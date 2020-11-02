Black Friday is easily one of the best times of the year to buy your home a new vacuum cleaner. You're probably aware Black Friday deals include everything from iPhone and Apple discounts to toys, clothing, home decor and appliances — and that includes vacuum cleaners. You can even find Black Friday Roomba deals for those who like to let their vacuum do all the work instead.
This year's Black Friday will be a bit different than most. Rather than retailers offering deals during the week of Thanksgiving, we're instead able to enjoy Black Friday pretty much the entire month of November. There are already tons of discounts available in just about every category you can think of. Plus, this happens to be the best year to shop Black Friday online with more online deals available than ever before as retailers try to keep their stores from becoming overcrowded. It's 2020, after all.
Below we'll be gathering all the best vacuum cleaner deals as they become available so you can replace your current model at a discount. We'll likely be seeing more offers as Thanksgiving week draws closer and will update this list as more are found, so be sure to keep this page bookmarked if you don't see a deal you're interested in just yet.
Best Black Friday Vacuum Cleaner Deals
Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | $134.99 at Amazon
Eureka's RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is now discounted by $15 at Amazon! This vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge and will never get tangled up around your furniture.
Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Vacuum Cleaner | $139.99 at Amazon
Bissell's Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner is an upright bagless model that is currently discounted by $20. This vacuum features triple action brush roll and scatter-free technology to maximize pet hair pickup. You'll even score a few specialized pet tools with the purchase.
Bissell CrossWave Cordless Max All in One Wet-Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop | $359.99 at Best Buy
Bissell's CrossWave Max is easily one of the most versatile vacuum cleaners out there; it even doubles as a mop and can be used as a Wet/Dry Vacuum. Best of all, it's cordless and can clean for up to 30 minutes on a single charge.
Black+Decker Handheld Vacuum | $27.49 at Amazon
This handheld vacuum by Black+Decker is built so you can clean more effectively in hard-to-reach places. It could also make for a good way to keep your vehicle cleaner. A crevice tool and upholstery brush are included with its purchase.
Bissell ICONpet Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner | $249.99 at Amazon
The ICONpet vacuum cleaner is equipped with a high-performance digital motor which spins at up to 420 mph and can easily convert to a hand or high-reach vacuum. You'll receive a motorized turbo brush tool for pet hair and an LED-lighted crevice tool with the purchase, too.
Best Black Friday Robot Vacuum Cleaner Deals
iRobot Roomba i7+ | $699 at Amazon
The Roomba i7+ can empty itself for up to 60 days at a time and lets you schedule or manually start cleanings using an app on your phone. This model is great for homes with pets as well, as it's able to capture 99% of cat & dog allergens. Right now you can save $300 off its regular price.
iRobot Roomba i3 | $349.99 at Best Buy
Save $50 on the iRobot Roomba i3 today at Best Buy. This smart robot vacuum is great for homes with pets and can be controlled using an app on your phone or even using your voice and a device with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
iRobot Roomba E5 | $299 at Amazon
The Roomba E5 is ideal for pet hair, carpets, and hard floors too. When this model runs low on battery, it can charge itself back up so you never come home to find a dead robot in the middle of a messy floor. Today's deal saves you over $80 off its regular price.
