When it comes to wireless speakers, you've probably heard of Bluetooth. If you're a heavy Apple device user, AirPlay probably also comes to mind. What's the difference between the two? In some respects, a lot. In others, not so much! It's time to find out!

Bluetooth versus AirPlay 2

Bluetooth serves as a universal wireless platform for devices such as speakers and headphones. It also supports mobile phones and tablets, laptops, cameras, printers, and much more. AirPlay 2, by contrast, is Apple's proprietary wireless platform that's dependent on Wi-Fi. It's purpose is to stream digital audio or video content to other AirPlay-supported devices. Generally speaking, most AirPlay devices also support Bluetooth. However, that's not the case the other way around.

As I noted previously, two important differences between Bluetooth and AirPlay stand out. First, notice that AirPlay supports audio and video. Second, AirPlay requires Wi-Fi. In other words, with AirPlay, you can stream video, such as content from YouTube, from one AirPlay-supported device to another. However, to do so, there must be an active Wi-Fi connection which AirPlay uses to piggyback. By contrast, Bluetooth devices connect directly, or point to point.