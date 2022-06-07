Apple TV+ has reportedly signed Carol Burnett to star alongside Kristen Wiig in the upcoming comedy Mrs. American Pie.

The Apple TV+ show will also star Allison Janney, Leslie Bibb, Josh Lucas, and Ricky Martin and will run for ten episodes, reports Variety.

The 10-episode comedy follows Maxine Simmons' (Wiig) attempt to secure her seat at America's most exclusive table: Palm Beach high society in the early 1970s. As Maxine attempts to cross that impermeable line between the haves and the have-nots, "Mrs. American Pie" asks the same questions that still baffle us today: "Who gets a seat at the table?" "How do you get a seat at the table?" "What will you sacrifice to get there?"

The report notes that Burnett will star as Norma, "the grande dame of Palm Beach high society, a keeper of secrets with more than a few of her own."

Apple TV+ confirmed that it had greenlit the show earlier this year but no release window has so far been shared. It'll be written and showrun by Abe Sylvia, and directed and executive produced by Academy Award nominee Tate Taylor.

We might now know when you'll be able to watch Mrs. American Pie, but we do know that you'll need a $4.99 per month Apple TV+ subscription to do so. The streaming service is also available as part of the Apple One subscription bundle alongside Apple Music and other Apple services, too.

