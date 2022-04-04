Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a former Desperate Housewives star to be part of the third season of 'Truth Be Told.'

Ricardo Chavira will star opposite Octavia Spencer in the third season of the popular Apple TV+ show, according to a new Deadline report. Spencer and a handful of others play recurring characters throughout each self-contained season. Season 3 will see Chavira join the already-signed Gabrielle Union when the show returns to our screens.

The show is based on a novel by Kathleen Barber and tells the story of Poppy Scoville and her true-crime podcast.