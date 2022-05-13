What you need to know
- Carpool Karaoke is returning for season 5 on Apple TV+.
- The show will debut on May 27.
- It will feature stars including Simu Liu, Jessica Henwick, Zooey Deschanel, Jonathan Scott, and All Elite Wrestling stars including CM Punk.
Apple has announced that season five of Carpool Karaoke: The Series is coming to Apple TV+ on May 27.
The company announced that season five would premiere globally on May 27 with additional episodes set to debut later this year. Confirmed stars for season five are as follows:
Simu Liu and Jessica Henwick; "The White Lotus" costars Murray Bartlett, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney; Anitta and Saweetie; Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott, who first met on "Carpool Karaoke"; the stars of All Elite Wrestling; and the D'Amelio family.
Carpool Karaoke: The Series has won an Emmy for its previous four seasons. Unlike The Late Late Show version, The Series features two or more celebrities in the car with each other, rather than host James Corden, who is instead listed as an executive producer on the show.
Apple continues to invest in its slate of Apple TV+ shows and movies for Apple TV+, this week rolling out the The Essex Serpent and new episodes of Greatness Code.
Apple TV+ is available on all of Apple's best iPhones, iPads, Macs, and the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Apple gives retail store managers 'anti-union talking points'
A new report claims that Apple is circulating anti-union talking points to store leaders in the U.S. to try and stop employees from unionizing.
Get your friends joined into your Nintendo Switch Sports multiplayer games
Looking to get a team together for Nintendo Switch Sports? Here's how to set up your group, near or far!
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.