:
- Fast response time
- Colorful backlighting
- Waterproof
Cons:
- Some users report bugginess
Best Gaming Keyboard
KLIM Chroma Wireless Gaming Keyboard
Gamer's delight
Designed for gamers, this keyboard glows colorfully and is waterproof.
Best Folding Keyboard: MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
When space is at a premium, and you need your keyboard on the go, the MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard is what you want. The ultra-thin, ergonomic keyboard folds in half for easy transport. It's compatible with three major operating systems: Apple, Android, and Windows. It weighs less than five ounces. Opening the keyboard turns it on automatically, folding it shut turns it off. The built-in rechargeable battery lasts for 40 hours of operation or 30 days on standby. Charge it from any USB port with the included cable.
Pros:
- Ultra-portable, tiny and light
- Curved ergonomic design
- Apple, Android, and Windows compatible
Cons:
- Some users report a lack of responsiveness
Best Folding Keyboard
MoKo Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard
Pocket-sized
Fold this ergonomic keyboard in half and stow it in your bag.
Bottom line
If you need a wireless keyboard without the bells and whistles, I'm a huge fan of Apple's Magic Keyboard. It's lightweight and compact, so it fits in my travel bag. It's aesthetically appealing, as you'd expect from an Apple product. It pairs perfectly with my Apple devices, and it just works. The battery life is good. When you're used to the feeling of typing on an Apple keyboard, you may want to continue the experience when you go wireless.
Credits — The author of this guide
Karen S. Freeman is a teacher, writer, social media person, and family woman. She loves to travel, play with tech stuff, drink coffee, discover amazing new restaurants, and experience new things. She spends way too much time typing.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Best replacement bands for your Apple Watch Series 4 (44mm)
Here are the best Apple Watch Series 4 bands for 44mm available right now.
Deck the trees with smart Christmas lights and get festive with it!
Christmas is almost upon us once again, so it's time to get festive! These smart Christmas lights will definitely get your entire house in the holiday spirit.
These Fitbit trackers have a masculine touch
Men like to exercise a certain way (just as women do) and there may be certain aspects of fitness that men like to track more than others. If you're looking for a Fitbit or looking for one to buy your guy, then these are your best choices!