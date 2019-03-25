Apple announced a new premium service, Apple News+. But can you still use the free Apple News app? The answer is yes, you can. Apple News will continue on as usual, you can still use and enjoy it as you always have. All Apple News users in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia can continue to read the latest news. You can still enjoy your personalized feed without having to pay a dime.

