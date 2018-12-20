Why go for a woven band for your Fitbit Charge 3? Well, they're comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… do we go on? You should go take a peek at this awesome list of the best woven bands for your Fitbit Charge 3?
Wonderfully woven and reliable
EZCO Woven Fabric Breathable Watch Strap Replacement
Get the comfortable feel and subtle, stylish look of a woven band with some help from the EZCO Woven Fabric Breathable Watch Strap Replacement. This particular band is made from a durable yet soft nylon material, making it perfect for all-day wear. It can also be easily adjusted to fit a variety of wrist sizes and comes in a whopping 19 different color options.
Straight from Fitbit
Fitbit Woven Charcoal Accessory Band
You can't go wrong with a Fitbit Charge 3 band that's actually from Fitbit! Introducing the Fitbit Woven Charcoal Accessory Band, a comfortable and stylish accessory that's easy to install and can be worn in the office, at the gym, and anywhere in between. The band can be adjusted depending on the size of your wrist thanks to the multiple holes in the band.
Cost efficient and comfortable
Karei Soft Woven Band Replacement Strap
Never go back to a pesky silicone or clunky metal strap again after you have the Karei Soft Woven Band Replacement Strap on your wrist. This fashionable band is made from a high quality woven fabric that's still flexible and super soft on the skin. It comes in a variety of colors, and if there are any issues with the band, an 18-month warranty has you covered.
Highly rated and eye-catching
X4-Tech Woven Fabric Accessory Band
Fabric and fantastic: these are two great ways to describe the X4-Tech Woven Fabric Accessory Band. This particular woven band is made from a lightweight nylon material while the buckle is made from durable metal. The band can be adjusted depending on the size of your wrist and can easily be installed and uninstalled. It also comes in nine different colors and patterns.
Get more out of your Fitbit band
Moretek Soft Sport Woven Replacement Band
Comfortable? Check. Affordable? Check. Fashionable? Check. What's not to love about the Moretek Soft Sport Woven Replacement Band?! This high quality, breathable woven band is super easy to install and is both sweat and water safe. It can also be adjusted to fit a number of different wrist sizes and comes in eight eye-catching color options.
High quality for day-to-day wear
hooroor Canvas Woven Band
If you're on the hunt for a comfortable and high-quality woven watch band, then you have to take a peek at the hooroor Canvas Woven Band. This particular strap is incredibly well made, while a stainless steel buckle prevents it from slipping off your wrist in the middle of a workout or chasing after your kids. There are 21 different color options, and a 1-year warranty has your back.
With so many incredible woven bands out there to choose from, it can be hard to nail down just one to wear on your wrist every day. Personally, we love the look and feel of the Karei Soft Woven Band Replacement Strap (plus those color options are awesome!) but to each their own, right? Whatever band you end up choosing, we hope it works perfectly for you!
