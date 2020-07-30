The CBS All Access app just got a redesign and a ton of new content.

In a press release, ViacomCBS announced that it was adding 3,500 episodes of shows across a number of brands to its streaming service. The service will now include select shows from BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, the Smithsonian Channel, and TV land. It has also added films from Paramount Pictures.

Marc DeBevoise, Chief Digital Officer, ViacomCBS and President & Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Digital, says that the announcement, while a major step, is only "a preview of what's to come."

"Today marks the beginning of an exciting evolution of CBS All Access into the subscription streaming home for ViacomCBS and a preview of what's to come. As the first Network to market with a branded direct-to-consumer service more than five years ago, we have the advantage and experience of building it from the ground up, establishing distribution points across all major platforms, creating a service with high user engagement and low churn, and crafting a robust slate of exclusive originals from which we continue to build. By bringing the valuable IP and creative capabilities from across ViacomCBS together in one product, we will deliver to consumers a compelling and differentiated service with something for everyone across news, live sports and on-demand entertainment in every genre."

As part of the update, the company has also released a new user interface for its experiences across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. ViacomCBS says that the update brings "enhanced personalization and discovery features, including advanced recommendations, (and) curated homepages" to its app.

Some of the new content added to CBS All Access includes "Chappelle's Show," "Rugrats," "Spongebob Squarepants," and "Charlotte's Web."

BET: All seasons of "Real Husbands of Hollywood," "Hit the Floor," plus all prior seasons of "Single Ladies" and more

Comedy Central: All seasons of "Chappelle's Show," "Strangers with Candy," six prior seasons of "Reno 911!" and more

MTV: All seasons of "Laguna Beach" and "Snooki & Jwoww," prior seasons of TEEN MOM 2, seasons of JERSEY SHORE: FAMILY VACATION and MTV FLORIBAMA SHORE, as well as a selection from THE CHALLENGE, "Beavis and Butt-Head: The Mike Judge Collection" and more

Nickelodeon: All seasons of "Avatar: Last Airbender," "Rugrats," plus all prior seasons of SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS and more, in addition to seasons of "Danny Phantom," "The Legend of Korra" and "Sam & Cat" that were previously available

Smithsonian Channel: More than 60 episodes of "Aerial America," seasons of "Air Disasters," documentaries such as "The Day We Walked on the Moon," "The Green Book: Guide to Freedom," "MLK: The Assassination Tapes," "Pocahontas: Beyond the Myth" and more

TV Land and VH1: Programming like "Hot in Cleveland," as well as prior seasons of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE and LOVE & HIP HOP and more

Paramount Pictures: More films have been added to the service since May, including "The Firm," "Charlotte's Web" and "Scary Movie," with more than 150 movies in total now available

The company says that, in the "coming months", CBS All Access will continue to grow its catalog to over 30,000 episodes and films before being rebranded in 2021.

You can download the CBS All Access app for free from the App Store. You can subscribe to the service for either $5.99 per month for limited ads or $9.99 per month for no ads.