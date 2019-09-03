Best Workout Bands for Fitbit Versa 2 iMore 2019

When you think Fitbit, you think fitness, and one of the main things you'll want to do with your Versa 2 is hit the gym, the track, or the field! The Versa 2 comes with a basic silicone strap that will suit you just fine, but you may be in the market for something with a bit more ventilation, comfort, or utility. We've selected our favorite Fitbit Versa 2 workout bands below from the best options on the market. Which one is right for you?

Sporting the best band

Workout bands are probably the largest category of bands offered for the Fitbit Versa 2, and for good reason! They provide utility, style, and comfort at a good price. Our top pick for the best Fitbit Versa 2 workout band has to be the Fitbit Versa Sport Band. We like the color options and the perforated band, and we've always been impressed with the quality of Fitbit's first-party accessories.

Some may like the more standard look of the Kmasic Fitbit Versa Soft Silicone Sportband, while others may prefer the comfort and ease of use of the baylite Sport Loop. The more adventurous may even opt for the safety-conscious RECCO Woven Band with its built-in safety tracker. Whichever option you choose, we hope you have a great workout!

