What you need to know
- Truth Be Told season three has a new star to work alongside Octavia Spencer.
- Gabrielle Union will join for season three of the Apple TV+ show.
Gabrielle Union of Being Mary Jane and Cheaper by the Dozen fame will star alongside Octavia Spencer when Truth Be Told comes back to our screens for a third season, according to a new report.
While season three of the popular Apple TV+ show hasn't been given an air date, it now has another star to add to the mix according to a Deadline report.
Descending into the world of true-crime podcasts, Truth Be Told stars Spencer as podcaster 'Poppy Scoville,' who risks everything—including her life—to pursue truth and justice. Based on the novel by Kathleen Barber, the series provides a unique glimpse into America's obsession with true crime podcasts and challenges its viewers to consider the consequences when the pursuit of justice is placed on a public stage.
The upcoming season will see Poppy Scoville focus on a new case with Union starring as Eva, an outspoken high school principal who becomes embroiled in a problematic incident.
Truth Be Told currently has two seasons available for streaming on Apple TV+ and is well worth checking out before the third season drops. Apple TV+ costs $4.99 per month but is also available as part of the excellent Apple One subscription bundle, too. That brings the streaming service under the same banner as Apple Music, Apple Arcade, and other Apple services.
If you want to enjoy Truth Be Told in style, be sure to check out our list of the best Apple TV deals on the market today.
