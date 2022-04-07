What you need to know
- Ana Ayora has joined the third season of the Apple TV+ show Truth Be Told.
- Ayora played Agent Whitcher in Captain Marvel.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Captain Marvel star Ana Ayora for the third season of the popular anthology show Truth Be Told.
The latest signing joins other new recruits in Gabrielle Union and Ricardo Chavira when the third season of Truth Be Told lands on Apple TV+, reports Deadline.
Ayora played the role of Agent Whitcher in 2019's Captain Marvel and will join a show that has proven popular among fans. Truth Be Told follows true-crime podcaster Poppy Scoville, played by Octavia Spencer, with each season telling a new story.
When new evidence compels podcaster Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, she comes face to face with Warren Cave (Aaron Paul), the man she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars. Her investigation navigates urgent concerns about privacy, media and race.
Poppy Parnell (Octavia Spencer) has a new case she would like you to reconsider when her childhood friend and media mogul Micah Keith (Kate Hudson) finds herself embroiled in tragedy and scandal. Poppy seeks to help Micah, pursuing justice on her very public and popular podcast, but at what personal and professional cost to Micah and her media empire?
The third season of Truth Be Told is already shaping up to be a star-studded one. Let's hope that it lives up to the growing hype!
