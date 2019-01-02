Best answer: If you lose a single AirPod, you can purchase a new one from Apple. From there, you can pair the new AirPod unit to your existing one. Currently, you can't buy a single AirPod in stores.

Yes, you can

If you can't find one of your AirPods, Apple does allow you to order a replacement for $69. You can often find replacement AirPods being sold on eBay for less. The company will also sell you a replacement charging case for the same price.

Did you really lose it?

Before spending a dime on a new AirPod, try to locate it using the Find My iPhone app for iOS. With the app, you might be able to find the missing earbud as long as you're within Bluetooth range. If that doesn't work, you can think back to the last place you had the AirPods and maybe you can find the missing one there. At the minimum, by backtracking you might be able to get close enough to the missing AirPod to activate the Find My iPhone feature.

Pairing

Once you receive your new AirPod, you can pair it with the other by following the regular directions for pairing AirPods to your iPhone. Once completed, you're good to go.

To do this, you must first place both AirPods in the rechargeable case. From there, with the case open, check the status light. It should flash amber. Press and hold the setup button on the back of the case for five seconds. The status light should flash white. If it still flashes amber, connect the case to power, close the lid, and wait 10 minutes.

Next, on your iPhone, go to the Home screen. Open the case and hold it next to your phone. You'll see setup animation appear on your iPhone. Tap Connect, then Done. Both AirPods are now paired with your iPhone.