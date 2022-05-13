What you need to know
- "The Essex Serpent" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
- The new series stars Claire Danes and Tom Hiddleston.
- It tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Danes) "who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent."
"The Essex Serpent" is now streaming on Apple TV+.
The new drama series stars Claire Danes and Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston. The first two episodes are available now with each additional episode being set to premiere weekly until the finale on Friday, June 10.
The series tells the story of Cora Seaborne (Danes) "who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent."
"Set in Victorian England featuring a star studded cast led by Danes, Hiddleston, Frank Dillane, Clémence Poésy and Hayley Squires, "The Essex Serpent" follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Danes) who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.
"The Essex Serpent" is directed by BAFTA Award nominee Clio Barnard and written by BAFTA Award nominee Anna Symon. Barnard and Symon also serve as executive producers alongside Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Patrick Walters. The series is produced for Apple TV+ by See-Saw Films.
If you haven't seen the official trailer for the new series, you can check out below:
How to Watch
Apple TV+ is available on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV through the Apple TV app. It is also available on the Fire TV, Xbox, Playstation, and Smart TVs. The service also streams directly through the Apple TV+ website.
In order to watch the new series, you'll need to be an Apple TV+ subscriber. Apple TV+ is available for $4.99 per month or as part of any of the Apple One subscription bundle tiers.
"The Essex Serpent" is streaming now on Apple TV+. If you want to enjoy the series in the best quality possible, check out our review of the Apple TV 4K and our list of the Best TVs for Apple TV 2022.
Exclusive content
Apple TV+
100% exclusive content for the price of a cup of coffee.
With TV+, you can watch well-produced, big-budget TV shows from famed directors, and starring award-winning actors and actresses across all your Apple devices and with up to six members of your Family Sharing group.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Get your friends joined into your Nintendo Switch Sports multiplayer games
Looking to get a team together for Nintendo Switch Sports? Here's how to set up your group, near or far!
Betas never stop: The Release Candidate for watchOS 8.6 is out now!
The Release Candidate of watchOS 8.6 is now available to developers.
Apple has released macOS Monterey 12.4 RC for public beta testers
Are you ready to take the next version of macOS out for a spin? Here's how to install the public beta of macOS Monterey on your computer.
Catch up with the latest Apple TV+ shows with the best streaming devices
Binge watch the latest season of Ted Lasso and so much more with the best streaming devices that support the Apple TV app.