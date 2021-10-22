Whether you're all-in on HomeKit already or just getting started with a few HomeKit accessories, there's no better time than Black Friday to smarten up your home. With deals galore across all manner of smart devices, there will certainly be something for you no matter what stage your smart home is at.

One item you might not yet have upgraded is your door lock. There are a lot of smart locks out there and they can provide you with some real convenience and peace of mind. That being said, not all smart locks are created equally.

Rather than searching the web to try to figure out the right one to buy and how to get a discount on it, we've done the hard work for you by rounding up the best Black Friday HomeKit lock deals below. Many of these options feature on our list of the best HomeKit door locks, so you know you're getting one that we would recommend and is worth your hard-earned dollars.