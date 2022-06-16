What you need to know
- Apple TV+ has reportedly added Tiffany Boone to the cast of The Big Cigar.
- The Big Cigar will tell the story of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba.
- No date for the show's premiere has been shared.
Apple TV+ has reportedly added a new cast member to the crew of the upcoming Black Panther series The Big Cigar.
The new Apple TV+ show, which will tell the story of Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton's escape to Cuba, has added Tiffany Boone to the mix according to a Deadline report. Boone is known for her role in Hunters.
Apple TV+ announced the series earlier this year but no release window has been given so far. Here's how Apple described the six-episode project at the time:
Apple TV+ announced today "The Big Cigar," a new six-episode limited series executive produced and written by Jim Hecht ("Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty"), and executive produced and showrun by NAACP Image Award winner Janine Sherman Barrois ("Claws," "The Kings of Napa"), with Don Cheadle ("No Sudden Move," "Black Monday," "House of Lies") on board to direct and executive produce the first two episodes, and based on the eponymous magazine article from Joshuah Bearman ("Argo"), who will also serve as executive producer. With André Holland ("The Eddy," "Moonlight") in discussions to star as Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton, "The Big Cigar" tells the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind "Easy Rider," to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI.
Boone will reportedly play Gwen Fontaine, "Huey's loyal girlfriend."
Those familiar with Boone will know her as Roxy Jones, a role she plays in Hunters opposite Al Pacino. That streams on Amazon Prime Video but this will be her Apple TV+ debut. You'll need an Apple TV+ subscription to see it, although those with an Apple One subscription should also be good to go.
If you want to enjoy The Big Cigar in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today. Those who would rather not buy new hardware can still watch Apple TV+ on other devices including iPhones, iPads, Macs, and almost anything with a screen and an internet connection.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Own an iPhone in the UK? You could be owed 'batterygate' compensation
Millions of iPhone users in the UK could get a payout if a lawsuit against Apple over its infamous 'batterygate' scandal gets approved.
What to expect from the Summer 2022 Nintendo Direct
Each year Nintendo has an amazing Nintendo Direct in the summer that showcases upcoming games, projects, and sometimes even hardware. Here's everything we expect to see during this year's presentation.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.5 beta 3 for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.