Best Wunderlist Alternatives iMore 2020

Five years after Microsoft purchased it, Wunderlist is no more. The popular cloud-based task management app has been officially replaced by Microsoft To Do, which is our pick as a replacement for Wunderlist users. Still, there are other task management solutions out there you should consider as an Apple device owner, including those mentioned below.

Your new to-do list solution

Microsoft is no longer supporting Wunderlist, but there are many alternatives on the market worth checking out. For those heavily tied to Wunderlist, there's nothing better than Microsoft's official replacement, To-Do. Microsoft To Do incorporates many of the same features that made Wunderlist so popular, including sync, listing groups, and steps.

If you're looking to take your list-building to fun, new levels, there's our deluxe pick, Things 3. Available for iPhone/Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, Things 3 is a total solution you can enjoy for many years to come. ZenKit To Do, meanwhile, is also worth considering. It offers smart lists, reminders, list sharing, comments, and other Wunderlist-like features.