So, you've finally resolved to invest in yourself by becoming more active and getting healthier. Kudos to you for planning your meals, getting those workouts in, and for picking up that new fitness tracker to keep you on course. If your tracker of choice is the Fitbit Alta HR, here are a few great workout bands that'll withstand even the most intense exercises and keep you inspired on your fitness journey.
Nike-Inspired
Skylet Breathable Silicone Band
If you're loving the Nike Apple Watch bands but you prefer to rock your Fitbit then these bands are for you. With these colorful silicone sports bands by Skylet, you'll get the classic Nike band look at a fraction of the price. And thanks to the hole-filled designs, the bands are ultra breathable and will be great for all your sweaty workout routines.
Mix and Match
Ouwegaga Bands
These Ouwegaga bands are made of high-quality elastomer and are durable, sweat resistant, and flexible. They're also available in multicolored packs of 12, which gives you the option to mix and match colors to complement your workout gear.
Lightweight
LLguz's Rope Band
LLguz currently offers a rope sports wristband for the Fitbit Alta HR. The band boasts ultimate comfort with its soft, lightweight material and the easy-to-snap clasps offer a secure fit. The rope band comes in five neutral colors, including brown, khaki, and camouflage.
Hello Nylon
CosyZanx Band
This CosyZanx band also seems to have been inspired by Apple's watch bands. The bands are made of nylon and come in four two-toned colors. They also promise to reduce the "sticky feeling" caused by sweating during workouts.
Prints and Patterns
Molitec Bands
Keep your fitness tracker as fly as your workout outfits with Molitec's colorful floral bands. The bands are "sweat, rain, splash, and water resistant and are intended for high-intensity workouts," according to its product description.
Perfect Replacement
iGK Straps
If you're looking for the classic Fitbit band style without the hefty price tag then the iGK strap is your best bet for workouts. The bands come in over 20 vibrant colors and are made of high-quality TPU material, which makes them durable, lightweight, and flexible.
Keep in mind, most of these Fitbit Alta HR straps and bands will offer similar functionality during your workouts and they all fall in a pretty budget-friendly price range so it'll just come down to your personal preference in design and material type. If I had to pick one, the CosyZanx Band with its breathable nylon would be my go-to.
