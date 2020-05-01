Best Wunderlist Alternatives iMore 2020
Five years after Microsoft purchased it, Wunderlist is no more. The popular cloud-based task management app has been officially replaced by Microsoft To Do, which is our pick as a replacement for Wunderlist users. Still, there are other task management solutions out there you should consider as an Apple device owner, including those mentioned below.
- The best alternative for Wunderlist users: Microsoft To Do
- Great for importing: Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks
- Feature-packed: Zenkit To Do
- Deluxe solution: Things 3
- Clean interface: Any.do
- For Apple users: Reminders
The best alternative for Wunderlist users: Microsoft To DoStaff Pick
Microsoft To Do offers many of the same features as its predecessor, including the ability to sync across various devices, listing groups, steps, and more. Not surprisingly, it offers the most intuitive Wunderlist importer, regardless of your device. Microsoft To Do is available on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, Android, Windows, and the web.
Great for importing: Todoist: To-Do List & Tasks
Todoist manages tasks, projects, and goals across multiple devices and platforms. Better still, it integrates with third-party apps like Dropbox and Google Calendar. With the Todoist import tool, you can bring over Wonderlist tasks, projects, reminders, notes, and more. With a Todoist premium plan, you can get unlimited reminders, the ability to add labels and filters, and other features.
Feature-packed: Zenkit To Do
Zenkit has many of the same features as Wunderlist and has similar looks. It also offers a quick and easy Wunderlist import tool. In the app, you'll find smart lists, reminders, list sharing, comments, and more. Though free to consumers, business plans are available for $4 per month for each user. Zenkit is available on mobile and through the web.
Deluxe solution: Things 3
Things is one of the classiest to-do apps for Apple devices. It also offers one of the most straightforward Wunderlist import processes on the planet. The app offers to-do lists, reminders, goal-tracking, and much more across all Apple devices, including Apple Watch. It also fully supports the new Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro. Moving to Things 3 across all your Apple devices will cost you, however, as you must purchase separate versions for iPhone/Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac.
Clean interface: Any.do
The freemium Any.do service offers an impressive task builder, lists, to-do list generator, calendar, and more. Available through mobile and on the web, Any.do is free, but for $5 per month, you can unlock premium features such as an unlimited planner, focus mode, WhatsApp reminders, and more.
For Apple users: Reminders
Rebuilt with iOS 13, Apple's native Reminders app takes a no-nonsense approach to creating and organizing lists, projects for work, life's to-dos, and more. Available for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and through the web, the app integrates with Siri and Messages with ease. Of note: there's no simple way to import information from Wunderlist into Reminders.
Your new to-do list solution
Microsoft is no longer supporting Wunderlist, but there are many alternatives on the market worth checking out. For those heavily tied to Wunderlist, there's nothing better than Microsoft's official replacement, To-Do. Microsoft To Do incorporates many of the same features that made Wunderlist so popular, including sync, listing groups, and steps.
If you're looking to take your list-building to fun, new levels, there's our deluxe pick, Things 3. Available for iPhone/Apple Watch, iPad, and Mac, Things 3 is a total solution you can enjoy for many years to come. ZenKit To Do, meanwhile, is also worth considering. It offers smart lists, reminders, list sharing, comments, and other Wunderlist-like features.
