Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new limited series that will star Billy Crystal, with the actor also taking on the role of executive producer.

The new series, dubbed Before, is written by Sarah Thorp and will be directed by Barry Levinson according to Deadline. Crystal will star as Eli, "a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy." Little else is known about the project, with Deadline noting that details and the size of the order — how many episodes the show will get — are still being worked out with Apple TV+.

This isn't the first time that Crystal and Levinson have worked together, with the pair having previously worked on the film Analyze That.

This marks a rare ongoing TV series role for comedy great Crystal who previously starred inFX's The Comedians and ABC's Soap. Crystal and Levinson served together as executive producers on the 2002 film Analyze That, starring Crystal and Robert De Niro. The two also teamed for a feature project in development five years ago.

With details still being hashed out we obviously don't yet know when Before will stream.

