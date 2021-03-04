What you need to know
- Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry was a smash hit.
- The title drew record numbers of new viewers to the service.
Apple TV+ documentary Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry has driven record numbers of new viewers to the streaming service.
As reported by Deadline:
How did audiences respond to the Apple TV+ premiere of Billie Eilish: The World's A Little Blurry, which premiered in over 100 countries and theaters? The streamer would not divulge specific numbers — they never do — but I can report that the film became the biggest hit title for young adult audiences that Apple has had so far across its slate of films and TV series. The movie drew a record-breaking 33% new viewers to the service, with young adult audiences fueling the momentum from the moment the film premiered on Thursday, February 25. Nearly half of the film's audience came from outside the U.S. and was number one among young adults across the globe, including the U.K., Australia, Mexico, Germany, Brazil, Russia, the Netherlands, France, and more, per Apple.
Whilst Apple was expectedly coy about the specifics, it is clearly thrilled with the reception given its decision to share this information. Apple's TV+ software continues to thrive, but its hardware remains left out in the cold somewhat, with the Best Apple TV going still the 32GB Apple TV 4K, and no sign of an update in sight.
Announced in February, the documentary was released last week on the service, described by Apple as "the true coming-of-age story of the singer-songwriter and her rise to global superstardom" told through Eilish's journey at 17 as she wrote and recorded her first album.
Apple even released a limited edition gift card to celebrate the release of the documentary in Eilish's own trademark green and blue colors.
