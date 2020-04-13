Best Woven Bands for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2020

Why go for a woven band for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4? Well, they're comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… do we go on? If that interests you, you should take a peek at this excellent list of the best woven bands for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4!

Wrap your wrist in comfort

With so many incredible woven bands out there to choose from, it can be hard to nail down just one to wear on your wrist every day. Personally, we love the look and feel of the VEAQEE Nylon Woven Sport Band. It has the look and feel of the Apple Watch nylon woven bands at a fraction of the price.

We also like the color options of the X-4 Tech Woven Fabric bands - particularly the rainbow and maroon variants. And as always, you can't go wrong with a first-party band from Fitbit. Sure they are more expensive, but you can definitely notice and feel the quality. Whatever band you end up choosing, we hope it works perfectly for you!