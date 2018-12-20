Why go for a woven band for your Fitbit Charge 3? Well, they're comfortable, reliable, easy to clean, work with a variety of outfits, are perfect for the office or a workout… do we go on? You should go take a peek at this awesome list of the best woven bands for your Fitbit Charge 3?

With so many incredible woven bands out there to choose from, it can be hard to nail down just one to wear on your wrist every day. Personally, we love the look and feel of the Karei Soft Woven Band Replacement Strap (plus those color options are awesome!) but to each their own, right? Whatever band you end up choosing, we hope it works perfectly for you!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.