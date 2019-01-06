So, you've finally resolved to invest in yourself by becoming more active and getting healthier. Kudos to you for planning your meals, getting those workouts in, and for picking up that new fitness tracker to keep you on course. If your tracker of choice is the Fitbit Alta HR, here are a few great workout bands that'll withstand even the most intense exercises and keep you inspired on your fitness journey.

Keep in mind, most of these Fitbit Alta HR straps and bands will offer similar functionality during your workouts and they all fall in a pretty budget-friendly price range so it'll just come down to your personal preference in design and material type. If I had to pick one, the CosyZanx Band with its breathable nylon would be my go-to.

