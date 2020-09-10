While social media marketing gets a lot of attention, most online traffic still comes from search. The SEO Blueprint for Ranking on Google Bundle shows you how to push your website up search results, with 21 hours of hands-on training for just $29.99.
It's good to be anywhere on the front page of Google. However, the first result gets 10 times more clicks than the tenth result. If you want to build a brand, it's essential to optimize your website for search.
This bundle contains eight courses that reveal the strategies used by top SEO professionals. Through simple video lessons, you discover how to get ahead of the competition with just a couple of hours' work.
Along the way, you learn how to build a sitemap to direct search engine crawlers; work with the Google Webmaster console to find problems that harm your ranking; and create content that targets specific keywords.
The training also covers YouTube, which is the second-largest search engine after Google.
It's worth $499, but you can get the bundle now for $29.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.
Apple TV+ show 'Tiny World' gets its first eye-popping trailer
Apple TV+ has a show all about small animals but it could be a big hit based on this trailer.
Apple is unlisting iPhone 11 videos ahead of September 15 event
Apple has unlisted its YouTube videos for iPhone 11 and Apple Watch Series 5, prompting more speculation about what Apple could announce next week.
Scotland launches anonymous 'Protect Scotland' contact tracing app
NHS Scotland has today released its COVID-19 contact tracing app to the public. The app can alert users if they've been in contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
Get an inexpensive but reliable band for your Fitbit Alta HR
The Fitbit Alta HR is one of the best fitness trackers on the market and if you are looking for some new bands to spice things up a bit, then look no further. We've compiled a list of some of the best you can find.