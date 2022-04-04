What you need to know
- Ricardo Chavira has signed on for the third season of Truth Be Told.
- The third season of the show already has Gabrielle Union involved.
- Truth Be Told seasons one and two are already available to stream on Apple TV+.
Apple TV+ has reportedly signed a former Desperate Housewives star to be part of the third season of 'Truth Be Told.'
Ricardo Chavira will star opposite Octavia Spencer in the third season of the popular Apple TV+ show, according to a new Deadline report. Spencer and a handful of others play recurring characters throughout each self-contained season. Season 3 will see Chavira join the already-signed Gabrielle Union when the show returns to our screens.
The show is based on a novel by Kathleen Barber and tells the story of Poppy Scoville and her true-crime podcast.
Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told stars Octavia Spencer as podcaster Poppy Scoville, who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.
The first two seasons of Truth Be Told are now available to stream on Apple TV+ and are well worth checking out if you haven't yet taken them in. You'll need an Apple TV+ or Apple One subscription to do so, of course, while the service can be streamed on anything from game consoles to smart televisions. You can of course use an Apple TV box, too.
If you want to enjoy Truth Be Told in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
