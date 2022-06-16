Apple TV+ has reportedly added a new cast member to the crew of the upcoming Black Panther series The Big Cigar.

The new Apple TV+ show, which will tell the story of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba, has added Tiffany Boone to the mix according to a Deadline report. Boone is known for her role in Hunters.

Apple TV+ announced the series earlier this year but no release window has been given so far. Here's how Apple described the six-episode project at the time:

Apple TV+ announced today "The Big Cigar," a new six-episode limited series executive produced and written by Jim Hecht ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"), and executive produced and showrun by NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois ("Claws," "The Kings of Napa"), with Don Cheadle ("No Sudden Move," "Black Monday," "House of Lies") on board to direct and executive produce the first two episodes, and based on the eponymous magazine article from Joshuah Bearman ("Argo"), who will also serve as executive producer. With André Holland ("The Eddy," "Moonlight") in discussions to star as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, "The Big Cigar" tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind "Easy Rider," to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.

Boone will reportedly play Gwen Fontaine, "Huey's loyal girlfriend."

Those familiar with Boone will know her as Roxy Jones, a role she plays in Hunters opposite Al Pacino. That streams on Amazon Prime Video but this will be her Apple TV+ debut. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to see it, although those with an Apple One subscription should also be good to go.

If you want to enjoy The Big Cigar in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Those who would rather not buy new hardware can still watch Apple TV+ on other devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and almost anything with a screen and an internet connection.