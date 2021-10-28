Black Friday is coming, and if you've been looking into getting some HomeKit smart lights, then there's no better time than Black Friday. With HomeKit, you'll be able to control your lights using Siri and your voice.

Whether you're in the market for just HomeKit light bulbs or light switches, there's going to be plenty of Black Friday HomeKit light deals to be had. After all, who wouldn't want the convenience of just being able to turn the lights on and off without having to get up, especially when you're already all tucked into bed or the couch?

And it doesn't just stop there — you'll be able to integrate specific lighting scenes and automations with your other HomeKit accessories, such as cameras, thermostats, smoke and CO detectors, and more.