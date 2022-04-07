Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Captain Marvel star Ana Ayora for the third season of the popular anthology show Truth Be Told.

The latest signing joins other new recruits in Gabrielle Union and Ricardo Chavira when the third season of Truth Be Told lands on Apple TV+, reports Deadline.

Ayora played the role of Agent Whitcher in 2019's Captain Marvel and will join a show that has proven popular among fans. Truth Be Told follows true-crime podcaster Poppy Scoville, played by Octavia Spencer, with each season telling a new story.