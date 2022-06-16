What you need to know
- Billy Crystal will reportedly star in a new limited series for Apple TV+.
- The new show, called Before, is written by Sara Thorp.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a new limited series that will star Billy Crystal, with the actor also taking on the role of executive producer.
The new series, dubbed Before, is written by Sarah Thorp and will be directed by Barry Levinson according to Deadline. Crystal will star as Eli, "a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife when he encounters a troubled young boy." Little else is known about the project, with Deadline noting that details and the size of the order — how many episodes the show will get — are still being worked out with Apple TV+.
This isn't the first time that Crystal and Levinson have worked together, with the pair having previously worked on the film Analyze That.
This marks a rare ongoing TV series role for comedy great Crystal who previously starred inFX's The Comedians and ABC's Soap. Crystal and Levinson served together as executive producers on the 2002 film Analyze That, starring Crystal and Robert De Niro. The two also teamed for a feature project in development five years ago.
With details still being hashed out we obviously don't yet know when Before will stream, but we do know that you're likely to need an Apple TV+ subscription to watch it. Those who haven't yet signed up can do so now for $4.99 per month and watch hits like For All Mankind, Ted Lasso, and Severance while the Apple One subscription bundle includes Apple Music and more.
If you want to enjoy Apple TV+ and other services like Netflix in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Own an iPhone in the UK? You could be owed 'batterygate' compensation
Millions of iPhone users in the UK could get a payout if a lawsuit against Apple over its infamous 'batterygate' scandal gets approved.
What to expect from the Summer 2022 Nintendo Direct
Each year Nintendo has an amazing Nintendo Direct in the summer that showcases upcoming games, projects, and sometimes even hardware. Here's everything we expect to see during this year's presentation.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 3 for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.