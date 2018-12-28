It's good to start a new year with a fresh slate. With 12 months of possibility ahead of you. Also it's good to start with a new Black Mirror feature on Netflix. And that's exactly what we've got with Black Mirror: Bandersnatch. As is always the case with Black Mirror, it's introspection in its darkest form. And while this isn't the first feature for the series, it's the first that's also interactive. As in Choose Your Own Adventure-style. OK, maybe more like Choose Your Own Circle Of Hell-style, but you get the idea. Here's the gist, from Netflix itself:

In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge.

Fair enough. That's certainly not out of the scope of what we'd expect from Black Mirror. But — and this is a pretty big but — there's a decent chance you won't be able to partake in the interactive bit.

It’s nearly 2019 and #Bandersnatch won’t play on #AppleTV? Truly this is the darkest timeline. pic.twitter.com/5qk0Ixayus — CordCutters (@CordCutters) December 28, 2018

The biggest hit for cord-cutters will be from Apple TV, which simply is not supported. Same goes for Chromecast, too, though that's a little less surprising given that it's not quite as much of a remote control as you might think. Also not supported: The Netflix app on Windows, and browsers that use Silverlight. Though to be fair, you shouldn't be using a browser with Silverlight at this point anyway. If you try to watch Bandersnatch on an unsupported device, you'll be greeted by an overly cheery montage of characters apologizing. That doesn't really make up for anything, but it's better than a static warning, I guess. The good news is that you'll be able to watch just fine on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Android TV, Android and iOS. (Android for phones and tablets is limited to Bandersnatch and Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout. You'll also need to be on the latest updates for apps, so be sure to check for that. It's early days yet for interactive content on Netflix. Here's what's currently available: Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale, available now.

Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile, available now.

Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout, available now.

Minecraft: Story Mode, available now.

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, available now. More interactive content is on the way, Netflix says. Save for Minecraft and Bandersnatch, non-supported devices will be able to show linear versions of the programs instead. More: What's new on Netflix this month Here's the full fine print from Netflix: