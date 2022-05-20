Best answer: As long as your iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch runs iOS 11.0 or later and you have enough space available, you'll be able to play Diablo Immortal on your iOS device.
What is Diablo Immortal?
This iOS game is a free Massive Multiplayer Online Role Playing Game (MMORPG), meaning that thousands if not millions of players can join together on the same server to explore an open world and defeat enemies together. This story takes place between Diablo 2 and Diablo 3, during the year 1270 and after the destruction of the Worldstone.
Plot-wise, Diablo games center around the war between angels and demons which lead to the creation of Sanctuary, a human area created by angels and demons who were tired of war. The titular Diablo is one of the seven Great Evils who would eventually absorb the other six to become the extremely powerful Lord of Destruction, the main antagonist in the games.
Within Diablo Immortal, players will have several classes to choose from and the game offers a progression system that allows players to level up and customize their characters to their playstyle.
Diablo Immortal iOS Requirements
Any of the latest iPhones, iPads, or iPod Touches should be able to run Diablo Immortal without issue as long as these requirements are met.
- Size: 3.1 GB
- iPhone: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
- iPad: Requires iPadOS 11.0 or later.
- iPod touch: Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
Is Diablo Immortal cross-platform? Does it have cross-progression?
Not only is the game releasing on iOS, Android, and PC, but players on any of those platforms will be able to play together. So say you're playing on iPhone and your friend is playing on PC — you can still play together.
What's more, Diablo Immortal offers cross-progression on these platforms. For example, if you're playing on PC but then leave your house and decide you want to keep playing, you can play on your iPhone as long as the accounts are linked between the two platforms.
Does Diablo Immortal have controller support on iOS?
Yes! As part of making this a full AAA mobile game experience, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. has controller support for iOS, Android, and PC players. This should allow anyone playing this MMORPG to feel more comfortable while providing them with better control over their characters whether they're using console controllers or iPhone controllers.
We do not know the complete list of compatible controllers, but we do know that the game works with a number of different gamepads including the PlayStation 4 DualShock Controller, Razer Kishi, and four Xbox controller models.
Diablo Immortal release date
The open beta for this highly-anticipated MMORPG launches June 2, 2022 and the game is currently available for pre-download.
