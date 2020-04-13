Best Woven Bands for Fitbit Charge 3 and 4 iMore 2020
Why go for a woven band for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4? Well, they're comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… do we go on? If that interests you, you should take a peek at this excellent list of the best woven bands for your Fitbit Charge 3 or 4!
- The new hotness: VEAQEE Nylon Woven Sport Band
- Straight from Fitbit: Fitbit Woven Charcoal Accessory Band
- Cost efficient and comfortable: Maledan Woven Band for Fitbit Charge 3/4
- Highly rated and eye-catching: X4-Tech Woven Fabric Accessory Band
- Get more out of your Fitbit band: Moretek Soft Sport Woven Replacement Band
- High quality for day-to-day wear: hooroor Canvas Woven Band
The new hotness: VEAQEE Nylon Woven Sport BandStaff favorite
This band brings the Apple Watch look to your Charge 3. It easily snaps into place and secures to fit any wrist with its velcro attachment.
Straight from Fitbit: Fitbit Woven Charcoal Accessory Band
You can't go wrong with a Fitbit Charge 3 band that's actually from Fitbit! These first-party bands are made from quality materials and feel great.
Cost efficient and comfortable: Maledan Woven Band for Fitbit Charge 3/4
This fashionable band is made from a high quality woven fabric that's still flexible and super soft on the skin. It also comes in a variety of colors and patterns.
Highly rated and eye-catching: X4-Tech Woven Fabric Accessory Band
This woven band is made from a lightweight nylon material while the buckle is made from durable metal. It comes in nine different colors and patterns.
Get more out of your Fitbit band: Moretek Soft Sport Woven Replacement Band
This high quality, lightweight woven band is super easy to install and really lets your skin breathe. It comes in 15 eye-catching color options.
High quality for day-to-day wear: hooroor Canvas Woven Band
This well-made strap has a sturdy stainless steel buckle that keeps it from slipping off your wrist in the middle of a workout or chasing after your kids.
Wrap your wrist in comfort
With so many incredible woven bands out there to choose from, it can be hard to nail down just one to wear on your wrist every day. Personally, we love the look and feel of the VEAQEE Nylon Woven Sport Band. It has the look and feel of the Apple Watch nylon woven bands at a fraction of the price.
We also like the color options of the X-4 Tech Woven Fabric bands - particularly the rainbow and maroon variants. And as always, you can't go wrong with a first-party band from Fitbit. Sure they are more expensive, but you can definitely notice and feel the quality. Whatever band you end up choosing, we hope it works perfectly for you!
