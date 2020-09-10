While social media marketing gets a lot of attention, most online traffic still comes from search. The SEO Blueprint for Ranking on Google Bundle shows you how to push your website up search results, with 21 hours of hands-on training for just $29.99.

It's good to be anywhere on the front page of Google. However, the first result gets 10 times more clicks than the tenth result. If you want to build a brand, it's essential to optimize your website for search.

This bundle contains eight courses that reveal the strategies used by top SEO professionals. Through simple video lessons, you discover how to get ahead of the competition with just a couple of hours' work.

Along the way, you learn how to build a sitemap to direct search engine crawlers; work with the Google Webmaster console to find problems that harm your ranking; and create content that targets specific keywords.

The training also covers YouTube, which is the second-largest search engine after Google.

It's worth $499, but you can get the bundle now for $29.99.

Prices subject to change

