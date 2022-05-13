Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; "The White Lotus" costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on "Carpool Karaoke"; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D'Amelio family.

The company announced that season five would premiere globally on May 27 with additional episodes set to debut later this year. Confirmed stars for season five are as follows:

Apple has announced that season five of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming to Apple TV+ on May 27.

Carpool Karaoke: The Series has won an Emmy for its previous four seasons. Unlike The Late Late Show version, The Series features two or more celebrities in the car with each other, rather than host James Corden, who is instead listed as an executive producer on the show.

