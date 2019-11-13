When it comes to wireless speakers, you've probably heard of Bluetooth. If you're a heavy Apple device user, AirPlay probably also comes to mind. What's the difference between the two? In some respects, a lot. In others, not so much! It's time to find out!
Bluetooth versus AirPlay 2
Bluetooth serves as a universal wireless platform for devices such as speakers and headphones. It also supports mobile phones and tablets, laptops, cameras, printers, and much more. AirPlay 2, by contrast, is Apple's proprietary wireless platform that's dependent on Wi-Fi. It's purpose is to stream digital audio or video content to other AirPlay-supported devices. Generally speaking, most AirPlay devices also support Bluetooth. However, that's not the case the other way around.
As I noted previously, two important differences between Bluetooth and AirPlay stand out. First, notice that AirPlay supports audio and video. Second, AirPlay requires Wi-Fi. In other words, with AirPlay, you can stream video, such as content from YouTube, from one AirPlay-supported device to another. However, to do so, there must be an active Wi-Fi connection which AirPlay uses to piggyback. By contrast, Bluetooth devices connect directly, or point to point.
|Bluetooth
|AirPlay
|Max number of active connections
|7
|None
|Range
|Typically less than 10 m (33 ft)
|As far as Wi-Fi connection
|Audio supported
|SBC, MPEG-1, MPEG-2, MPEG-4, MP3, AAC, ATRAC, AptX
|AAC, MP3, ALAC (Apple Lossless)
|Video
|No
|Yes
|Requires Wi-Fi
|No
|Yes
Bluetooth Pro and Cons
Pros
- Widely supported, works across multiple devices and operating systems
- Supports AAC and aptX
Cons
- Limited range
- Streams in lossy compression (except for aptX)
Because Bluetooth has been around longer, it supports more audio formats than AirPlay. Video streaming? Sorry, no.
AirPlay 2 Pro and Cons
Pros
- All about the Wi-Fi range
- Uses lossless compression
- Multi-room audio support
Cons
- Devices must be networked
- Only for Apple devices and AirPlay-certfied devices.
- Often more expensive due to licensing requirements
Better volume control is often cited as another perk for using AirPlay. You can control the volume of the AirPlay device, not just a volume on the iOS or iPadOS device. With Bluetooth, you can only control the volume of the original device, not the connected device. Additionally, AirPlay 2 allows you to play different audio to different devices — at the same time. For example, you can play your favorite music in one room and stream a podcast to another.
What about AirPlay versus AirPlay 2?
First introduced in 2017, AirPlay 2 improved buffering and added the streaming of audio to multiple speakers at once. More important, it added the ability to stream different content to multiple devices. AirPlay 2 is backward compatible.
Bottom line
A Bluetooth vs. AirPlay 2 comparison isn't necessarily cut and dry. If you consider yourself (and your household) Apple-centric, it's probably best for you to purchase AirPlay-compatible devices moving forward. In doing so, you'll find it much easier to control all of your devices. If your mobile devices (phones, tablets) aren't from Apple, there's no benefit in buying an AirPlay supported device. And if it doesn't also support Bluetooth (highly unlikely), you couldn't even use it.
All 20 stories from our 2019 Spotlight on Bluetooth package, all in one place. Whether it's a spot of Bluetooth history, a bit of humor or wireless memery, or some thoughtful analysis on the future of the short-range tech, you'll find it right here, courtesy of the folks at iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central.
General Bluetooth
- Introduction to our 2019 Spotlight on Bluetooth
- Where did the Bluetooth name and logo come from?
- A history of all the major Bluetooth releases and updates
- Where Bluetooth is headed, and the challenges it must overcome to get there
- Bluetooth 5: Is it actually better, and do you need it?
- Why Bluetooth is so great (and so terrible): A story told via memes
- Why the Bluetooth in your car sucks (and always will)
- 12 weird Bluetooth gadgets the Mobile Nations team uses every day
Apple and iOS
- The secret to Apple's ecosystem
- How to solve common Bluetooth issues on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch and Mac
- Bluetooth vs AirPlay 2: Which is the superior wireless technology?
- iMore staff's favorite Bluetooth tech
Windows
- 5 major Bluetooth milestones at Microsoft
- How to master Bluetooth on Windows 10
- Why Xbox One (still) doesn't use Bluetooth
- Why wireless gaming mice still use RF receivers instead of Bluetooth
- Windows Central staff's favorite Bluetooth gadgets right now
Android
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The new Fitbit OS update finally lets you change your watch face on-device
Fitbit OS 4.1 is heading to Fitbit's smartwatches on December 3, bringing an on-device watch face switcher, an Agenda app, a better Exercise app, and much more.
Let us introduce you to our Spotlight on Bluetooth
iMore, Android Central, and Windows Central have collaborated on a series of fascinating and funny articles that explain the tech, dive into the history, and air the dirty laundry of what we take for granted today in Bluetooth.
Apple announces 16-Inch MacBook Pro with new keyboard, up to 8TB of storage
Apple has just announced the release of its brand new 16-Inch Macbook Pro.
These are the Bluetooth accessories Rene and Lory can't live without
There are a few Bluetooth accessories we just can't live without and a few things we just love for how they make our lives more convenient.