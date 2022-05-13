"The Essex Serpent" is now streaming on Apple TV+.

The new drama series stars Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston. The first two episodes are available now with each additional episode being set to premiere weekly until the finale on Friday, June 10.

The series tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Danes) "who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent."

"Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, "The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature. "The Essex Serpent" is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.

